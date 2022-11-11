Solar Cheat Sheet: Your Complete Guide to Getting Solar Panels at Home

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out.
If you're thinking of going solar, you're likely encountering equipment and policies you haven't had to think about before. It's pretty easy to take your electricity for granted, except for the few times it goes out. Luckily, with a trustworthy solar installer, going solar is pretty easy even for a nonexpert.
Still, knowing the ins and outs of the technology and installation process can make you a more confident and capable shopper ready to find the best product for your needs. Below we've collected CNET's expert advice to get you through the solar purchasing process, from education to solar electricity generation.
Where should I shop for solar panels?
The best way to make sure you're getting the best deal on your solar panels is to get multiple quotes and ask as many questions of your potential installers as you need. CNET has reviewed many of the national solar companies, but it's a good idea to check into local installers, too, who sometimes can offer lower prices.
- Best Solar Companies of 2022
- Where to Buy Rooftop Solar Panels
- SunPower Solar Offers the Best Panels on the Market
- Palmetto Solar Review: A Strong Choice for Going Solar
- Sunrun Solar Panels Review: Does Biggest Mean Best?
- Is ADT Solar the Best Solar Installer? Everything You Need to Know
- Trinity Solar Review: Is It Your Best Choice?
- Battery Backup Buying Guide: Here's Everything You Need to Know
- What's the Solar Panel Installation Timeline from Purchase to Power?
Is there a solar option that works for me?
While rooftop solar panels are the most common among residential customers, buying panels and getting them installed on your house isn't the only option. We've got mounting options and solar panel alternatives explained below.
- Here's How to Know if Your Home Works for Solar Panels
- Community Solar: Get Solar Power for Your Home Without Rooftop Panels
- Solar Power Purchase Agreements, Explained
- New Solar Shingles Get Rid of the Ugly, Complex Hassle That Can Be Part of Rooftop Solar
- Yes, You Can Use Solar Power as a Renter
- Should You Buy Ground-Mounted Solar Panels? What to Know
- Power Your EV or Home With Clean Energy From a Solar Carport
- Tesla Solar Roof: The Sleekest Solar Option Isn't Your Best One
- Smartflower Solar Review: Beautiful Solar That's Not Worth It
How much money will solar panels save me? And how much do they cost?
In general, buying solar panels outright will save you the most money, but there are a few ways to save. And, your circumstances -- especially your energy use -- will determine your savings.
- Do Solar Panels Save Money? Yes. Here's How
- How to Finance Your Solar Panels: Cash, Loan, Lease and More
- Here's How Solar Panels Can Earn You a Big Tax Credit
- How Net Metering Makes Home Solar Panels a Better Deal
- How to Approach Home Batteries if the New 30% Tax Credit Has Your Attention
- The Inflation Reduction Act Will Help You Pay for Solar Panels and Other Energy Upgrades
- 4 Cheaper Solar Energy Options to Use at Home
- Yes, You Can Get Tax Exemptions From Rooftop Solar -- Here's How
How do I maintain solar panels?
Solar panel maintenance is generally minimal and fairly easy. Even so, we've got the info you need to keep your panels in the best possible shape.
- Yes, Solar Panels Deteriorate Over Time. Here's What You Need to Know
- How to Boost Your Solar Panel Performance Through Snow and Ice This Winter
Does solar work where I live?
Sure, solar panels will generate more electricity in sunnier climates with longer days, but how much money you'll save depends heavily on the incentives available to you and the cost of electricity -- not just the climate. Check out overviews of cities, states and regions below.
- Learn About Texas Solar Panels, From Pricing to Incentives
- What You Need to Know About California Solar Panels, Including Pricing and Incentives
- If You Live in Arizona, Here's What You Need to Know About Solar Panels
- What Houston Residents Need to Know About Solar Panels, Pricing and Incentives
- All You Need to Know About Solar Panels in Los Angeles
- The South Doesn't Take Full Advantage of Its Solar Potential
- Solar Power on the West Coast: Does It Pay Off?
- Do Solar Panels Make Sense in the Midwest? What You Need to Know
- Should You Go Solar if You Live on the East Coast? What You Want to Know
- New England Solar Power: A Guide to Solar Energy in These 6 States
How do solar panels work, anyway?
Buying a solar panel system means buying a lot of equipment the average person doesn't have reason to know about. Read up on what you'll actually be buying with the stories linked below.
- Solar Energy Basics: The Magic of Photovoltaic Panels
- The Solar Panel Angle That'll Generate the Most Energy Possible
- Solar Panel Efficiency: What Is It and Why Is It Important?
- What You Need to Know About Solar Inverters: Essential Solar Equipment
- Solar Cell, Module, Panel and Array: What's the Difference?
- Bifacial Solar Panels Generate More Electricity, But Not When You Put Them Here
- What's a Virtual Power Plant? Should You Join One?
Do I need a backup battery?
Backup battery adoption is increasing, but still isn't the norm. These links will help you decide if it makes sense for you.
- Generator vs. Battery: Which Backup Power Source Should You Choose?
- Do Blackouts Affect Homes With Solar Panels? Sometimes
- Why You Need Home Batteries -- and It's Not All About Blackouts
Are solar panels a scam?
No. Solar panels are a proven technology that can help you shift some of your energy use to cheaper greener electricity. But that doesn't mean that scammy companies (while apparently rare) don't exist. The company discussed in the story linked below recently went out of business, but a bit of caution is a good thing.
We'll add more of CNET's solar coverage here as it happens.