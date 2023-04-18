What It Takes to Go Off the Grid With Solar Panels

Finding creative ways to save money on bills is one of the best ways to fight the current cost of living crisis plaguing Americans.

As our reliance on our devices increases, it's easy to forget that every outlet feeding a device drains your ever-shrinking bank balance. Pretty soon, you're scrambling to pay the increased electric bill at the end of the month. Inflation data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics show that the cost of electricity rose by 13% from February 2022 to February 2023.

Going off the grid is one way families can use alternative energy sources, such as solar panels, to meet their home or business electricity needs. If you transition to an off-grid electricity system you'll need to take the bold step of severing ties with your local energy provider and switching to a self-reliant energy source.

Although this transition requires significant upfront costs, the return on investment might be worth it in the long run. Here's what to know if you're thinking about buying a solar panel system and disconnecting from the power grid.

What is an off-grid solar system?

An off-grid solar system is a self-contained energy system that independently produces and stores electricity.

Off-grid systems function by using solar panels, often mounted on the rooftop, to absorb energy radiated from the sun and convert it to direct current electricity before transferring it to a battery for storage. An inverter converts the energy stored in the battery to alternating current electricity to power your home.

There are four main components of every off-grid solar system:

The solar panels and mounts that hold the panels in place.

The charge controller, which regulates energy flow from the solar panels to the batteries.

The battery, which stores the energy accumulated from the solar panels.

The inverter, which converts the DC electricity stored in the battery to AC electricity that runs appliances.

As inflation continues to erode the dollar's value, more people have embraced cost-effective sustainability practices. These off-grid solar system solutions offer the dual benefit of positively affecting the environment and increasing energy independence.

Can you still be connected to the grid and have solar panels?

Grid-tied systems are not independent, standalone entities. Instead, they are connected to the utility grid and transmit excess energy generated by the solar panels back to the electric grid -- often selling it back, through a process called net metering, for credits on your power bill. The primary advantage of grid-tied systems is they are significantly cheaper because the owners do not need to buy expensive batteries to add to the system.

Off-grid vs. grid-tied solar systems: Which is better?

It all depends on your preferences and needs.

"There's no easy answer when deciding which system is better off-grid vs. grid-tied," said Rohit Kalyanpur, CEO of Optivolt, a Silicon Valley-based solar technology company. "Off-grid solar systems are better suited for situations where the customer lives in a remote area and does not have reliable access to the electricity grid."

Both grid-tied and off-grid solar systems are eligible for a 30% federal tax credit on the total cost of the system. In order for batteries to qualify for the credit, they'll have to have a capacity of at least 3 kilowatt-hours.

Off-grid solar systems Benefit You can achieve energy independence and self-sufficiency Drawback Has a higher upfront cost because it requires batteries and other additional equipment. Good for If you live in a remote area that is not connected to the electric grid. Bad for If you use equipment that consumes a lot of electricity or cannot afford the high upfront costs.

Grid-tied solar systems Benefit You can reduce your electric bill and receive compensation for any excess electricity fed into the utility grid. Drawback It relies on the utility grid as a backup system. When there are power outages, people without a battery backup still lose power. Good for If you have a connection to the grid and want to reduce your electricity bill. Bad for If you live in a remote area or area prone to frequent power outages. It's also not ideal for those who want to achieve energy independence.

Types of off-grid solar systems

Each off-grid solar system installed at a location must be customized to meet the unique energy needs of the people at that location, Kalyanpur said. However, three main types of off-grid solar systems cater to the energy needs of most people:

Solar-only systems

These systems rely exclusively on solar panels for power generation. The excess energy generated from the solar panels is stored in batteries and used when the panels don't generate enough power to run the home -- such as at night or when it's cloudy. The cost of these systems depends on factors such as the number of solar panels, battery capacity and efficiency, and the types of inverters and charge controllers.

Solar system with generator backup

These systems combine solar panels with a backup generator. The solar system generates electricity during the day, and the backup generator kicks in during periods of low sunlight or at night. These backup generators are usually powered by diesel, gasoline or natural gas. The cost of backup generators varies, so it's essential to research and understand the costs associated with fueling the generator on a monthly basis before making a decision.

Hybrid solar systems

These systems use solar panels and other alternative renewable energy sources like wind turbines or hydroelectric power to create a diversified and reliable power system. Like solar-only systems, hybrid systems work in conjunction with external batteries.

How much do off-grid solar systems cost?

Off-grid solar energy systems are a great alternative that helps families meet their energy needs and save money on their utility bills. But solar panels aren't cheap, and neither is the installation work required to get a system in operation. The typical solar panel system in the US costs around $30,000 before the federal tax credit.

Off-grid systems will typically be even more costly. For example, high-capacity, high-efficiency solar batteries are typically very expensive and cost another $10,000 to $20,000. In some cases, they may be more expensive than solar panels.

