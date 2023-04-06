What Utah Residents Need to Know About Solar Panels

Utah is one of the top 10 states in the US for average sunny hours. If you live in the Beehive State, it's worth considering solar panels to harness that sunshine to help save on your power bills.

The state is also among the best in the country at generating solar power. The Solar Energy Industries Association ranks Utah 12th in total installed solar capacity.

While Utahns pay some of the lowest electricity rates nationwide, the state has seen steady rate increases. As fossil fuel price fluctuations continue to push up energy prices across the US, low electricity rates from utilities aren't guaranteed. Utah residents hoping to avoid future energy price hikes can look into going solar.

Utah solar panel cost

No one factor determines the price of solar panels. Your energy consumption habits, the number of solar panels, panel type, permitting costs, labor costs and local incentives will impact the total cost. According to Find Energy, Utah residents need a 6-kilowatt solar system to offset their electricity use. The average price per installed watt in Utah is $3.87. The Tracking the Sun report from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory provides a glance at the total cost for installed systems in the US.

Average Utah solar panel cost vs. the national average

System size Price per watts Installed cost Nationwide 8.6 kW $3.67 $31,558 Utah 6 kW $3.87 $23,228

Solar financing options in Utah

The upfront cost of solar panels can be high for most Americans. But there are several options to pay for solar panels in Utah. You can purchase solar panels outright or finance them with a solar loan. These options allow you to fully own the panels and recoup your costs in a few years. On average the solar payback time, the period it takes for your energy savings to surpass the cost of investing in solar, is six to 12 years after you buy your solar panels. If you can't afford to buy or get a loan to finance solar panels, signing a lease or a power purchase agreement are other alternatives. However, buying solar panels with cash or a loan will be less costly over the long term.

Utah solar panel incentives or rebates

You have several incentives to help you lower the total cost of solar in Utah. The federal residential clean energy credit is the most significant cost-saving incentive for new solar owners. You can deduct 30% of your solar system's cost from your federal income taxes, with no limit on system size. With the extension of this tax credit by Congress in 2022, all solar systems installed between 2022 and 2032 will qualify for this benefit.

Program Description Renewable energy system tax credit Utah offers a tax credit limited to $400 or 25% of your solar equipment's installation costs. The credit expires in 2023 Net metering Net metering allows you to sell your excess power to the grid for credits on your power bill. Utah doesn't mandate net metering but some voluntarily offer the program. Check with your local utility for details. Solar easement and access laws Utah's solar easement and access laws are similar to easement laws in other states. If you want to go solar, you can voluntarily enter an easement contract with your neighbors to remove any obstacles to your solar panels accessing sunlight. Utah's solar rights law stops homeowners and other community associations from imposing bans and unreasonable restrictions on solar panel systems.

Watch this: New Solar Shingles You May Not Even Notice 11:13

Utah solar panel companies

There are 119 solar companies in Utah, including 45 installers. To help you get started, we've narrowed the list to five of the best solar companies in Utah that you should consider if you are looking for an installer.

Blue Raven Solar

Founded in 2014, Blue Raven Solar installs residential solar panels in 17 states, including Utah. Blue Raven Solar is a full-service solar company that guides customers from point of sale to installation. The company provides a financing option called BluePower Plus+. With Blue Raven Solar, you get a 10-year quality of work warranty and a 25-year manufacturer's warranty. The company doesn't currently provide solar leasing or power purchase agreements options.

Ion Solar

Founded in 2013, Ion Solar serves eight states, including Utah. The company manages an entire solar project from beginning to end and provides post-installation services like 24/7 system monitoring and maintenance. Ion Solar offers solar financing to its customers in partnership with Sunlight Financial, Sunnova Energy and Mosaic. You get a 10-year quality of work warranty and 30-year product warranty.

Mynt Solar

Utah-based Mynt Solar installs residential and commercial solar systems and batteries in Utah, California and Nevada. It also offers repairs, maintenance and post-installation monitoring. The company handles the entire installation process in-house and offers a 1-year money-back energy generation guarantee on all the systems it installs. Solar panels bought through Mynt Solar will have 30-year product, performance and labor warranties. Mynt Solar provides a solar loan at 2.99% for 20 years with no money down. However, the company doesn't offer solar leases or power purchase agreements.

Smart Wave Solar

Smart Wave Solar installs solar panels and batteries. Based in Bluffdale, Utah, the company fulfills all installations in-house instead of using subcontractors. Smart Wave Solar installs components from Silfab, Solaria and REC Solar. Because most solar systems stop operating during a power outage, Smart Wave Solar offers an emergency power supply for your solar system at no additional cost. Systems include 25-year production, quality of work and parts warranties.

Solar panels near Zion National Park. Camilo Morales/Getty Images

SunPower Solar

SunPower has been in business since 1985 and is one of our picks for the best solar companies. While it's known for manufacturing top-notch solar panels, it also provides residential solar system installation services via a vast network of certified installers. With SunPower, solar owners get a 10-year battery warranty and a 25-year guarantee for product, performance and quality of work. The company can help you finance your solar system or gives you the option to enter a solar leasing contract or power purchase agreement. Its financing arm, called SunPower Financial, extends solar loans to underserved communities.

Installation factors to consider

Numerous factors can help you determine whether it makes sense to go solar. Your particular home may have something specific that could make solar a bad investment. It's good to consult a professional and licensed solar panel installer to discuss these and receive quotes from at least three companies before picking one.

Insurance on your solar panels: Many homeowners insurance companies cover solar panels in their policies. Before investing in solar panels, find out if your insurance company can protect them. If they do, remember to add them to your policy after installation.

Shading around your property: Your solar panels can generate electricity with some tree shading, but heavy shading can make solar panels a bad fit. A professional solar installer can help you understand your situation

Renting or owning your home: Renters typically have difficulty installing solar panels because they don't own their homes. Landlords will determine whether they want solar panels on rental units. One way for renters to get green energy is to enroll in a community solar program.

Roof: Determining your roof's age and condition is critical before installing solar panels. If your roof is more than 20 years old or in poor shape, you may want to replace your roof before you install solar panels to avoid a much costlier replacement after installation.

Utah solar power FAQs

How do I know if solar is the right fit for me? There is no uniform answer to this question since every home and family has unique needs and situations. Your electricity rates, consumption habits, local incentives, installation costs and the shape and size of your roof are some factors that determine whether solar makes sense for you. The best way to find an answer to this question is to consult a licensed and experienced solar installer.

How many solar panels does my house need? The number of solar panels you need will depend on several factors, including your current electricity usage, the amount of energy you want from solar generation, your home's size, shading around your property and the solar panel output. A professional solar installer can help you determine the number and capacity of solar panels.