Best Internet Providers in Macon, Georgia

What is the best internet provider in Macon?
AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Macon. The 100% fiber-optic provider edges out the somewhat limited broadband competition in the area, thanks to its fast upload and download speeds, straightforward pricing and high customer satisfaction.
Aside from AT&T Fiber, cable internet from Cox and fixed wireless internet from Verizon 5G Home Internet or T-Mobile Home Internet are practical options for broadband in Macon. Each has a starting price of $50 per month, though T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet have potentially lower pricing due to mobile bundle discounts.
T-Mobile Home Internet has the cheapest internet in Macon after the discount, starting at $30 per month for qualifying Magenta Max customers. However, speeds from T-Mobile Home Internet are slower than other top internet providers in Macon, ranging from 72 to 245 megabits per second. Max speeds from Cox and Verizon 5G Home Internet top out around 1,000Mbps, while AT&T Fiber is the only ISP to offer multi-gigabit speeds in Macon, up to 5,000Mbps.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Macon across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Macon. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services.
To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.
Best internet in Macon, Georgia
AT&T Fiber
Best internet provider in Macon, GA
Our take - AT&T Fiber has the best plan selection of any major ISP in Macon, with five speed tiers ranging from 300 to 5,000Mbps. Service also comes with symmetrical upload and download speeds, free equipment, unlimited data and no contracts. However, not all AT&T service areas in Macon are eligible for fiber service. Others will only have access to AT&T’s copper-based DSL service, with significantly slower speeds and a monthly data cap.
Cox Communications
Best cable internet provider in Macon, GA
Our take - Cable internet doesn’t have the same speed and reliability as fiber internet, but it often boasts greater availability. Cox has the best coverage of any nonsatellite ISP in Macon, reaching nearly 90% of homes in the area, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Download speeds of 100 to 1,000Mbps are available throughout Macon, though upload speeds are much slower, and all plans come with a 1.25TB data cap.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Cheapest internet in Macon, GA
Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet has the same starting price as Cox and Verizon 5G Home Internet at $50 per month, but the mobile bundle discount brings the monthly rate down to $30, the lowest of any major ISP in Macon. Service isn’t the fastest, ranging from 72 to 245Mbps in most areas, but it does come with free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contract requirements.
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Best fixed wireless internet in Macon, GA
Our take - Verizon 5G Home Internet also has a bundle discount, bringing the price for qualifying customers down to $35 or $45 per month, plus a faster speed range than T-Mobile Home Internet. The Home plan offers speeds ranging from 50 to 300Mbps, while Home Plus advertises speeds from 85 to 1,000Mbps. That’s quite the range, so the overall value will depend on the speeds you can get at your address.
Macon internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|AT&T
|DSL, fiber
|$55 DSL, $55-$250 fiber
|10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Cox
|Cable
|$50-$110
|100-1,000Mbps
|$13 (optional)
|1.25TB
|None
|6.2
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What's the cheapest internet plan in Macon?
|Plan
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)
|50-300Mbps
|None
|Cox Go Fast
|$50
|100Mbps
|$13 (optional)
|AT&T Fiber 300
|$55
|300Mbps
|None
|AT&T Internet
|$55
|10-100Mbps
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in Macon
The best internet deals and top promotions in Macon depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Macon internet providers, such as Cox, may offer lower introductory pricing for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber, Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
Fastest internet plans in Macon
|Plan
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data cap
|Connection type
|AT&T Internet 5000
|$250
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|AT&T Internet 2000
|$150
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|AT&T Internet 1000
|$80
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Cox Go Super Fast
|$110
|1,000Mbps
|35Mbps
|1.25TB
|Cable
|Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
|$70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans)
|85-1,000Mbps
|50-75Mbps
|None
|Fixed wireless
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Macon
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.
But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
Internet providers in Macon FAQs
What is the best internet service provider in Macon?
AT&T Fiber is Macon's top internet service provider. It's the area's largest fiber internet provider and offers the fastest upload and download speeds, up to 5,000Mbps. All plans come with free equipment rental and unlimited data, perks that aren't always included with internet service from Cox, AT&T Fiber's main competitor in Macon.
Is fiber internet available in Macon?
Yes. Fiber internet is available to approximately 30% of Macon households, according to the FCC. Primary service areas include the Shadowood, Phelps Estates, Silver Pines and Northwoods communities, though fiber connections are available in random neighborhoods throughout Macon. AT&T Fiber is the main fiber internet service provider in Macon.
Who is the cheapest internet provider in Macon?
Cox, T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet share the same starting monthly price of $50. However, T-Mobile Home Internet has the lowest possible standard price, at $30 per month for qualifying Magenta Max customers. Verizon 5G Home Internet also offers a mobile bundle discount, bringing the monthly rate down to $35.
No such discounts are available from Cox. Furthermore, renting equipment from Cox may add $13 to your monthly bill. In contrast, other Macon ISPs -- AT&T, T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet included -- do not charge extra for equipment rental.
Which internet provider in Macon offers the fastest plan?
AT&T Fiber is the only Macon internet provider to offer speeds faster than 1,000Mbps. Cox and Verizon 5G Home Internet have max download speeds of 1,000Mbps, while AT&T Fiber offers 2,000Mbps and 5,000Mbps plans starting at $150 and $250 monthly, respectively. AT&T Fiber also has the unique advantage of delivering symmetrical upload and download speeds, a benefit typically unavailable from cable or fixed wireless internet providers.
