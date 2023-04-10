Are Solar Panels Worth the Investment When You Live in Kansas?

Renewable sources are the biggest source of electricity in Kansas, but that's the power of the wind, not the sun.

You can change that, at least for your own home. But putting solar panels up might not be a breeze, depending on where in the Sunflower State you live.

If you're in an area served by a major utility, you're likely able to connect a solar system to the grid pretty easily. It can be more difficult if you're served by a municipal power company or rural electric cooperative, according to Dorothy Barnett, executive director of the Climate + Energy Project, a Kansas clean energy advocacy group. Those utilities aren't covered by the state's net metering law, which sets standards for how power companies connect small solar systems to the grid.

"If you live in a more rural part of the state, it's possible you won't be able to net meter a system currently," Barnett told CNET. "Or if you are allowed to net meter a system, you might be charged an additional grid access charge or a ridiculously high application fee to apply for an interconnection."

Kansas also lacks state-level incentives for residential solar systems, but there are still plenty of reasons to consider solar panels on your home. That includes a major federal tax credit. Here's what you need to know if you're thinking about going solar in Kansas.

Kansas solar panel costs

Solar panels have gotten significantly less expensive in recent years. As of 2020, the typical solar panel installation cost, per watt, was a bit more than a third of what it was a decade earlier, according to research by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Though the panels themselves have dropped the most in price in recent years, the total cost of a solar installation will depend on a lot more. Your system will also need an inverter and other equipment, and you may also need a new electrical box or want to add a battery. And then there's the cost of labor -- installers and electricians -- and permits.

Here's a look at the typical cost of a solar installation nationwide, with data from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory:

Nationwide solar panel costs

System size (kW) Price per watt Installed cost Nationwide 8.6 $3.67 $31,558

How to pay for solar panels in Kansas

As with any major purchase, you need to think about where the money for the panels will come from. Despite the federal tax credit, you'll have to cover most of the price of the installation. And the money from the tax credit won't be yours until after you've filed your taxes for the year the panels are installed.

Here are some ways to pay for solar panels:

Cash: This is the simplest approach, but it works only if you happen to have tens of thousands of dollars sitting around in a bank account. If you don't have that yet, but you want solar panels in the future, consider saving money in a high-yield savings account. Interest rates are high right now, and this can help you save faster.

Solar loan: Your solar installer likely has a relationship with a bank or other financial institution to offer a loan designed for solar panels. This can be a great deal, but you'll want to get multiple offers to ensure the rates and terms are the best.

Home equity: You don't have to use a loan from your solar company. Financial institutions offer home equity loans and lines of credit (or HELOCs) that are commonly used for home improvement projects. These loans can be used for basically any purpose, and they may be a good fit for your solar project. Shop around and make sure you're getting the best deal.

Personal loan: You can also borrow the money through a personal loan. The main difference between a personal loan and a home equity loan is that a personal loan is typically unsecured. That means your house isn't at risk. The downside is they tend to have shorter terms and higher interest rates than home equity products.

Kansas solar panel incentives and rebates

The biggest opportunity for Kansans to get help with solar panels is a federal program, the residential clean energy credit, which provides a tax credit of up to 30% of the cost of a solar system. The credit, recently expanded and extended in the Inflation Reduction Act passed in 2022, has no limit on how much you can claim. One potential hitch: You'll likely have to wait until after you file your taxes the next year to get the money.

Here's a look at the incentives available to you:

Kansas solar incentives Program Description Residential clean energy credit This federal tax credit covers up to 30% of the cost of your solar installation. The exact amount it covers depends on how much you pay in federal tax that year. Rural Energy for America Program This program of the US Department of Agriculture offers guaranteed loans and grants to farmers and rural businesses that are interested in solar or other energy efficiency projects. Property tax exemption Kansas law provides a property tax exemption for 10 years for property used to generate renewable energy.

Kansas solar panel companies

The Sunflower State has 19 installers and developers, according to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association. How do you decide among them? The best way is to get bids from multiple companies and see which offers the best price and services.

Keep an eye out for potentially deceptive advertising and scams. Barnett said some companies in Kansas say they're connected with the state's utilities, but none of the utilities have preferred contractors. "That's a red flag," she said. She recommends buyers work with local Kansas companies and get at least two bids.

Here are some companies to consider, based on our research and CNET's list of top solar companies nationwide:

Cromwell Solar

Lawrence-based Cromwell Solar was founded in 1982 and uses only its own installers and master or journeyman electricians. The company installs solar at residential and commercial properties as well as farms. It also offers generators and battery backup systems, which you can get even if you don't get a solar system.

Good Energy Solutions

Also based in Lawrence, Good Energy Solutions installs SunPower panels, which are known for their efficiency and strong warranties. The company, which has been around since 2007, also operates in Missouri. Good Energy Solutions says it uses no subcontractors and that it also offers repair and maintenance for solar systems.

King Solar

King Solar is based in Haven, outside Wichita. It serves the southern and central parts of the state. The company receives favorable online reviews from customers, many of whom praise the customer service.

SunPower Solar

SunPower Solar offers some of the most efficient solar panels available on the market. That means you'll be able to turn more solar energy into savings on your power bills. The company also has strong warranties on its equipment, including a warranty that panels will produce at 92% or more of their original capacity after 25 years.

Installation factors to keep in mind

Solar panels can put a big dent in your power bill and help you make a difference in moving away from fossil fuels, but they aren't right for everyone. Going solar when it doesn't make sense can turn that promise into a nightmare. Here are some things to consider before taking the plunge.

Location, location, location: If you live in a wide-open area where your home feels the sun all day, solar panels might be great. If your rooftop is surrounded on all sides by big trees, the panels might not get enough light to be worth it. Also consider the angle of your home -- panels in the US tend to do best on south-facing slopes.

If you live in a wide-open area where your home feels the sun all day, solar panels might be great. If your rooftop is surrounded on all sides by big trees, the panels might not get enough light to be worth it. Also consider the angle of your home -- panels in the US tend to do best on south-facing slopes. Your roof: Solar panels are a long-term commitment for your roof. Make sure it's ready for it. If you're looking at replacing your shingles in the next few years, or if you have damage that'll need repair soon, that might take precedence over installing solar panels.

Solar panels are a long-term commitment for your roof. Make sure it's ready for it. If you're looking at replacing your shingles in the next few years, or if you have damage that'll need repair soon, that might take precedence over installing solar panels. HOA and neighborhood regulations: Check with your homeowners association and local government to see if there are any requirements you must meet before you can install panels.

Check with your homeowners association and local government to see if there are any requirements you must meet before you can install panels. Insurance coverage: Your homeowners insurance will likely cover the solar panels, but you should call ahead of time to check and make sure.

Your homeowners insurance will likely cover the solar panels, but you should call ahead of time to check and make sure. If you rent: You may not be able to get solar panels installed on your home if you don't own it. There are other options, including community solar, in which you pay for panels at a separate site and receive a share of the energy that facility produces. Community solar "has not taken off" yet in Kansas because of regulations, Barnett said, but there are a few options.

Kansas solar FAQs

Do you have to pay an extra fee on your utility bill if you have solar panels? The Kansas Supreme Court in 2020 struck down an additional fee charged by a utility company for customers who produced their own energy. The court said the practice was price discrimination, and that utilities can't charge those who produce their own energy more than they charge other customers.