Considering Home Solar Panels in Pennsylvania? Here's All You Need to Know

Solar installations in Pennsylvania are becoming more popular.

The Solar Energy Industries Association ranks Pennsylvania 24th in solar installations (PDF) in the US. The growing solar market could ease the electricity rate hikes residents have experienced over the last year. According to CNET's sister publication SaveOnEnergy, Pennsylvania residents paid an average of $139.59 for electricity bills in November 2022, or $1,675.08 over the year.

In the quest for enery independence, a solar panel system may be the answer.

Pennsylvania solar panel cost

A solar system's size, components and permitting fees determine the total system cost, among other factors. Find Energy estimates you'll need an 8-kilowatt solar system if you live in Pennsylvania to fully offset your home electricity consumption. The average price per installed watt in Pennsylvania is $4.04, which is higher than the average national price of $2.99 per watt, according to consulting firm Wood Mackenzie. Here's how Pennsylvania compares to the national average.

Pennsylvania vs. the US



System size (kW) Price per watt Total cost Pennsylvania 8 kW $4.04 $32,312 US 8 $2.99 $23,920

Solar financing options in Pennsylvania

There are different ways you can pay for solar panels in Pennsylvania. Each one has its benefits and downsides.

Cash: Buying a solar system outright gives you full ownership, and you don't need to deal with monthly interest payments or loan fees -- but purchasing in cash comes with a high upfront cost. However, the residential clean energy credit, a federal solar tax credit program, can significantly lower it (more than that below).

Solar Loan: The benefit of using a loan is you don't need to pay a hefty upfront cost like paying with cash. But loans come with interest and other associated fees, which add to the total cost of solar.

Home equity: You don't have to use a loan from your solar company. Financial institutions offer home equity loans and lines of credit (or HELOCs) that are commonly used for home improvement projects. These loans can be used for basically any purpose, and they may be a good fit for your solar project. Shop around and make sure you're getting the best deal.

Personal loan: You can also borrow the money through a personal loan. The main difference between a personal loan and a home equity loan is that a personal loan is typically unsecured. That means your house isn't at risk. The downside is they tend to have shorter terms and higher interest rates than home equity products.

Leasing: With leasing, a solar developer installs solar panels on your home and charges you a fixed monthly rate (think of it as paying rent) for using the power generated by the panels. Since the developer owns the panels, you wouldn't be eligible for any tax and other incentives. All the incentives go to the developer.

Power purchase agreement: It's similar to leasing but different. Under a power purchase agreement, you pay a fixed price per kilowatt-hour (a unit of energy measured as one kilowatt of power for one hour) for power produced by the panels. Like solar leasing, the company providing you energy through a power purchase agreement owns and maintains solar panels and receives all incentives.

While going solar isn't cheap up front, owning a solar system through purchasing or taking out a loan is the most cost-saving option in the long run. The average payback period is six to nine years if you purchase your panels. However, solar panel ownership isn't feasible for everyone. If you can't buy or finance a solar system, your roof doesn't have enough space for solar panels, or you rent your home, entering a solar lease and power purchase agreement could be other alternatives to go solar.

Pennsylvania solar panel incentives and rebates

Solar is still a considerable investment, even with lower prices, the federal solar tax credit and state incentives. The Clean Energy Credit allows you to claim 30% of the cost of a solar system from your federal income taxes. The 30% Clean Energy Credit applies to systems installed between 2022 through 2032. The credit drops to 26% in 2033 and 22% in 2034 and expires in 2035.

You can complete and submit form 5695 (PDF) to the IRS to receive the Clean Energy Credit. Follow the IRS instructions on how to complete this form. After your paperwork is authorized, you will receive your solar savings in credit when you submit your federal tax return for the year.

Pennsylvania provides two additional incentives to spur residential solar development.

Program Description Solar Alternative Energy Credits SAECs allow solar system owners to get financial compensation for the energy they generate. Solar owners can get one SAEC for every megawatt-hour) power their system generates. SAEC values fluctuate daily, driven by market supply and demand conditions, but are valid for three consecutive years. Net metering Net metering allows a solar system owner to sell excess solar generation to the utility. Utilities in Pennsylvania must offer net metering at nondiscriminatory rates and can't charge net-metered customers any fees they wouldn't charge a non-net-metered customer.

Pennsylvania solar companies

There are over 400 solar companies in Pennsylvania, including 198 installers. Some of the best solar companies CNET found in its research of the larger providers, like SunPower and Palmetto, do business in Pennsylvania, although you'll find plenty of local providers as well.

Green Power Energy

Green Power Energy installs solar panels, batteries and EV chargers for residential and commercial customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut. A full-service installer, Green Power will complete the entire installation process in-house. The company also offers a suite of solar financing options and 25-year warranties for all installed products and the quality of work.

Palmetto

One of the largest solar panel and battery installers in the US, Palmetto Solar operates in 24 states, including Pennsylvania, and Washington, DC. Palmetto offers 25-year performance and quality of work warranties and a minimum 12-year product warranty. The company provides solar loans, leases and power purchase agreements to its residential customers.

Pennsylvania Solar Energy

Since its founding in 1999, this full-service solar company has installed more than 13 gigawatts of solar power in the state. It promises a lifetime quality-of-work guarantee and a 25-year product warranty. If you choose not to pay cash to buy a solar system, you can get a loan through the company's financing partners. Pennsylvania Solar Energy also provides a leasing option.

Solar SME

Solar SME has been installing residential and commercial solar panels since 2014. The company also installs solar batteries in six states including Pennsylvania. Solar SME handles the installation process in-house, including design, permitting, installation, inspection, monitoring and maintenance. In addition, it offers various solar financing options to customers, including power purchase agreements and leases. Solar SME backs its quality of work and products with a 25-year warranty.

SunPower

A leading solar equipment manufacturer since the 1980s, SunPower makes some of the top-rated solar panels with the highest efficiency levels, such as SunPower Maxeon. The company provides solar panel installation services to residential customers through a network of certified installers in the US. SunPower offers a 25-year guarantee for performance, product and quality of work. You can secure solar financing or enter a solar power purchase agreement or lease through SunPower. Members of underserved communities can get solar loans through the company's financing institution, SunPower Financial.

Philadelphians, like all Pennsylvanians, could save when switching to solar energy. 2d illustrations and photos/Getty Images

Installation factors to consider

Investing in a solar energy system is a serious financial commitment. It's worth considering various factors that may or may not make solar panels suitable for your home.

Condition and angle of your roof: The US Department of Energy calculated that solar panels operate most efficiently at a tilt between 15 and 40 degrees. Roofs with this pitch may help your solar panels produce more energy. Your roof must also be in good physical shape before panels are installed. Your solar installer should recommend any repairs before you finalize your solar contract.

Location: Solar capacity in Pennsylvania has increased in recent years despite its northern location, considerable snowfall and cold winters. Solar panels not generating energy in the winter is a myth. On the contrary, solar panels achieve high efficiency during colder seasons, because their ideal internal temperature is between 40 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit. While solar generation is lower in the winter compared to the summer because of shorter days, solar panels produce electricity if they are exposed to sunlight.

Insurance coverage: Adding your solar system to your homeowner's insurance policy could provide more protection for your solar equipment. Talk to your insurance company about coverage for your solar system.

Cost vs. time: It's important to consider how long you intend to reside in your home before committing to solar panels. A solar investment makes sense over the long term. Binding yourself to an expensive solar commitment may not be worth the cost if you decide to move a few years after installation.

Pennsylvania solar power FAQs

Does Pennsylvania offer a solar tax credit? Pennsylvania currently doesn't offer a solar tax credit. However, you can use the 30% federal tax credit to reduce the cost of a solar system. You can also take advantage of state and local incentives. The Database of State Incentives for Renewables and Efficiency provides comprehensive information on all solar incentives available in Pennsylvania.

Are solar panels worth the investment in Pennsylvania? Yes, solar panels are worth it in Pennsylvania. While the upfront cost of solar is an investment, it can save you money and pay off over time. Given the record high utility rates in most of the US, solar panels can provide energy and financial stability. An experienced solar installer can help you determine whether solar is the right choice for your home based on your electricity consumption, roof condition, utility rates, location, financing and other factors.

Will I get an electric bill if I install solar panels? Your home will remain tied to the grid after you install solar panels unless you choose to live off-grid. You will use electricity from the grid when your panels aren't generating electricity. Therefore, you will get an electric bill from your utility for the energy you use from the grid. You can significantly reduce your utility bill with a residential solar system that offsets most of your energy consumption. If you install solar batteries, you could further reduce your electric bill.

Correction, Feb. 22: The comparison chart originally misstated the average solar panel system size in the US. The average system size is 8.6 kilowatts.