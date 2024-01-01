Best Internet and TV Bundles of 2024
Bundling home internet and TV service is convenient and can save you time and money. We selected the best TV bundles for streaming, cable, fiber and more.
- Starting price: $120/mo. plus taxes/fees
- Max speeds: 300Mbps down, 300Mbps up
- Tech: Fiber internet, streaming TV
- Starting price: $110/mo. plus taxes/fees
- Max speeds: 500Mbps down, 500Mbps up
- Tech: Fiber internet, streaming TV
- Max speeds: 300Mbps down, 10Mbps up
- Starting price: $65/mo. plus taxes/fees
- Tech: Cable internet, cable TV
- Starting price: $125/mo. plus taxes/fees
- Max speeds: 300Mbps down, 300Mbps up
- Tech: Fiber internet, fiber TV
- Starting price: $108/mo. plus taxes/fees
- Max speeds: 100Mbps down, 5Mbps up
- Tech: Cable internet, cable TV
- Max speeds: 300Mbps down, 10Mbps up
- Starting price: $75/mo. plus taxes/fees
- Tech: Cable internet, cable TV
- Starting price: $35/mo. plus taxes/fees
- Max speeds: 100Mbps down, 5Mbps up
- Tech: Cable internet, cable TV
- Starting price: $60/mo. plus taxes/fees
- Max speeds: 75Mbps down, 10Mbps up
- Tech: Cable internet, cable TV
What is the best internet and TV bundle overall?
The best internet and TV bundle for you will come down to what you're looking for and what's available in your area. The Frontier Fiber bundle is a quality option for those who love laser-fast download speeds and also enjoy YouTube TV. The Mediacom bundle is one of the cheapest bundles around with cable TV. Spectrum and Verizon also make bundling easy, while Xfinity offers a discount for each service you add to your bundle.
Many of the top internet providers also offer TV service, or partner with a company that does, so it's possible you have a decent selection of internet and TV bundles to choose from. You'll find my picks for the best cheap internet and TV bundle packages below, as well as what's included with them and what it may cost to upgrade to a better TV package with more channels and local sports. I considered pricing, internet speeds, channel selection, national availability and more when evaluating bundles from the top providers. Keep in mind that pricing and specific offerings vary by location.
Locating local internet providers
Best cheap internet and TV bundles
AT&T Bundle
Fiber 300 internet and DirecTV Entertainment
Our take - The cheapest AT&T internet and TV bundle comes with max download and upload speeds of 300Mbps and at least 75 live streaming channels.
Frontier Bundle
Frontier Fiber 500 internet and YouTube TV
Our take - Frontier stopped offering its own TV service to new customers and instead partners with YouTube TV to sell internet and TV bundles. The YouTube TV bundle is the best deal, as it's the only one to come with a discount -- $15 off per month for the first year.
Spectrum Bundle
Internet and TV Select
Our take - Spectrum likes to keep it simple and we like that, which is partly why the provider earned our top spot among best cable internet providers. There's nothing fancy to the Spectrum Internet and TV Select bundle, but it will fit the needs of many households with download speeds up to 500Mbps and 125 TV channels, including regional sports networks, starting at $110 a month plus taxes and fees.
Verizon Fios Bundle
Internet 300 and Your Fios TV
Our take - Verizon Fios and Your Fios TV is unique in that you get to choose five of your favorite networks and Verizon will custom-create a channel lineup of 125 or so networks based on your selections. That's pretty cool in itself, but the starting price of $125 for internet speeds up to 300Mbps and 125 channels is an excellent value.
Cox Bundle
Internet Essential and Contour TV Preferred
Our take - Cox Internet Essential starts at $50 a month, but when you add an actual TV service (not the TV Streaming package, which is little more than a streaming device rental for $5 a month), the price jumps to $155. You will get a decent channel lineup for the added cost, however, as 140 or so networks including your regional sports channels come with the package.
Optimum Bundle
Internet 300 and Basic TV
Our take - Optimum requires you to bundle with internet to get TV service, so there's no real "discount" available, but the bundles are still competitively priced. The cheapest internet and TV bundle, Optimum Internet 300 and Basic TV, starts at $75 ($40 for internet, $35 for TV) per month for download speeds up to 300Mbps and a channel lineup that includes mostly just your local networks.
Mediacom Bundle
Internet 100 and Local TV
Our take - Like Optimum, Mediacom doesn't sell stand-alone TV service. To get TV, you have to sign up for internet, which means there are technically no discounts for bundling because there are no TV-only plans to compare the pricing to. Still, Mediacom has low bundle pricing, especially when it comes to its cheapest bundle. Prime Internet 100 and Local TV starts at just $35 a month.
Xfinity Bundle
Connect Internet and Choice TV
Our take - Finally, a decent discount for bundling internet and TV. Xfinity rewards customers for bundling with $10 off per added service, which means you can save $20 a month when getting Xfinity internet and TV together.
Are TV bundles worth it?
Bundling TV and internet is a convenient way to sign up and pay for both services. It could also save you money up front and on your monthly bill via discounts or cheaper rates.
Bundling YouTube TV with Frontier Fiber, for example, could get you $15 off the monthly TV subscription for one year. In most locations, Xfinity offers a $10 monthly discount for each bundled service. Other bundle savings may include free installation and more generous signup bonuses, such as higher-value gift cards.
Signing up for TV and internet from the same provider may also present equipment and compatibility features not available with standalone services. Combination router and TV devices, like Optimum's Altice One box, can conserve space and potentially save you money on equipment rental costs, but are only available to customers who sign up for both internet and TV.
Tips for choosing the best internet and TV bundle
As you can see in the list above, not all bundles are the same. Not only will internet and TV bundles vary by provider, you'll also likely have multiple bundle combinations to choose from with each provider. Here's how to select the best one for your home.
Understand your speed and entertainment demands. Before comparing available bundles, get an idea of what internet speeds you need and which TV channels you'd like to have. Selecting the bundle that most closely matches your needs is the best way to ensure you're not overpaying for services you won't use, or perhaps paying for services that can't meet your household demands.
If you wouldn't sign up for gigabit internet by itself, you probably don't need it in a bundled package. Similarly, if you wouldn't sign up for a TV package with just your local channels, you can pass on any bundles with a locals-only channel lineup.
Compare connection types. When comparing bundles between providers, or possibly even different bundles from the same provider, consider the connection type.
Fiber is ideal for home internet, but few providers -- AT&T, CenturyLink and Frontier included -- offer a fiber TV service. Unless you're bundling with Verizon Fios, expect your fiber internet provider to offer a streaming TV service, if any at all.
Cable internet providers typically build bundles with standard cable TV packages, though some, such as Spectrum, may also have live TV streaming packages. There are pros and cons to each.
Standard cable packages often come with better reliability and more recording storage, though equipment fees tend to be higher. Streaming can be cheaper, but the savings may come with sacrificing storage space for recording shows.
Some internet providers, especially those of the DSL and satellite variety, bundle with satellite TV providers Dish and DirecTV. Keep in mind that such bundles will require mounting a satellite dish somewhere on your home and will likely come with a two-year contract for TV service.
Consider the fees, fine print and other extras. For the most part, what you pay for internet each month will run fairly true to the advertised price. Renting a router may add to the cost, as will taxes and other minor fees, of course, but that's about it.
TV service is a bit different. Expect a Broadcast Fee to add anywhere from $15 to $25 to your monthly bill, plus an additional Regional Sports Fee if you have local sports networks. Equipment can also get pricey with added fees for each TV box you rent, plus potential charges for DVR service. Be aware of these fees when comparing and signing up for a bundle package.
Along with added fees, you'll want to consider any service terms or contractual obligations. Does the internet come with a data cap? Does that satellite TV service require a two-year contract, and a significant price jump after the first year?
Lastly, look for any special promotions or bonus offers that come with your bundle. I say "lastly" because special offers are the least significant factor when choosing a bundle -- pricing, speeds, channel selection and service terms are more important. That said, if you're debating between bundles and one comes with a $200 gift card and the other does not, the decision becomes a bit easier to make.
Keep in mind that you don't have to bundle. There may be times when selecting internet service from one provider and TV from another is more cost effective than bundling. For example, Verizon Fios internet is generally a better deal than Spectrum's internet service, but Spectrum is cheaper when it comes to TV service.
How we evaluated the top internet and TV bundles
Hands-on testing is central to CNET's reviews and recommendations of various products and services, but such a process is impractical, if not impossible, when it comes to home internet. Even if we could physically test each ISP, external and unavoidable factors such as the equipment (which will vary by provider and connection type), interference from nearby networks, the local infrastructure and even the time of day could affect the results.
So, instead of hands-on testing, we perform frequent, in-depth evaluations of national and regional ISPs and the bundles they offer. To start, we explore a provider's availability, technology and speed details using the most recent data from the Federal Communications Commission. Next, we look into all available plan options, including the number of plans to choose from, upload and download speeds, TV channel lineups and promotional versus standard pricing.
Plans can vary by region, so we run multiple serviceability checks in various service areas to provide more informed speed, channel and pricing details. We also reach out to the providers directly to verify plan and pricing information.
Finally, we take a look at service details such as data caps, added fees, contracts, price increases and other considerations to be aware of before signing up for an internet or TV service. When available, customer satisfaction reports like those from the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, not to mention a look at what real customers have to say on sites like Reddit and Downdetector.com, provide further insight into evaluating an ISP.
After examining the applicable providers in a given category (in this case, "best bundles"), we determine which providers and plans we feel should be considered among the "best." If you'd like to learn more about how we evaluate internet providers, check out our breakdown of how we review ISPs.
Internet and TV bundle overview
If you're going to sign up for internet and TV service anyway, bundling the two together is a convenient way to do it, and could even save you some money versus signing up for individual services.
Bundles will vary by provider, and each provider is likely to offer a number of different bundles, so be sure to explore all your options to get the best bundle for your needs and your budget. Speeds, channel selection and pricing are important considerations, but pay attention to added fees and service terms when comparing bundles. And remember, you don't have to bundle internet and TV together if it makes more sense to get internet from one provider and TV from another.
Internet and TV bundle FAQs
What is the best bundle for TV and Internet?
Cable providers often have the simplest and most cost-effective internet and TV bundles. Cable ISPs such as Cox, Mediacom, Optimum, Spectrum and Xfinity, for example, have multiple internet and TV bundles to choose from with varying speeds and channel lineups.
Few fiber internet providers also offer a TV service, so bundles may include a streaming service. AT&T Fiber and DirecTV Stream bundles are popular, as are Frontier Fiber and YouTube TV bundles.
Is it better to bundle internet and TV?
If you plan on getting internet and TV anyway, you might as well bundle them. But before you do, make sure you're getting the internet speeds you need and the channels you want without a cheaper option available elsewhere.
Signing up for a $70 cable package just to watch AMC, ESPN and TBS, for example, could have you paying more than necessary. Live TV streaming services offer similar channels to cable and often cost less -- Sling TV, for example, has those three channels and costs just $35. Additionally, many providers sell a "basic" or "locals only" TV package that charges you for channels you can get over the air for free with a digital antenna. On the other hand, if you want regional sports networks, a cable TV package may be your best (and sometimes only) option.
To make things just a little more complicated, many internet providers now offer an internet and streaming bundle with streaming services such as YouTube TV, Sling TV, or their own exclusive streaming service in addition to traditional TV. We've included those bundles, when cheap, in the list above.
Is it cheaper to bundle internet and TV?
Bundling internet and TV together may come with a monthly discount depending on the provider. Xfinity offers a bundle discount, but others including AT&T, Cox and Verizon Fios currently do not. Even if there is no discount available, bundling services may still save you money by cutting or combining installation and equipment costs.
Can I bundle internet and TV with different providers?
Many DSL and fiber providers, such as CenturyLink and Frontier, do not offer stand-alone TV service and instead partner with national providers, like DirecTV and Dish, or streaming services to offer bundles. In these cases, you'll be bundling internet and TV with different providers, and possibly get a discount for doing so.
If you just want internet from a fiber provider and TV from your local cable provider, however, a bundled package, especially one with a discount, is doubtful. There are no bundles, for example, available that combine internet from AT&T Fiber and TV from Xfinity.
Is it cheaper to stream TV?
That depends on your entertainment demands. While on-demand streaming platforms like Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix often come at a lower monthly price than most cable packages, they do not offer live channels. Streaming services that do have live TV -- like Hulu Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV -- may come at a monthly cost that approaches the price of a cable package. Equipment costs are typically lower and there may be more exclusive content available with a streaming service versus traditional cable, however.
The bottom line is, like with home internet, choosing the cheapest TV option (streaming or otherwise), may not suit your needs. Before signing up for an internet and TV bundle, make sure the package includes the internet speeds you need and the channels you want.
What is the cheapest way to get internet in your house?
If you need little more than a basic connection for browsing the internet and light streaming, consider the cheapest plans available from providers in your area. Many providers offer cheap plans starting at $30 to $50 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps or higher.
Opting to use your own router, or choosing a provider that includes it for free, can help cut your monthly internet costs. Be aware of other conditions of service, such as data caps or contracts, that could affect your internet bill.
Additionally, it's worth checking to see if you qualify for the ACP credit, which could provide your household up to $30 each month to apply toward home internet service.
