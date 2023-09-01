Solar Panels in Virginia: Costs, Incentives and Installers

Virginia doesn't offer many solar incentives, but that doesn't necessarily mean solar isn't worth it. Solar panels are a worthy investment for homeowners seeking to use renewable solar energy and steer clear of high electricity bills. Virginia already generates quite a bit more solar energy than other states, and has 208 solar companies in the state, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

The average electricity rate in Virginia increased by 14% in the last year, making solar more attractive for some homeowners. And while Virginia doesn't offer as many solar incentives as its neighboring states, solar is still a viable option for those looking to slash their electricity costs.

Here's what you need to know before installing solar in Virginia.

Can solar panels save you money? Interested in understanding the impact solar can have on your home? Enter some basic information below, and we’ll instantly provide a free estimate of your energy savings.

Best national solar panel companies in Virginia

Palmetto Solar Get online estimate Instantly estimate your solar cost and savings. Pick a provider later. Palmetto Solar has operated in the solar industry since 2010, and now offers installation in 20 states. You can receive a free quote and guidance from its support team throughout the solar installation experience. Palmetto installs Q Cells and REC Alpha solar panels with 25-year performance warranties. Palmetto Protect is a subscription service to monitor your solar system's performance and any needed maintenance.

SunPower Solar See more SunPower Solar is a national solar company headquartered in California. The company produces its own high-quality branded products, such as the Maxeon solar panels and SunValut solar batteries. While these products may be pricier than competitors', the warranty guarantees solar panel production at 92% capacity after 25 years. Many competitors only guarantee up to 85% production after 25 years.

Tesla Solar Get online estimate Instantly estimate your solar cost and savings. Pick a provider later. Tesla Solar has a wide service range and has been known to offer cheaper solar costs with its price-match guarantee. The company also manufactures its own battery: the Tesla Powerwall. Tesla Solar installations are backed by a 10-year workmanship and weatherization warranty. Your panels are also guaranteed to work at least at 25% capacity after 25 years.

Local solar panel companies in Virginia

Consider looking into a few local solar installers during your search. We pulled a few local solar installers with some of the highest Google review scores, but it's still important to do your own research. If you know someone who already has solar installed, try and get recommendations from them. Here are a few local installers that might be worth considering.

Convert Solar Get online estimate Instantly estimate your solar cost and savings. Pick a provider later. Convert Solar has one of the highest Google review scores for local solar companies in Virginia. The company's in-house team handles every step of the process, and you'll get a free solar estimate too. Your solar panels will come with a 25-year product warranty. You'll also have the option of installing a solar battery. Convert Solar has financing options available. You might not even need to make a down payment.

Ipsun Solar Get online estimate Instantly estimate your solar cost and savings. Pick a provider later. As a local solar installer, Ipsun Solar serves Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Ipsun Solar uses name-brand products like SolarEdge Inverters, Tesla Powerwall and Enphase. In addition to the 25-year manufacturer warranty on solar panels and inverters, Ipsun Solar offers a 12-year quality-of-work warranty for installation. If you're interested in a longer warranty, the company offers a 30-year extended warranty through Solar Insure. Financing options include cash purchase and solar loans or leases. The company does not offer PPAs.

Nova Solar Get online estimate Instantly estimate your solar cost and savings. Pick a provider later. For over 15 years, Nova Solar has provided solar services to residents of Virginia, Washington, DC and Maryland. The company handles the process from design to installation with its licensed in-house team. Nova Solar installs REC Alpha solar panels with an extended warranty lasting a total of 25 years. The company offers other installation options like Q Cells solar panels, Enphase microinverters and SolarEdge inverters and power optimizers. Nova Solar includes a 20-year quality of work warranty in addition to manufacturer warranties on installed products.

How to determine which solar company in Virginia is best for me

You'll likely have multiple solar installer options in your area. But which is the best and how will you know? Since every house is a bit different, every solar installation will be different as well. What really matters is finding an installer with experience working with the type of roof you have, and the type of system you want installed, like grid-tied, hybrid or off-grid.

Can solar panels save you money? Interested in understanding the impact solar can have on your home? Enter some basic information below, and we’ll instantly provide a free estimate of your energy savings.

Ben Delman, a communications director with Solar United Neighbors, a clean energy nonprofit, says homeowners should look for solar installers that are certified by NABCEP and have the proper licensing for to do their work. To get a better understanding of a company's reputation, read up on online reviews from as many sources as you can. Google and Yelp reviews are a good starting point. Look for solar companies with at least 20 to 30 reviews. If you know someone who already has solar on their roof, ask them for recommendations too.

Benjamin Hoyne, the Virginia program director with Solar United Neighbors, recommends homeowners get at least three solar estimates before choosing an installer -- and to watch out for aggressive sales tactics.

"The good news is there's never a rush to go solar. Not to say you shouldn't take advantage of going solar, but what I mean is, if some salesperson is being pushy and telling you that you need to sign a contract today or an offer expires, that's not true," Hoyne said.

Make sure you understand how the federal solar tax credit works and that your installer explains it to you correctly. The federal tax credit is a tax credit, not a refund. And not everyone may be eligible; it's not guaranteed to everyone.

According to Delman and Hoyne, a good solar installer should be able to:

Give good word-of-mouth references

Clearly explain the project and working deadlines

Define technical terms in an easy-to-understand manner

Accurately explain how the federal solar tax credit works

Be transparent about pricing and how financing works

Have knowledge about the local permit requirements and the process for system interconnection with your local utility company

Understand homeowners association restrictions and assist you in navigating that process

Answer any question, even the difficult ones

Don't hesitate to ask for clarification on any project and pricing details. Solar is an expensive and confusing process. Your installer should help you feel informed during every step of the journey.

Read more: Just looking for an emergency backup? Check out portable solar panels and solar generators.

Virginia solar panel incentives and rebates

While the state of Virginia doesn't offer any state-level solar incentives, homeowners can still take advantage of net metering and the solar renewable energy credit market in Virginia.

Net metering allows you to sell your excess solar energy to the power grid.

"They're credited at a one-to-one rate. Kind of the same rate they would be when they purchase electricity from the grid on a rainy day or in the evening," Hoyne said.

Similarly, you can also sell your excess solar energy in the form of a solar renewable energy credit. Certain states require power companies to supply a certain amount of their electricity from renewable sources. Power companies will buy and trade SRECs to meet these requirements.

"SRECs are available in Virginia. You can trade your credits on the market quarterly or even monthly," Hoyne said. "The price will never exceed $75 per SREC, so often they trade in the $50 to $60 range per SREC."

You can participate in net metering and trade SRECs at the same time, but the most notable solar incentive is the federal solar tax credit. This 30% solar tax credit applies to solar panel systems bought from the beginning of 2022 through 2032.

Virginia solar incentives Program Description Net metering Energy companies give credits in exchange for excess energy generated by your solar system. Check with your local utility for specific details. SRECs Homeowners can sell and trade their excess solar energy on the SREC market. Property tax exemption State law exempts homeowners from property taxes on solar panel systems or other solar equipment (up to 25 kW). Residential clean energy credit Also known as the federal solar tax credit, this tax incentive allows homeowners to claim a 30% tax credit for systems installed before 2032.

How to pay for solar panels in Virginia

Multiple payment options are available for Virginians interested in solar panels. Here are some of the most common ways to pay for your panels.

Cash: Paying in cash is not only interest-free but also allows you to take advantage of solar incentives. If you pay in cash, be ready for substantial upfront costs. If you're thinking about going solar in the future, consider saving up with a high-yield savings account.

Solar loan: Your solar installer will most likely offer you a financing option called a solar loan. Loan terms and rates can vary, so shop around for low-interest rates and get multiple quotes before signing on the dotted line.

Other loan options: You aren't limited to just financing options from your installer. Getting a personal loan from your bank or opening a home equity line of credit are other options. Keep in mind that going the HELOC route could mean losing your home if you can't pay back what you owe.

Solar leases and power purchase agreements:

You don't own the solar panels. Instead, you pay a fee to use the equipment or buy the power they produce. These options can help with upfront costs. However, the terms of these agreements -- especially any rate escalators -- are very important to the return on investment. People with solar leases or PPAs typically save less than those who own the panels outright and typically aren't eligible for tax rebates.

Community solar in Virginia

Shared solar, commonly known as community solar, allows homeowners to power their homes with solar by buying electricity generated by third-party solar equipment. And some shared solar programs offer cheaper electricity than what you would normally pay at your utility's retail rate. The state has introduced its own community solar program, called the Shared Solar Program, to customers served by the utility Dominion Energy.

But this particular program also comes with a bit of a drawback for certain households -- a minimum bill requirement. Households subscribed to the Shared Solar Program will need to pay a minimum of $55.10 a month to participate. However, low-income households are exempt from the minimum bill requirement, making solar more accessible to low-income families.

"The average minimum bill for a non low-income homeowner or household is going to be about $55 per month, which is the highest shared solar minimum bill in the nation," Hoyne said.

The program is currently under a waitlist and capacity is awarded on a first-come basis.

"There currently are no shared solar projects that are actually up and running yet," Hoyne said. "We have heard that there's a handful of projects that should be coming online this fall."

Installation factors to keep in mind

Are solar panels right for your home? Consider the following five factors about solar installation before making a final decision.

Solar installation factors Homeowners insurance Check with your insurance company to see if your policy covers a solar panel system. Location Solar panels work best in direct sunlight. Obstructions like neighboring buildings or trees will hamper production. Roof condition Certified installers should provide roof maintenance recommendations prior to installation. Include potential roof repairs in your budget. Own or rent Homeowners receive more benefits from tax credits and incentives. Renters interested in solar can look into community solar programs.

How we found the best solar companies

Doing a hands-on review of a solar company is difficult, and considering all the differences between projects is impossible. Instead, we focused on what we can measure and meaningfully compare among solar companies.

When evaluating solar companies, we focus on three categories of criteria: equipment, warranties and service.

For the equipment category, companies receive scores for the panels, batteries and inverters they install. The warranty category includes the guarantees on the panels, workmanship and weatherization against leaks. Solar companies will earn points in the service category if they offer a price match guarantee, a decent level of price transparency and a well-rated app for monitoring solar energy production. Solar companies lose points if there are glaring issues concerning customer service. This includes lawsuits, investigations or reputations for low-quality service. These service issues will always be detailed in the review.

Here's a more detailed look at how we break down the scoring.

We don't consider the average price of a solar company's installations in their score. Accurate and reliable pricing information is hard to find and difficult to compare across service areas (and even project to project). Solar companies are often slow to disclose this information as well. We also leave out easy-to-find (but not useful information), such as how many states a company operates in.

Virginia solar FAQs

Are all solar panels the same? No, not all solar panels are the same. Solar panels can differ from one another in efficiency, size, wattage and material.

Are solar panels in Virginia worth it? Solar panels are often a worthwhile investment for Virginians looking to lower their energy bills and power their homes with clean energy. Virginia also receives more sunshine than many other states. However, Virginia doesn't offer many solar incentives, and other solar options, like community solar, have only recently been introduced. If you're interested in going solar, look for a reputable installer that you trust. Reliable solar installers should provide you with an exact price quote and a potential return on investment. Getting at least four or five quotes from various solar companies can ensure you get the best price for your home.

How much do solar panels cost in Virginia? The average upfront cash price of solar panels in Virginia is about $17,960 for a 5 kW system, according to Find Energy. Solar panels in Virginia cost are a bit pricer than in other states. Consider all financing options to determine what's best for your budget.