Best Solar Panel Installation Companies in Alabama

The good news: v-pre You can install solar panels on your home in Alabama.

The bad news: v-pre You might not be able to save on your utility bills, especially with the state's poor net metering policies.

That doesn't mean solar panels aren't worthwhile, though. Solar panels can still provide you with backup power during outages and the knowledge that you're reducing fossil fuel emissions.

Depending on where you live in-state, a solar panel system might still be beneficial. Alabamians face some of the highest average electric bills in the country, according to data from SaveOnEnergy, a CNET sister website that covers the consumer energy industry. The state has the fourth highest average bills nationwide, at $173 a month -- the highest among southern states.

Whether a solar system makes financial sense depends a lot on whether you plan to connect it to the grid -- and on your utility company. Here are some of the best solar installers you can consult with in the state.

Best national solar panel companies in Alabama

Alabama has eight solar installers and developers, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. While you have just a handful of choices, here are some that stand out, including at least one top national solar panel company.

SunPower Solar Best solar panels Read full review If you're looking for top-of-the-line solar panels, SunPower is you best choice. But don't write them off if you're looking for a less flashy installation that will get the job done. This year it started installing Qcells panels, which should make an installation from the longest-tenured company on our list more available to more people. Equipment 8 / 10

Warranty 8.5 / 10

Warranty 8.5 / 10

Service 7 / 10

Pros Most efficient panels

Strong warranties Cons No price match

Only installs one battery brand Areas served All 50 states Product details SunPower Solar offers top-of-the-line solar panels and strong warranties. The solar panels SunPower offers have industry leading efficiency marks (22.8%) and a warranty that guarantees at least 92% production after 25 years. It earns an A-plus rating from the Better Business Bureau. SunPower now installs batteries in four sizes, all of which come with strong warranties. SunPower's solar panels might be a bit more expensive than others (though accurate pricing industry wide is hard to come by). The company has said it plans to continue rolling out more accessible solar solutions and started installing solar panels from Qcells this year. Show more details

Tesla Solar Most affordable Read full review Tesla's solar branch seems to be the least loved of Elon Musk's ventures. Even Tesla's Solar Roof seems to get more love. If price is the thing you won't budge on, consider Tesla. By all accounts, Tesla installs quality panels and makes the closest thing there is to a household name in solar storage: the Powerwall. Where you might miss out is customer service. Discussion online seems to suggest Tesla's service is a bit of a gamble. Equipment 7.3 / 10

Warranty 6.5 / 10

Service 8 / 10

Pros Low prices and a price-match guarantee

Quality equipment

Lower-profile panels Cons Anecdotally, customer service can be poor

Fewer equipment options Areas served All 50 states Product details Solar panels from Tesla are likely to be the cheapest option where they are available. You can save thousands of dollars, without sacrificing on quality of equipment or the warranties that protect it. What you might sacrifice is customer service. From delays to price changes, to slow responses, to system malfunctions, social media reports of negative experiences aren't hard to find, including some who regret their choice. This is true of all solar companies, but the quantity of reports concerning Tesla is concerning. Show more details

Local solar installers in Alabama

Eagle Solar & Light Based in Birmingham, Eagle Solar & Light was founded in 2016. It can install solar panels for residential and commercial systems and is a licensed contractor in Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina. Eagle Solar & Light says it offers a complimentary on-site visit to review your property and determine the best choice for you. See at Eagle Solar and Light

Southern Solar Systems In North Alabama, Huntsville-based Southern Solar Systems offers residential and commercial solar systems alongside other energy efficiency products, such as geothermal heat pumps and solar hot water systems. Founded in 2007, Southern Solar Systems operates throughout the Southeast. See at Southern Solar Systems

Vulcan Solar Power Birmingham-based Vulcan Solar Power also offers free consultations and site surveys, along with a free system design and quote. The company has built commercial and residential solar systems across the Southeast. Vulcan Solar Power also installs solar systems for farms or rural businesses, for which consumers can use grants from the US Department of Agriculture to offset up to 25% of the cost. See at Vulcan Solar Power

How to determine which solar company is best for me

The first, best step you can take to finding a good fit for you is to get multiple quotes from multiple companies. Then you can make an apples-to-apples comparison of the costs, warranties and service each company is offering you. Pay attention to red flags in a solar sales pitch like high-pressure sales tactics, promises of getting checks from the government when you order or avoiding questions.

And while online reviews won't necessarily predict your experience with a company, checking out reviews and complaints for the company with the Better Business Bureau can give you an idea of what customers have experienced. If you have friends or neighbors who have gone solar, ask about their experience with their installer too.

Alabama solar panel costs

The cost to install a solar system at your home depends on a lot of factors, including the size, type of solar panels and whether you get a battery system. Without a more mature solar industry in Alabama, state-level data on how much a typical system costs is hard to come by. Even still, Daniel Tait, executive director of Energy Alabama, a clean energy group, said prices tend to be in line with the national average -- if not a little cheaper.

Here's a look at the national average cost of solar panels, according to data pulled from FindEnergy.com. The average price of solar panels in Alabama is unavailable at this time.

National average cost of solar panels

Typical system size (kW) Price per watt Total installed cost Cost after 30% federal tax credit National Average 8.6 $3.67 $31,558 $22,091

The following map displays the average total price, cost per watt and system size for solar panel systems in different states, according to data from FindEnergy.com. The prices shown do not account for tax credits or state solar incentives. If FindEnergy doesn't have solar data for a state, it appears grayed out on the map.

Solar panel incentives and rebates



Alabama is 33rd nationwide in terms of installed solar capacity, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, but the prospects for homeowners installing panels are dimmed by net metering policies that limit their savings and discourage connecting to the grid.

"Solar is a totally viable and mature technology, and the main thing holding back its growth and use in Alabama is our policies," Tait said.

It isn't all bad news when it comes to solar incentives for Alabamians, however.

Regardless of the size of the system you get, solar panels require a sizable financial investment. Fortunately, you can save quite a bit, thanks in large part to a major federal tax credit.

The main incentive is the federal residential clean energy credit, through which you can get 30% of the cost of a solar system back if you buy solar panels. It was increased from 26% and extended through 2034 by the Inflation Reduction Act, which Congress passed in 2022, and there is no cap on the size of the credit.

Note that the federal tax credit isn't like a discount code or an instant rebate -- you won't get the money back until after you file your tax return the next year, and the actual amount you get back will be limited by how much federal income tax you paid. You can apply by filling out IRS form 5695 (PDF), and by following instructions from the Internal Revenue Service.

When comparing Alabama to other solar-friendly states, Alabama has limited solar incentives for homeowners. Check with your installer to see if any programs are available in your area.

Alabama solar incentives Program Description Property tax abatement Your local government can authorize an abatement of property taxes for qualifying renewable energy projects -- saving you from having to pay more in property taxes after adding solar panels. The abatement must be in place before the project is completed. Rural Energy for America Program This initiative, administered by the US Department of Agriculture, provides guaranteed loan financing and grants to farmers and rural small businesses for renewable energy systems or energy efficiency improvements.

How to pay for solar panels in Alabama



Like any major purchase, you'll want to have a plan to cover the costs of solar panels. Some methods require preparation or take longer for you to recoup the cost.

Cash: Nothing beats cold, hard cash, but a project in excess of $10,000 requires a lot of it. If you see solar power in your future, but not tomorrow, consider saving money now. Regular contributions to a high-yield savings account can add up quickly.

Solar loan: Many solar companies will offer financing, often from a third party. Shop around with different lenders, because your solar company's third party choice might not have the best terms or interest rate.

Home equity loan or HELOC: You can also consider a home equity loan or line of credit, which could save you on interest, although your home is at risk if you fail to repay.

Mortgage: Another way to get the cash for solar panels is to refinance your mortgage. You can tap into your home's equity and still just have a single payment. Some products, like Fannie Mae's HomeStyle energy mortgage, are specifically designed to fund energy efficiency projects.

Why connecting to the grid is complicated in Alabama

Through issues like fees and net metering -- the process by which you sell power to the grid -- Alabama's utility companies play a major role in determining whether a residential solar system will make sense. "That really determines, unfortunately in many cases, what you can and cannot do," Tait said.

In North Alabama, most homeowners get their power from municipal utilities that buy power from the Tennessee Valley Authority. In this area, where solar development is more common than in the rest of the state, interconnection agreements and net metering are fairly simple, Tait said. TVA will buy excess energy, but not at a high rate, meaning many systems are built around batteries that store power for the homeowner's use rather than selling excess power to the grid.

In much of the rest of the state, people who want to connect a solar system to the grid face the prospect of a fee charged by the utility Alabama Power based on the size of the system -- $5.41 per kilowatt per month. That fee essentially wipes out the potential cost savings of going solar, and the policy is the subject of a federal lawsuit. An Alabama Power spokesperson declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

"No one does solar in Birmingham thinking it's going to be a smart financial move on a home," Tait said.

People in Birmingham, Montgomery and other areas served by Alabama Power do have options, including systems specifically designed to not connect the solar to the grid itself and avoid net metering entirely, Tait said. That includes hybrid solar systems or even separate electrical systems -- one connected to the solar array and one to the grid. Others, if they can generate enough electricity, can be entirely off the grid.

Other customers in Alabama are served by local electric cooperatives, which have a range of policies around solar, Tait said. If you're served by one, contact your co-op to find out what your options are. The details may vary widely from one to another and some smaller co-ops may not have any concrete policies about connecting solar systems.

Installation factors to keep in mind

There's more to a successful solar installation than just buying the panels and screwing them into the roof. Here are some things you should think about before making a decision.

Your roof: Whether solar makes sense for you depends a lot on your roof -- its size, shape, slope and which way it slopes. The Department of Energy says solar panels are most efficient on roofs that slope between 15 and 40 degrees, and in the northern hemisphere, they're best placed on south-facing roofs. You also might need to repair or replace your roof before it's ready for panels.

Whether solar makes sense for you depends a lot on your roof -- its size, shape, slope and which way it slopes. The Department of Energy says solar panels are most efficient on roofs that slope between 15 and 40 degrees, and in the northern hemisphere, they're best placed on south-facing roofs. You also might need to repair or replace your roof before it's ready for panels. Your neighborhood: Make sure you don't have any restrictions from a homeowners association or local regulations that prevent you from having solar panels.

Make sure you don't have any restrictions from a homeowners association or local regulations that prevent you from having solar panels. Insurance: Add the panels to your homeowner's insurance

Add the panels to your Your location: Solar power systems work best in places where they get plenty of sun all day. If your property has a lot of shade, it might not be the best fit for a solar system. Talk with reputable installers to make sure the project is worth it.

Solar power systems work best in places where they get plenty of sun all day. If your property has a lot of shade, it might not be the best fit for a solar system. Talk with reputable installers to make sure the project is worth it. If you're a renter: Before installing solar on a rental home, check with your landlord or rental management company.

How we evaluate solar companies

Our methodology The companies we listed above as "the best" are curated from CNET's best solar companies list. Companies making the best list are scored on the equipment, warranties and customer service they offer. Then we make sure these recommendations are available in your state. You can read a full breakdown of how we review solar companies here. Companies listed under the local installers were chosen in a less rigorous way. We chose them because they offered something unique or notable to customers in the state, they seemed well-regarded by internet reviewers or because they were one of the few installers we could find information on in the state. Whether we've completed a full review on a company or not, it's always a good idea to get multiple quotes from different installers before choosing a company.

Alabama solar power FAQs

Are solar panels legal in Alabama? While Alabama may not be on the cutting edge of solar power, the state isn't stopping homeowners from making this choice for themselves. Alabama's lack of incentives and limited availability may make things a little more difficult, but if the decision adds up for you, it can still be worth it.

How should I pick a solar installer? As with any contractor, do your research before hiring someone for a solar panel installation. Find a reputable contractor who's licensed, bonded and insured, and get multiple quotes. Don't go with the first offer that comes to your door. "Don't let those things slip just because it's renewable energy," Tait said.