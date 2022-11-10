Here's What North Carolina Residents Need to Know About Solar Panels

Did you know North Carolina exceeds the national average for sunny days? On average, there are 213 sunny days per year in North Carolina. According to Current Results, four of the state's most populous metros, Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh and Wilmington, are the sunniest cities. While North Carolina does get rain, most areas (except the mountainous regions) receive little snow. All this is to say -- the state has near-perfect conditions for maximizing solar panel efficiency year-round.

The median price for a home solar system in North Carolina is just under $33,000. Though the state's median price per watt and solar system cost is slightly above the national rate, North Carolina residents have plenty of incentives for switching to solar power in the Tar Heel State.

North Carolina residents currently benefit from some of the lowest electricity prices nationwide. However, Duke Energy, the primary electricity provider in the state, has raised prices by as much as 9.5% through the end of 2022, according to WCNC.

North Carolinians looking to avoid future electricity cost increases should explore solar power for green energy options that can keep rates stable for years to come.

North Carolina solar panel costs

The median price per watt for solar panels for North Carolina homes is $4.63, costing about $32,613, based on The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory's Tracking the Sun report. The table below shows the high and low system stats representing the upper and lower end of the spectrum regarding the cost of residential solar panels.

Pay particular attention to the median, the midpoint of the figures. "The median is the middle number in a sorted, ascending or descending list of numbers and can be more descriptive of that data set than the average," according to Investopedia.

Many other online cost analyses you may come across show the average. However, the average includes any outliers on the higher and lower scale, which can skew the results. The median filters out those outlier values to represent the true midpoint of the data.

North Carolina solar system stats

System size (kW) Price per watt Total cost High 9.9 $5.77 $57,251 Median 7 $4.63 $32,613 Low 4.8 $3.11 $14,906

North Carolina vs. the US

System size (kW) Price per watt Total cost North Carolina 7 $4.63 $32,613 Nationwide 7.6 $3.67 $26,882

Solar financing options for North Carolina residents

The most popular way for state residents to pay for solar panels include the following:

Cash

Solar loans

Solar leases

Power Purchase Agreements

Cash is often endorsed as the best payment method when installing solar panels because it is interest-free and makes you eligible for all solar tax incentives and rebates. Solar loans also qualify for tax incentives and rebates, but the payback period is longer, and interest will accrue. Finally, solar leases and Power Purchase Agreements have a set monthly fee, but the homeowner has less control over the solar array, and incentives are unavailable.

You can also explore alternative financing methods such as personal loans, home equity loans or government loan programs such as the Property Assessed Clean Energy program. "PACE programs allow a property owner to finance the up-front cost of energy or other eligible improvements on a property and then pay the costs back over time through a voluntary assessment. The unique characteristic of PACE assessments is that the assessment is attached to the property rather than an individual," according to the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy.

North Carolina solar panel incentives and rebates

With these local and state solar incentives, North Carolinians have many opportunities to save on solar panel costs. The Residential Clean Energy Credit is perhaps the biggest opportunity for North Carolina residents to save thousands on a home solar system. This solar tax credit could save you over $10,000 on the median solar system price of $32,613. Find more details in the table below.

Program Description Blue Ridge Energy Net Metering Customers earn bill credits through solar energy generation "at an amount equal to the most recently approved rate schedule." Duke Energy Net Metering NC Duke Energy customers with a residential solar system can earn bill credits for sending excess energy generated by the array back to the power grid. Duke Energy Solar Rebate Program This incentive is a one-time rebate for NC Duke Energy customers who own a solar array. The rebate amount is based on the solar system size. A 7 kW system will generate a rebate of around $2,800. Homeowners must submit a Solar Rebate application within 90 days of installation. Net Metering Programs Various North Carolina electric providers offer net metering programs. Check with your provider to confirm availability near you. Property Tax Exemption for Solar Electric Systems Solar owners in the state can claim a property tax exemption for 80% of the appraised value of their solar system. Apply with the NC Dept. of Revenue here. Residential Clean Energy Credit This federal incentive, available for homeowners, offers a 30% tax credit for systems installed from 2022 to 2032. Apply through the IRS.

North Carolina solar panel companies

According to the Solar Energy Industry Association, over 200 solar companies operate across North Carolina. Several big-name solar companies operate nationwide, while others are local to the southeastern region. Whether you prefer to stay local or work with a larger brand, we have the details on trusted North Carolina solar installers.

ADT Solar is a nationwide brand that installs solar in North Carolina. Parent company ADT Security has been around for over 100 years, which may appeal to homeowners who want to stick with an established business. ADT Solar also offers a price-match guarantee, so shop around before signing an agreement. ADT offers batteries from Tesla Powerwall and Enphase IQ, financing through solar loans and a 25-year warranty agreement.

8M Solar is a local company founded in 2009. 8M has locations in over a dozen North Carolina cities, including Charlotte, High Point, Raleigh and Winston-Salem. The company has an A-plus rating with the Better Business Bureau and is endorsed by Duke Energy. 8M offers batteries from top brands such as the Tesla Powerwall and Sonnen, a 25-year warranty on solar energy systems and financing options through a third-party lender.

Founded in 2010, South Carolina-based Palmetto Solar is a good choice for North Carolinians. Palmetto has a national footprint, assists its customers through the installation process and backs its work with a 25-year performance warranty. Palmetto offers several financing options, such as a solar loan, lease or PPA. Customers can add on a Sonnen battery for solar energy storage.

SunPower is a major player in the residential solar installation landscape. The company was founded in 1985. SunPower prices are higher than other solar installers because the California-based company uses high-efficiency Maxeon-brand panels and its own branded SunVault battery. SunPower customers can pay with cash, a solar loan or a lease, and enjoy a 25-year system warranty and a 10-year battery warranty.

Founded in 2009, Yes Solar Solutions is a family-operated solar business based in Cary, North Carolina. Yes Solar Solutions doesn't rely on subcontractors, instead opting to invest in its employees through ongoing training and development. Yes financing assistance uses its network of partners to help customers find a low solar loan rate. For solar storage solutions, the company has certified Tesla Powerwall installers on staff, and solar panels come with a 25-year guarantee.

Additional solar installer options:

Other notable solar installers available in North Carolina include Sunrun and Tesla Solar.

Installation factors to keep in mind

Consider these five factors before deciding on a solar panel solution for your North Carolina home, so you don't have any surprises before or during installation.

Rent or own. Homeowners typically have more free rein to make changes to their property. Renters, however, may be ineligible to install solar without landlord approval, but community solar programs Arcadia, can be a solar alternative. Roof condition. A trusted solar installer will determine if your roof requires maintenance before installation. Based on the condition and age of your roof, you can anticipate whether repairs may be necessary before solar installation. Home location. North Carolina residents typically have plenty of sunlight to generate solar energy all year. However, homes with ample tree cover or facing away from the southern sky could produce less-efficient solar systems. HOA and neighborhood rules. Consider your HOA rules or neighborhood restrictions to avoid complications before or during installation. Home insurance policies. Most home insurance companies can add a solar system to your policy. Start communicating with your insurance company before getting solar panels to notify them of your home upgrade.

North Carolina solar power FAQs

Does North Carolina offer solar incentives? Yes. North Carolina solar incentives include net metering programs, property tax exemptions and state and federal rebates for installed solar panels.

What direction should solar panels face in North Carolina? Typically, south-facing solar panels are best because they absorb the most sunlight overall. However, homes that receive ample sunlight can opt for west-facing panels because they produce more energy during peak times, even if overall energy generation is less.