Best Internet and TV Bundles of 2024

AT&T Bundle - Fiber 300 internet and DirecTV Entertainment Starting price: $120/mo. plus taxes/fees

Max speeds: 300Mbps down, 300Mbps up

Max speeds: 300Mbps down, 300Mbps up

Tech: Fiber internet, streaming TV

Max speeds: 500Mbps down, 500Mbps up

Tech: Cable internet, cable TV

Starting price: $65/mo. plus taxes/fees

Max speeds: 300Mbps down, 300Mbps up

Tech: Fiber internet, fiber TV

Max speeds: 300Mbps down, 300Mbps up

Max speeds: 100Mbps down, 5Mbps up

Tech: Cable internet, cable TV

Max speeds: 100Mbps down, 5Mbps up

Max speeds: 300Mbps down, 10Mbps up

Tech: Cable internet, cable TV

Starting price: $75/mo. plus taxes/fees

Max speeds: 100Mbps down, 5Mbps up

Tech: Cable internet, cable TV

Max speeds: 100Mbps down, 5Mbps up

Max speeds: 75Mbps down, 10Mbps up

Tech: Cable internet, cable TV

Max speeds: 75Mbps down, 10Mbps up

Tech: Cable internet, cable TV

What is the best internet and TV bundle overall?

The best internet and TV bundle for you will come down to what you're looking for and what's available in your area. The Frontier Fiber bundle is a quality option for those who love laser-fast download speeds and also enjoy YouTube TV. The Mediacom bundle is one of the cheapest bundles around with cable TV. Spectrum and Verizon also make bundling easy, while Xfinity offers a discount for each service you add to your bundle.

Many of the top internet providers also offer TV service, or partner with a company that does, so it's possible you have a decent selection of internet and TV bundles to choose from. You'll find my picks for the best cheap internet and TV bundle packages below, as well as what's included with them and what it may cost to upgrade to a better TV package with more channels and local sports. I considered pricing, internet speeds, channel selection, national availability and more when evaluating bundles from the top providers. Keep in mind that pricing and specific offerings vary by location.

Locating local internet providers

Best cheap internet and TV bundles

AT&T Bundle Fiber 300 internet and DirecTV Entertainment Our take - The cheapest AT&T internet and TV bundle comes with max download and upload speeds of 300Mbps and at least 75 live streaming channels.

Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans On the internet side of the bundle, AT&T Fiber 300 is one of the best internet deals available starting at just $55 a month with equipment and unlimited data included. As for the TV, DirecTV's Entertainment package includes popular channels such as AMC, ESPN, HGTV, TNT and others including your local networks, and costs $75 a month for the first two years. If you want your regional sports networks (the primary reason many have a traditional TV subscription, myself included) you'll need to upgrade to the Choice package, which starts at $100 a month, bringing the lowest bundle price up to $155. Also, be prepared for a regional sports fee that will add $14 or more to your bill.

Frontier Bundle Frontier Fiber 500 internet and YouTube TV Our take - Frontier stopped offering its own TV service to new customers and instead partners with YouTube TV to sell internet and TV bundles. The YouTube TV bundle is the best deal, as it's the only one to come with a discount -- $15 off per month for the first year.

Pros and Cons Pros Wi-Fi router rental included in the price

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses With a 500Mbps plan and three gig or higher speed tiers, all Frontier Fiber plans are plenty fast enough to stream YouTube TV in the best picture quality available. CNET's Ty Pendlebury says YouTube TV has "the best channel selection bar none." Your subscription comes with an assortment of at least 100 channels and includes your locals as well as channels you'll actually want to watch, like AMC, ESPN, HGTV, TBS and USA. Many regional sports networks are not included, however, so you may want to consider bundling Frontier internet with the DirecTV Choice package if those are must-haves.

Spectrum Bundle Internet and TV Select Our take - Spectrum likes to keep it simple and we like that, which is partly why the provider earned our top spot among best cable internet providers. There's nothing fancy to the Spectrum Internet and TV Select bundle, but it will fit the needs of many households with download speeds up to 500Mbps and 125 TV channels, including regional sports networks, starting at $110 a month plus taxes and fees.

Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Internet service comes with a free modem and unlimited data with a low and optional router rental fee of just $5. Expect a few more fees with the TV service, such as a hefty broadcast fee (it's over $20 in my region), plus an $11 rental fee for each HD box you add.

Verizon Fios Bundle Internet 300 and Your Fios TV Our take - Verizon Fios and Your Fios TV is unique in that you get to choose five of your favorite networks and Verizon will custom-create a channel lineup of 125 or so networks based on your selections. That's pretty cool in itself, but the starting price of $125 for internet speeds up to 300Mbps and 125 channels is an excellent value.

Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Your regional sports networks aren't an option with the Your Fios TV package, unfortunately. For that, you'll need to upgrade to the More Fios TV package, starting at a bundled price of $150 a month when paired with Verizon Fios 300.

Cox Bundle Internet Essential and Contour TV Preferred Our take - Cox Internet Essential starts at $50 a month, but when you add an actual TV service (not the TV Streaming package, which is little more than a streaming device rental for $5 a month), the price jumps to $155. You will get a decent channel lineup for the added cost, however, as 140 or so networks including your regional sports channels come with the package.

Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit speeds available across entire service area

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value About that "streaming" bundle. It doesn't include any live channels. In fact, there is no content with the streaming bundle at all. What customers do get, for an extra $5 a month, is the Cox Contour Stream Player. It's a pretty nifty streaming device but, again, does not include any live channels, and that monthly fee means it will quickly cost more than a good streamer like the Roku Express Plus 4K.

Optimum Bundle Internet 300 and Basic TV Our take - Optimum requires you to bundle with internet to get TV service, so there's no real "discount" available, but the bundles are still competitively priced. The cheapest internet and TV bundle, Optimum Internet 300 and Basic TV, starts at $75 ($40 for internet, $35 for TV) per month for download speeds up to 300Mbps and a channel lineup that includes mostly just your local networks.

Pros and Cons Pros High speeds with competitive pricing

No data caps, no contracts

Two-year price guarantee

Fiber service available to 1.6 million homes Cons Low customer satisfaction score

Slow upload speeds for cable internet customers For more channels, including your regional sports networks, you'll have to upgrade to Optimum Core TV. It will cost you a fair bit more, around $125 per month, but the added cost is well worth it. The package comes with more than 150 additional channels and includes regional sports channels like MSG and Yes Network.

Mediacom Bundle Internet 100 and Local TV Our take - Like Optimum, Mediacom doesn't sell stand-alone TV service. To get TV, you have to sign up for internet, which means there are technically no discounts for bundling because there are no TV-only plans to compare the pricing to. Still, Mediacom has low bundle pricing, especially when it comes to its cheapest bundle. Prime Internet 100 and Local TV starts at just $35 a month.

Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit download speeds available to over 97% of customers

Great router hardware available to rent at a fair price Cons Prices go up two years in a row with some plans Mediacom's Prime Internet 100 plan starts at $25 a month on its own, which means adding the Local TV package will only cost you an additional $10 a month. That's a pretty good deal, even if it is just your local channels. For a little more channel variety, consider upgrading to Essential TV, which has 125-plus channels starting at $80 per month when bundled with Prime Internet, not including a broadcast fee of around $20 to $25. And if you want regional sports networks, or any sports networks at all, including ESPN, you'll need to upgrade to the Variety TV package starting at $95 a month when bundled, plus the broadcast fee and a regional sports fee. Mediacom does not offer any internet and streaming TV bundles, but if you plan to do some streaming using your Mediacom internet service, be mindful of the data cap. The Internet 100 plan comes with a data cap of 300GB per month and a fee of $10 for each 50GB block needed to compensate for your overage. Faster Mediacom internet plans come with more data, up to 8.5TB.

Xfinity Bundle Connect Internet and Choice TV Our take - Finally, a decent discount for bundling internet and TV. Xfinity rewards customers for bundling with $10 off per added service, which means you can save $20 a month when getting Xfinity internet and TV together.

Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates The bundle discount is available regardless of the internet plan or TV package you choose, including the cheapest combination: Xfinity Connect and Choice TV. Starting at around $50 a month plus broadcast fees, this Xfinity bundle offers speeds up to 75Mbps and a cable package that includes mostly just your local channels. For $30 or so more per month (Xfinity pricing and fees vary by location), you can upgrade to the Xfinity Popular TV package, which comes with 125 channels including your regional sports networks. Upgrading your internet plan may be also worth the added cost as well -- Xfinity has five faster speed tiers, up to gig service with max speeds of 1,200Mbps in select locations -- but if 75Mbps and local channels are all you need, you can't go wrong with Xfinity Connect and Choice TV.

Are TV bundles worth it?



Bundling TV and internet is a convenient way to sign up and pay for both services. It could also save you money up front and on your monthly bill via discounts or cheaper rates.

Bundling YouTube TV with Frontier Fiber, for example, could get you $15 off the monthly TV subscription for one year. In most locations, Xfinity offers a $10 monthly discount for each bundled service. Other bundle savings may include free installation and more generous signup bonuses, such as higher-value gift cards.

Signing up for TV and internet from the same provider may also present equipment and compatibility features not available with standalone services. Combination router and TV devices, like Optimum's Altice One box, can conserve space and potentially save you money on equipment rental costs, but are only available to customers who sign up for both internet and TV.

Tips for choosing the best internet and TV bundle

As you can see in the list above, not all bundles are the same. Not only will internet and TV bundles vary by provider, you'll also likely have multiple bundle combinations to choose from with each provider. Here's how to select the best one for your home.

Understand your speed and entertainment demands. Before comparing available bundles, get an idea of what internet speeds you need and which TV channels you'd like to have. Selecting the bundle that most closely matches your needs is the best way to ensure you're not overpaying for services you won't use, or perhaps paying for services that can't meet your household demands.

If you wouldn't sign up for gigabit internet by itself, you probably don't need it in a bundled package. Similarly, if you wouldn't sign up for a TV package with just your local channels, you can pass on any bundles with a locals-only channel lineup.

Compare connection types. When comparing bundles between providers, or possibly even different bundles from the same provider, consider the connection type.

Fiber is ideal for home internet, but few providers -- AT&T, CenturyLink and Frontier included -- offer a fiber TV service. Unless you're bundling with Verizon Fios, expect your fiber internet provider to offer a streaming TV service, if any at all.

Cable internet providers typically build bundles with standard cable TV packages, though some, such as Spectrum, may also have live TV streaming packages. There are pros and cons to each.

Standard cable packages often come with better reliability and more recording storage, though equipment fees tend to be higher. Streaming can be cheaper, but the savings may come with sacrificing storage space for recording shows.

Some internet providers, especially those of the DSL and satellite variety, bundle with satellite TV providers Dish and DirecTV. Keep in mind that such bundles will require mounting a satellite dish somewhere on your home and will likely come with a two-year contract for TV service.

Consider the fees, fine print and other extras. For the most part, what you pay for internet each month will run fairly true to the advertised price. Renting a router may add to the cost, as will taxes and other minor fees, of course, but that's about it.

TV service is a bit different. Expect a Broadcast Fee to add anywhere from $15 to $25 to your monthly bill, plus an additional Regional Sports Fee if you have local sports networks. Equipment can also get pricey with added fees for each TV box you rent, plus potential charges for DVR service. Be aware of these fees when comparing and signing up for a bundle package.

Along with added fees, you'll want to consider any service terms or contractual obligations. Does the internet come with a data cap? Does that satellite TV service require a two-year contract, and a significant price jump after the first year?

Lastly, look for any special promotions or bonus offers that come with your bundle. I say "lastly" because special offers are the least significant factor when choosing a bundle -- pricing, speeds, channel selection and service terms are more important. That said, if you're debating between bundles and one comes with a $200 gift card and the other does not, the decision becomes a bit easier to make.

Keep in mind that you don't have to bundle. There may be times when selecting internet service from one provider and TV from another is more cost effective than bundling. For example, Verizon Fios internet is generally a better deal than Spectrum's internet service, but Spectrum is cheaper when it comes to TV service.

How we evaluated the top internet and TV bundles

Hands-on testing is central to CNET's reviews and recommendations of various products and services, but such a process is impractical, if not impossible, when it comes to home internet. Even if we could physically test each ISP, external and unavoidable factors such as the equipment (which will vary by provider and connection type), interference from nearby networks, the local infrastructure and even the time of day could affect the results.

So, instead of hands-on testing, we perform frequent, in-depth evaluations of national and regional ISPs and the bundles they offer. To start, we explore a provider's availability, technology and speed details using the most recent data from the Federal Communications Commission. Next, we look into all available plan options, including the number of plans to choose from, upload and download speeds, TV channel lineups and promotional versus standard pricing.

Plans can vary by region, so we run multiple serviceability checks in various service areas to provide more informed speed, channel and pricing details. We also reach out to the providers directly to verify plan and pricing information.

Finally, we take a look at service details such as data caps, added fees, contracts, price increases and other considerations to be aware of before signing up for an internet or TV service. When available, customer satisfaction reports like those from the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, not to mention a look at what real customers have to say on sites like Reddit and Downdetector.com, provide further insight into evaluating an ISP.

After examining the applicable providers in a given category (in this case, "best bundles"), we determine which providers and plans we feel should be considered among the "best." If you'd like to learn more about how we evaluate internet providers, check out our breakdown of how we review ISPs.

Internet and TV bundle overview

If you're going to sign up for internet and TV service anyway, bundling the two together is a convenient way to do it, and could even save you some money versus signing up for individual services.

Bundles will vary by provider, and each provider is likely to offer a number of different bundles, so be sure to explore all your options to get the best bundle for your needs and your budget. Speeds, channel selection and pricing are important considerations, but pay attention to added fees and service terms when comparing bundles. And remember, you don't have to bundle internet and TV together if it makes more sense to get internet from one provider and TV from another.

Internet and TV bundle FAQs

What is the best bundle for TV and Internet? Cable providers often have the simplest and most cost-effective internet and TV bundles. Cable ISPs such as Cox, Mediacom, Optimum, Spectrum and Xfinity, for example, have multiple internet and TV bundles to choose from with varying speeds and channel lineups. Few fiber internet providers also offer a TV service, so bundles may include a streaming service. AT&T Fiber and DirecTV Stream bundles are popular, as are Frontier Fiber and YouTube TV bundles.

Is it better to bundle internet and TV? If you plan on getting internet and TV anyway, you might as well bundle them. But before you do, make sure you're getting the internet speeds you need and the channels you want without a cheaper option available elsewhere. Signing up for a $70 cable package just to watch AMC, ESPN and TBS, for example, could have you paying more than necessary. Live TV streaming services offer similar channels to cable and often cost less -- Sling TV, for example, has those three channels and costs just $35. Additionally, many providers sell a "basic" or "locals only" TV package that charges you for channels you can get over the air for free with a digital antenna. On the other hand, if you want regional sports networks, a cable TV package may be your best (and sometimes only) option. To make things just a little more complicated, many internet providers now offer an internet and streaming bundle with streaming services such as YouTube TV, Sling TV, or their own exclusive streaming service in addition to traditional TV. We've included those bundles, when cheap, in the list above.

Is it cheaper to bundle internet and TV? Bundling internet and TV together may come with a monthly discount depending on the provider. Xfinity offers a bundle discount, but others including AT&T, Cox and Verizon Fios currently do not. Even if there is no discount available, bundling services may still save you money by cutting or combining installation and equipment costs.

Can I bundle internet and TV with different providers? Many DSL and fiber providers, such as CenturyLink and Frontier, do not offer stand-alone TV service and instead partner with national providers, like DirecTV and Dish, or streaming services to offer bundles. In these cases, you'll be bundling internet and TV with different providers, and possibly get a discount for doing so. If you just want internet from a fiber provider and TV from your local cable provider, however, a bundled package, especially one with a discount, is doubtful. There are no bundles, for example, available that combine internet from AT&T Fiber and TV from Xfinity.

Is it cheaper to stream TV? That depends on your entertainment demands. While on-demand streaming platforms like Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix often come at a lower monthly price than most cable packages, they do not offer live channels. Streaming services that do have live TV -- like Hulu Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV -- may come at a monthly cost that approaches the price of a cable package. Equipment costs are typically lower and there may be more exclusive content available with a streaming service versus traditional cable, however. The bottom line is, like with home internet, choosing the cheapest TV option (streaming or otherwise), may not suit your needs. Before signing up for an internet and TV bundle, make sure the package includes the internet speeds you need and the channels you want.