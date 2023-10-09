Best Internet Providers in Augusta, Georgia

What is the best internet provider in Augusta?

Augusta residents have access to some of the best internet providers available anywhere. Each ISP featured in our list below has a CNET review score of 7 or higher, but we selected AT&T Fiber as the best home internet choice for most in Augusta. AT&T Fiber isn’t the cheapest ISP in the area, but I’d argue the speeds, simple service terms and high customer satisfaction are worth paying a little more for.

If you’re looking for the cheapest internet in Augusta, Xfinity and WideOpenWest (WOW) offer plans starting at $20 per month for speeds up to 75 megabits per second and 100Mbps, respectively. However, WOW has the best selection of cheap plans and doesn’t require a contract to get the lowest price, like Xfinity.

Cheap internet often comes with relatively slow speeds. For those who put speed before cost, AT&T Fiber is the fastest internet provider in Augusta, offering symmetrical speeds of 2,000Mbps (2Gbps) starting at $180 per month and 5Gbps starting at $250. WOW and Xfinity offer a 1,200Mbps plan, though Xfinity’s is $10 cheaper at $85 per month. Verizon 5G Home Internet also has gig speed potential, starting at $70 monthly.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Augusta across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Augusta. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet providers in Augusta

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Augusta, GA Product details Price range $55 - $250 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included AT&T Fiber has about all you could ask from a leading ISP: fast speeds, reasonable pricing, favorable service terms and a consistent record of high customer satisfaction. Availability: The only drawback to AT&T Fiber in Augusta is the random serviceability. Roughly a third of the households in the area are wired for fiber internet, and availability can vary from one neighborhood to the next. Those across the state border as far as Aiken may also be serviceable for AT&T Fiber. Plans and pricing: Augusta residents can access AT&T Fiber's fastest plans of 2,000 and 5,000Mbps, but most will probably prefer the 300, 500 or 1,000Mbps plans. They still deliver plenty of speed for most households and are a little easier on the budget, starting at $55 to $80 monthly. Fees and service details: There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts with AT&T Fiber. There is also no set price increase after 12 months. Read our AT&T internet review.

Xfinity Best broadband coverage in Augusta, GA Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers AT&T Fiber availability is hit or miss in Augusta, but Xfinity is a sure shot just about everywhere in the area. As such, it's an option to consider when moving to or around Augusta. Availability: Nearly all of Augusta is serviceable for Xfinity outside of Fort Gordon, but there are some pockets to the west around Appling and Grovetown, where service is unavailable. Serviceability also stretches across the Savannah River well into South Carolina. Plans and pricing: Xfinity offers one of the cheapest internet plans in Augusta, starting at $20 monthly for speeds up to 75Mbps. That's not a ton of speed, however, so you may want to consider upgrading to one of Xfinity's five other options with speeds of 200 to 1,200Mbps starting at $25 to $85 per month. Fees and service details: A one- or two-year contract may be required to qualify for the lowest Xfinity pricing. All plans also come with a 1.2TB monthly data cap and a potential fee of up to $100 for going over. Equipment rental is included with Xfinity plans of 400Mbps and up, a $15 monthly value. Read our Xfinity Internet review.

WideOpenWest Best cable ISP in Augusta, GA Product details Price range $20 - $95 per month Speed range 100 - 1,200Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Good promo prices, no contracts, unlimited data on some plans Xfinity is the biggest name in cable internet in Augusta, but I'd say WideOpenWest is the best one. Overall pricing is a bit lower, though Xfinity has a cheaper 1,200Mbps plan, and service terms are more customer-friendly. Availability: You'll find WOW available in Augusta's city center and out in Harlem to the west, Kioke to the north and Rain Tree to the south. Serviceability is a bit random in each neighborhood, but overall coverage is better than AT&T Fiber. WOW serviceability does not extend much over the South Carolina border. Plans and pricing: WOW plans range from $20 to $95 per month, including the jump to the 1,200Mbps plan. Otherwise, WOW plans start at $20 for speeds up to 100Mbps to $50 for 1,000Mbps, with two plans (200 and 500Mbps) in between. After one year, rates on these cheaper plans may increase by $15 to $25 per month. Fees and service details: Renting Wi-Fi equipment will add $10 to your bill, but you can use your own compatible router and skip the fee. Each plan, save for the 1,200Mbps tier, comes with a monthly data cap ranging from 1.5TB to 3TB, depending on your chosen plan. A fee of up to $50 may apply for going over. There are no contracts, and WOW offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read our WideOpenWest internet review.

Verizon 5G Home Internet Best wireless internet in Augusta, GA Product details Price range $50 - $70 per month (50% off for eligible 5G mobile customers) Speed range 85 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers AT&T, WOW and Xfinity are great choices for home internet. Still, if you're curious about alternatives to traditional wired services, Verizon's 5G Home Internet may be the best option in Augusta. Availability: Verizon's Ultra Wideband network covers much of the Augusta area, according to the provider's availability map. That doesn't necessarily mean you can get home internet, even if you can get 5G on your phone, but it doesn't rule out any particular areas (other than around the airport), either. Plans and pricing: Verizon 5G Home starts at $50 per month for expected speeds in the 50 to 300Mbps range. For $20 more, you can upgrade to Verizon 5G Home Plus for the faster speed range of 85 to 1,000Mbps. Verizon mobile customers may be eligible for a monthly discount of $15 off the Home plan or $25 off Home Plus. Fees and service details: There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts with Verizon 5G Home Internet. Read our Verizon 5G Home Internet review.

Augusta internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range (Mbps) Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000 None None None 7.4 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245 None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000 None None None 7.2 WideOpenWest Cable $20-$95 100-1,200 $10 (optional) Varies, 1.5TB to unlimited None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$85 75-1,200 $15 (optional) 1.2TB 1-2 years for lowest pricing 7 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Other potential internet options in Augusta

AT&T Internet : Less desirable but more widely available in the Augusta area, AT&T Internet -- the provider’s copper-based (DSL) service -- may be available in local areas where AT&T Fiber isn't. Service costs $55 monthly for the fastest speeds available, likely around 10 to 100Mbps. I’d recommend applying that $55 toward faster speeds from WOW, Xfinity or even a wireless provider.

: Less desirable but more widely available in the Augusta area, AT&T Internet -- the provider’s copper-based (DSL) service -- may be available in local areas where AT&T Fiber isn't. Service costs $55 monthly for the fastest speeds available, likely around 10 to 100Mbps. I’d recommend applying that $55 toward faster speeds from WOW, Xfinity or even a wireless provider. Breezeline : As the only other fiber provider in the area, Breezeline is a tempting option, with plans starting at $20 per month and speeds ranging from 100 to 1,000Mbps. Serviceability in Augusta is almost nonexistent, however. Currently, the provider primarily operates across the state line in South Carolina.

: As the only other fiber provider in the area, Breezeline is a tempting option, with plans starting at $20 per month and speeds ranging from 100 to 1,000Mbps. Serviceability in Augusta is almost nonexistent, however. Currently, the provider primarily operates across the state line in South Carolina. T-Mobile Home Internet : If you’re interested in wireless internet but aren’t serviceable for Verizon 5G Home Internet, you may want to consider T-Mobile Home Internet. The provider’s single plan advertises a maximum speed range of 72 to 245Mbps, starting at $50 monthly. Qualifying T-Mobile Magenta Max members can get an additional $20 off the home internet rate.

If you’re interested in wireless internet but aren’t serviceable for Verizon 5G Home Internet, you may want to consider T-Mobile Home Internet. The provider’s single plan advertises a maximum speed range of 72 to 245Mbps, starting at $50 monthly. Qualifying T-Mobile Magenta Max members can get an additional $20 off the home internet rate. Satellite internet: HughesNet, Viasat and even Starlink are available throughout the Augusta area, but with cheaper and faster cable, wireless and possibly fiber connections available, there’s no reason to resort to satellite internet service.

Cheap internet in Augusta

Excluding satellite internet and mobile discounts with wireless service, the average starting price of internet in Augusta is $39 per month. WOW and Xfinity have the cheapest monthly rate for internet at $20, but WOW offers more speed (100Mbps compared to 75Mbps) and doesn’t require a contract to get the lowest rate.

Cheapest internet plans in Augusta Plan Starting monthly price Max download speed (Mbps) Monthly equipment fee WOW Internet 100 $20 100 $10 (optional) Xfinity Connect $20 75 $15 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245 None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 50-300 None AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300 None Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Augusta

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Augusta depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Augusta internet providers such as WOW may offer lower introductory pricing or other incentives for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber and Xfinity, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of deals, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Augusta broadband?

Recent Ookla speed test data reports median speeds of 202Mbps down and 26Mbps up in Augusta. That’s somewhat below the national average (210Mbps) but a good 25Mbps better than the state average (177Mbps).

AT&T Fiber has the fastest plans in Augusta. Along with a 1Gbps plan starting at $80 per month, AT&T Fiber offers a 2Gbps and 5Gbps plan starting at $180 and $250 per month, respectively. WOW and Xfinity both offer a 1.2Gbps plan for under $100 per month, and Verizon’s 5G service is capable of delivering gig speeds for $70 per month.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. simultaneously.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming simultaneously.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Augusta

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Augusta?

AT&T Fiber would be my first choice for home internet in Augusta, but availability is limited. You'll likely find the speeds, reliability and overall value tough to beat if it's available at your address.

WOW and Xfinity are also solid choices for home internet, though WOW is generally cheaper, has a higher data cap and doesn’t require a contract to get the lowest price.

T-Mobile and Verizon offer a low-cost, virtually no-risk alternative to traditional wired home internet service, but Verizon’s 5G Home Internet presents a faster speed potential for around the same monthly price.

Internet providers in Augusta FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Augusta? AT&T Fiber is the area’s best internet service provider thanks to its selection of competitively priced plans that feature symmetrical uploand and download speeds delivered over a 100% fiber-optic network.

Is fiber internet available in Augusta? Fiber internet is available to approximately 30% of houesholds in the greater Augusta area, according to the FCC. AT&T Fiber is the primary fiber internet provider in Augusta, but South Carolina residents on the other side of the Savannah may be eligible for fiber service from Breezeline.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Augusta? WOW and Xfinity are the cheapest internet providers in Augusta with a starting price of $20 per month. You’ll get a little more speed with WOW (100Mbps compared with 75Mbps) than Xfinity, and WOW doesn’t require a contract in order to get the lowest price. Additionally, WOW’s cheapest plan comes with 1.5TB of data per month whereas Xfinity has a monthly cap of 1.2TB.