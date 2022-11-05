Learn About Texas Solar Panels, From Pricing to Incentives

Sunshine is abundant in Texas, making the state an excellent place for residents and businesses to save money and generate electricity through solar power. Behind only California, Texas currently has the second-greatest solar generating capacity in the country, according to Statista.

However, the Texas power grid has occasionally left residents to manage rolling blackouts or extended power outages during storms and other high-energy-demand months. Because of this, more and more Texans have been turning to solar for increased energy independence.

According to the most recent data from the US Energy Information Administration, the average electricity bill in Texas is $150.56, placing it among the top 10 states with the highest average residential electricity rate. If you're looking for options to help reduce those costs, consider solar panels.

Texas solar panel costs

The cost of residential solar panels has decreased over the past two decades, while stronger incentives and rebates are now available at the local, state and federal level. Texas residents installing solar panels can benefit from:

A 30% federal tax credit on solar arrays

Local net metering benefits that can reduce your electricity bill



Plenty of options of solar panel companies and installers to choose from



The exact cost will vary depending on your home's energy consumption and solar array size. The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory's Tracking the Sun report releases annual data to help give a better idea of the cost of solar for Texas residents. Their data below "focuses on systems installed through year-end 2021 and is based on data from roughly 2.5 million systems."

Texas solar system stats

System size (kW) Price per watt Total cost High 10.2 $4.01 $41,052 Median 7.4 $3.80 $28,888 Low 5.4 $3.23 $17,293

Texas vs. the US

System size (kW) Cost per watt Installed cost Texas 7.4 $3.80 $28,888 Nationwide 7.6 $3.67 $26,882

Solar financing options for Texas residents

Cash is the interest-free way to pay for solar panels in Texas. However, financing options are available, resulting in a lower upfront cost. Solar loans are available through most banks, credit unions and solar installers. Alternately, solar leases and Power Purchase Agreements let homeowners pay a flat monthly fee. The drawback is you will not qualify for tax incentives with these options, since you do not own your system. The average time to break even on the initial investment for Texas residents who finance is six to 10 years.

Texas solar panel incentives and rebates

Texans buying solar panels between 2022 and 2032 can qualify for a 30% federal tax credit called the Residential Clean Energy Credit. This solar tax credit, once called the Investment Tax Credit, could save you more than $8,500 on the median solar system price of $28,888. Texas residents can apply for the Clean Energy Credit with IRS form 5695 using these instructions.

Below are other opportunities to save in Texas with local and state solar incentives.

Texas solar panel companies

Texas residents have hundreds of options when selecting a solar panel installer. According to the Solar Energy Industry Association, over 500 solar companies operate across Texas, including several large-scale solar farms capable of providing power to tens of thousands of homes.

We can help you cut through the abundant options by narrowing down the Texas solar panels installers to several of the top trusted solar companies based on data from customer reviews and buying trends.

ADT Solar has been installing solar panels since 2007 under the name Sunpro Solar. ADT acquired the company in 2021. ADT, the security company, has been around for nearly 150 years, so this well-established business now backs ADT Solar.

Year founded: 2007

2007 Headquarters: Florida

Florida Types of panels sold: Monocrystalline panels

Monocrystalline panels Battery options: Tesla Powerwall and Enphase IQ

Tesla Powerwall and Enphase IQ Financing options: Cash purchase, solar loan

Cash purchase, solar loan Warranty: 25-year agreement covers labor, production guarantee, solar panel manufacturer and Enphase microinverter



According to Wood MacKenzie, Palmetto is among the 10 largest solar installers in the US. Palmetto handles the entire solar installation process, from design to permitting applications, to long-term customer support.

Year founded: 2010

2010 Headquarters: South Carolina

South Carolina Types of panels sold: Monocrystalline panels

Monocrystalline panels Battery options: Sonnen



Sonnen Financing options: Cash purchase, solar loan, lease or PPA



Cash purchase, solar loan, lease or PPA Warranty: 12-year minimum product and 25-year performance warranty



SunPower is known for its proprietary solar panels and batteries made by its sister company, Maxeon. Maxeon panels are among the most efficient residential solar panels available. However, the high quality comes with a higher price tag, as SunPower panels are several hundred dollars above the industry average.

Year founded: 1985



1985 Headquarters: California



California Types of panels sold: Monocrystalline panels



Monocrystalline panels Battery options: SunPower SunVault



SunPower SunVault Financing options: Cash purchase, solar loan or solar lease



Cash purchase, solar loan or solar lease Warranty: 25-year system warranty; 10-year battery warranty



Sunrun encourages solar leases and PPAs, which means the customer pays less money upfront for installation. Sunrun retains ownership of the system, so the homeowner cannot benefit from solar rebates and incentives, including the 30% Clean Energy Credit. Sunrun is the largest US solar company, boosted by its acquisition of the second-largest solar company, Vivint Solar, in 2020.

Year founded: 2007



2007 Headquarters: California



California Types of panels sold: Monocrystalline panels



Monocrystalline panels Battery options: Tesla Powerwall or LG Chem



Tesla Powerwall or LG Chem Financing options: Cash purchase, solar loan, solar lease or PPA



Cash purchase, solar loan, solar lease or PPA Warranty: 25-year warranty with Sunrun lease agreement; manufacturers' warranty when purchased



Tesla offers solar panels or solar shingles (also known as the Tesla Solar Roof), and the Powerwall battery lineup. Tesla is one of the only solar companies offering a free online quote without scheduling a technician visit.

Year founded: 2006



2006 Headquarters: Texas



Texas Types of panels sold: Monocrystalline panels



Monocrystalline panels Battery options: Tesla Powerwall and Powerwall Plus



Tesla Powerwall and Powerwall Plus Financing options: Cash purchase, solar loan



Cash purchase, solar loan Warranty: 25-year panel performance and 10-year comprehensive system warranty; 10-year battery warranty



Installation factors to keep in mind

None of us wants to invest thousands of dollars in home improvements unless we're sure it's the best decision for our circumstances. Homeowners considering solar panels should consider these questions before continuing their renewable energy journey.

Do you own or rent your home? If you rent, you can inquire with your landlord about installing solar, although renters are often prohibited from making the types of changes to the property that solar panels entail. Renters may be eligible for community solar programs, such as Arcadia, instead. A community solar subscription can provide bill credits from energy produced by solar panels at an off-site location.

What is the shape of your roof? Roofs needing repair may be subject to additional upkeep before solar panels can be applied. The size and slope of your roof can affect the placement of panels and how much electricity a solar system can create. Roofs with a slope between 15 and 40 degrees are most efficient, according to the Department of Energy. A reputable solar installer will determine if your roof requires maintenance before installation.

Where is your home? Yes, solar panels can generate energy under cold and shady conditions. But solar efficiency is improved when direct sunlight is available for at least part of the day. Living in an area with a lot of tree cover can negatively affect the amount of energy generated by a solar array.

Are there HOA or neighborhood rules in your community? Texas is among the states with solar rights laws, which means HOAs cannot ban solar panels. However, neighborhood regulations may have rules around the placement or aesthetics of solar installations. Check your local bylaws to see what is allowed.



Can you add solar panels to your home insurance? Check with your home insurance company to ensure you can add a solar system to your policy and notify them once the installation is completed.



Texas solar power FAQs

Does Texas subsidize solar panels? No. Texas does not subsidize solar panels. The Federal Clean Energy Credit allows solar owners to claim a 30% tax credit. Plus, many rebates and incentives are available on the state and county levels to Texas residents. Net metering, which offsets your electricity bill by sending excess energy back to the power grid, is another way that solar panels in Texas earn a return on their investment.

What are the pros and cons of solar panels in Texas? Overall, Texas is a great place to install residential solar panels because the state receives plenty of sunlight year-round. Texas solar rebates and incentives can offset the out-of-pocket cost and net metering benefits from Texas electricity providers can reduce electricity bills for qualified customers. On the other hand, Texas solar panels may not be a good choice if you already have a relatively low electric bill or if trees or buildings extremely shade your home. Additionally, if your roof needs replacement, that extra cost could extend the time it takes to see a return on your solar panel investment.