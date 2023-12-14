Best Internet Providers in Columbus, Georgia

What is the best internet provider in Columbus?

There are a variety of internet service providers available in Columbus, Georgia, so the best one for your home will come down to what's available in your area. Many Columbus residents will be serviceable for WideOpenWest, or WOW, CNET's pick for the best internet provider in Columbus.

WOW offers a decent selection of high-speed plans -- more than cable competitors Mediacom and Spectrum -- and has the cheapest internet of any major ISP in the area. Service costs just $20 a month for speeds up to 100 megabits per second.

As far as cable internet goes, WOW also has the fastest internet plan with max download speeds of 1,200Mbps. The Columbus area’s main fiber provider, AT&T Fiber offers the fastest speeds, however, with speed tiers up to 2,000 and 5,000Mbps.

If you’re looking for an alternative to the big cable or fiber providers, start with T-Mobile Home Internet. The fixed wireless provider is available throughout much of Columbus, and service starts at just $50 monthly with no added equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Verizon 5G Home Internet offers similar pricing and service terms, but availability is more limited in Columbus.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Columbus across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Columbus. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Columbus, Georgia

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,200 Mbps Price range $20 - $95 per month WideOpenWest Best internet provider in Columbus, GA Our take - WOW has the best coverage of any non-satellite internet provider in Columbus, Georgia, so there's a good chance service is available wherever you live or are moving to in the area. Each of the provider's competitively priced plans comes with no contract while some also include free equipment rental for one year. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (888) 909-0248 Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,200 Mbps Price range $20 - $95 per month Pros and Cons Pros Some of the most competitive pricing you'll find for a cable ISP

No contracts, no fear about cancellation fees or being tied to an unwanted plan

30-day money-back guarantee Cons Limited availability, just six states Key Info Good promo prices

no contracts

unlimited data on some plans

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best fiber internet provider in Columbus, GA Our take - There's a lot to like about AT&T Fiber, from the fast, symmetrical speeds and favorable service terms to the record of high customer satisfaction. However, availability is limited in the heart of Columbus, as many households will only have access to AT&T's slower copper-based service. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Columbus, GA Our take - Even in a city like Columbus with multiple ISPs, T-Mobile Home Internet adds much-needed competition to the mix. There's only one plan -- $50 a month for speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps -- but it comes with free equipment, unlimited data and no contract requirements. Qualifying mobile customers can get $20 off the monthly cost of home internet. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Columbus, Georgia internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL, fiber $55 DSL, $55-$250 fiber 10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber None None None 7.4 Mediacom Cable $35-$70 100-1,000Mbps $14 350-3,000GB None 6.4 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps Free modem, $5 router rental (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 WideOpenWest Cable $20-$95 100-1,200Mbps $10 (optional) Varies, 1.5TB to unlimited None 7.2 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Columbus? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee WOW Internet 100 $20 100Mbps $10 (optional) Mediacom Prime Internet 100 $25 100Mbps $14 modem rental Spectrum Internet $50 300Mbps Free modem, $5 router rental (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 50-300Mbps None AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300Mbps None Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Columbus

The best internet deals and top promotions in Columbus depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Columbus internet providers, such as WideOpenWest and AT&T Fiber, may offer lower introductory pricing or free gift cards for a limited time. Many, however, including Mediacom, T-Mobile Home Internet and Spectrum, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Columbus Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Internet 5000 $250 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 2000 $150 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber WOW Internet 1.2 Gig $95 1,200Mbps 50Mbps None Cable AT&T Internet 1000 $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber WOW Internet 1 Gig $50 1,000Mbps 50Mbps None Cable Mediacom 1 Gig $55 1,000Mbps 50Mbps 3,000GB Cable Spectrum Internet Gig $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 85-1,000Mbps 50-75Mbps None Fixed wireless Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Columbus

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Columbus FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Columbus, Georgia? WideOpenWest, or WOW, is the best internet service provider in Columbus, Georgia, due to its broad high-speed coverage, low pricing and fast download speeds. The contract-free service includes free equipment rental for one year with select plans, while the 1.2-gig plan comes with ongoing free equipment rental and unlimited data.

Is fiber internet available in Columbus? Fiber internet is available to a little more than a quarter of Columbus households, according to the FCC. Serviceability is greatest in the Castlewood, Northstar and Hillside Terrace communities, though fiber coverage can be found in random pockets throughout Columbus. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber internet provider in Columbus, though Public Service Communications also has a small fiber presence in the area. Beamspeed has recently emerged as a fiber provider in the Columbus area as well, but service appears to be in beta as of this writing.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Columbus? WideOpenWest has the lowest starting price of any major internet service provider in Columbus at $20 monthly for download speeds up to 100Mbps. The provider’s faster plans are also priced on par with or lower than the local competition, as well. WOW’s 500Mbps plan, for example, starts at $40 a month, $25 lower than AT&T Fiber for the same download speed potential, and $30 lower than Spectrum’s 500Mbps plan.