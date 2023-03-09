Everything You Should Know About Solar Panel Pricing and Incentives in New Mexico

Sunshine is an abundant resource in New Mexico. Why not harness its power with solar panels?

If you live in New Mexico, solar panel installations for a home or a business could be a good energy savings option. Since October 2021, electricity rates in New Mexico have increased by almost 8%. As traditional energy prices continue to rise, solar power may be a cheaper alternative. Solar panels also allow residents to gain some independence from their utility and lower their carbon footprint.

The average monthly electricity bill in New Mexico was $94.83 in October 2022, or approximately $1,137 over an entire year, based on data from the Energy Information Administration. Investing in solar panels that produce enough energy to cover 12 months of consumption could save over $1,000 yearly (depending on fixed costs and fees).

Meanwhile, the cost of solar panels in New Mexico is becoming cheaper -- falling by 52% in New Mexico over the last decade. Tax credits and rebates can bring the cost of a solar panel system down even further. Here's what you need to know if you are considering a solar system for your home in 2023.

New Mexico solar panel costs

The cost of a solar panel system will depend on the system size, installation costs and additional components like solar batteries. New Mexico's average solar panel system is smaller than the national average. However, the state's average cost per watt is slightly higher than the US average. According to 2022 data from FindEnergy.com and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, home solar installations in New Mexico are typically cheaper than the national average.

Solar costs in New Mexico vs. the US

System size (kW) Cost per watt Installed cost New Mexico average 5kW $4.10 $20,500 National average 8.6kW $3.67 $31,558

If you are considering solar panels for your home, a few financing options are available to make the purchase more affordable. You can purchase your solar panels upfront or finance them with a solar loan. Solar leases and power purchase agreements are also available in New Mexico. These options let you power your home with solar energy without paying the upfront cost of owning the system. However, you won't qualify for most state and federal tax incentives with a solar lease, and the energy savings will be lower over time.

New Mexico solar panel incentives or rebates

While the average cost per watt for solar panels in New Mexico is slightly higher than the national average, there are several tax credits and incentives at the federal, state and local levels to help make solar more affordable.

The residential clean energy credit is a federal solar tax incentive that credits 30% of the cost of your solar system to you on your yearly tax return. This tax credit was extended and increased in August 2022 when the Inflation Reduction Act was passed. There is no cap on the residential clean energy credit, meaning you can claim the complete 30% regardless of the size or price of your system. Based on the average solar panel system cost in New Mexico, this tax credit alone could save you $6,150.

You can apply for the residential clean energy credit by filling out IRS form 5695 (PDF) and following instructions on completing the form.

There are also several other state and local solar incentives in New Mexico. The Database of State Incentives for Renewables and Efficiency offers a comprehensive list. Here are a few incentives you should know.

New Mexico solar incentives Program Description Net Metering Consumers who own solar panels can register for net metering in New Mexico. Through net metering programs, you can send excess solar power to the grid in exchange for credits on energy bills. New Solar Market Development Tax Credit Residences with solar panels installed receive a 10% personal income tax credit capped at $6,000. Both grid-tied and off-grid residential solar systems qualify for this state tax credit. Property Tax Exemption New Mexico exempts residential solar panels from property tax assessments, so your property taxes won't increase when you install solar panels. Sustainable Building Tax Credit Single-family and multi-family homes certified as sustainable will qualify for a tax credit. Residences are considered sustainable when they have certain renewable technologies, like solar panels, wind turbines or electric vehicles.

New Mexico solar panel companies

There are 41 solar installers operating throughout New Mexico, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. Finding the right solar installer for your home is essential because different installers offer a variety of solar products, warranty terms and prices. To help you navigate this process, we've compiled a list of solar panel installers that stand out in the solar industry. This list should not replace your own research, but it can be a starting point as you navigate the installer options in New Mexico.

ADT Solar

ADT Solar is one of the largest solar installers in the US, currently operating in 23 states, including New Mexico. It offers high-quality home solar panels and solar batteries, but really stands out from its competitors because of its price match guarantee. Within 30 days of signing a contract with ADT, you can submit proof of a cheaper quote from a competitor and ADT will match that price.

ADT Solar provides top-notch warranties, including 25-year labor, power production and manufacturer warranties. At this time, ADT does not offer solar leases or power purchase agreements, so you're limited to purchasing solar panels upfront or financing them with a loan.

Palmetto Solar

Palmetto Solar is another national solar installer, serving 25 states since 2010. With Palmetto, you have the option to purchase a solar system or enter a solar lease or power purchase agreement. Owning your system is beneficial because you will qualify for tax incentives, increase your home value and likely save more money on electricity bills in the long run if you own the system.

Palmetto Solar's warranty terms meet industry standards: a minimum 12-year product warranty and a 25-year performance guarantee. Palmetto also provides a tiered customer support subscription called Palmetto Protect, which includes system monitoring, maintenance and support.

Positive Energy Solar

Positive Energy Solar is a local New Mexico-based solar installation company with locations in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. It has offered sustainable energy services since 1997, including home solar panels, battery storage options and electric vehicle chargers. With Positive Energy Solar, you can purchase your solar panels upfront or finance them with a solar loan.

One of the most significant stand-out features Positive Energy Solar offers is its lengthy warranty terms. It offers a 25-year warranty covering products, power and quality of work, as well as a 30-year extended insurance warranty covering mechanical and electrical failures. Positive Energy Solar states they remain the point of contact for any warranty issues their customers experience, so you won't have to contact or coordinate with the product manufacturer. The company offers widely used solar products from companies with a track record of reliability, like REC, Q Cells and Tesla.

SunPower Solar

SunPower Solar offers the most efficient solar panels on the market. The SunPower Equinox solar panel outranks all its competitors with an efficiency rating of up to 22.8%. Most panels have an efficiency rating of between 15%-20%. SunPower's warranties are also strong. The company offers a 25-year production warranty guaranteeing 92% of the original capacity. The same warranty covers materials and quality of work for 25 years, and SunPower also warranties its solar batteries for 10 years.

If you choose SunPower, you can either buy or lease solar panels, or sign a power purchase agreement. The SunPower Equinox system includes Maxeon solar panels, Enphase microinverters and mounting equipment, which have a track record of manufacturing reliable, quality solar products.

Sunnova

Sunnova has operated in the solar industry since 2012 and offers solar services in 40 states and territories, including New Mexico. It has served more than 245,000 customers and provides solar panels, batteries, home EV chargers and more. The Sunnova Protect warranty is very comprehensive, covering maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements for 25 years. This installer also offers a ten-year roofing warranty, which protects you from leaks or damages that occur during the installation of your solar panels.

With Sunnova, you can purchase your solar panel system upfront or through a loan, or sign a solar lease or power purchase agreement. You'll also have access to Sunnova's system monitoring services, which show you how much electricity the system generates. Sunnova sources its solar products from manufacturers including Generac, Tesla, Enphase and more.

Tetra Images/Getty Images

Installation factors to keep in mind

Purchasing solar panels or signing a solar lease agreement is a big decision, so it's important to consider whether solar is the right choice for your home . In addition to thoroughly researching your area's installers, consider these factors.

The age and condition of your roof. Your roof's size, shape and slope will affect your solar panels' production. The Department of Energy says solar panels produce the most energy on roofs with a slope between 15 and 40 degrees. You should also consider the age and condition of your roof to determine whether your roof needs to be maintained or replaced before installing solar panels.

Your neighborhood regulations. New Mexico's solar rights law prevents homeowners' associations from banning solar panels. However, specific requirements in your neighborhood may impact the design and placement of your solar system. Check your neighborhood's rules before installing solar panels.

Where you live. On average, New Mexico experiences 278 sunny days per year, about 35% more than the US average. The more sunny days, the more electricity solar panels can generate. With estimates of your solar array size and energy consumption, you can estimate how much you'll save given how many hours of sunlight your roof receives. Before signing a contract with a solar installer, monitor how many hours of sunlight your roof receives.

Your insurance plan. After installing solar panels, you'll want to update your homeowner's insurance to include the panels in your policy. Most standard homeowner's policies cover rooftop solar panels without needing a separate plan, but check with your insurance agency for details.

Renting your home. If you rent a home or live in a multi-family home, you may not be able to install solar panels on your roof. Check with your landlord or rental management company to find out. If you aren't allowed to install solar panels, you may be able to benefit from community solar programs in the near future. New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Community Solar Act into law in April 2021, creating a statewide community solar pilot program. The next steps are expected in March 2023, when community solar project awards are announced. By enrolling in a community solar program, renters can subscribe to solar power produced in another location and receive credit on energy bills. The monthly fee you pay for the subscription is set at a lower rate than the value of the bill credits, so you end up paying less than you usually would for energy.

New Mexico solar power FAQs

Are solar panels worth it in New Mexico? Yes, solar panels can be a great investment if you live in New Mexico. With a high number of annual sunny days and a variety of solar incentives at the federal and state level, solar panels tend to perform well in New Mexico and can save you more than $1,000 each year in energy bills. Be sure to consider the installation factors we listed above to determine whether your home and living situation are a good fit for solar panels before signing a contract.

How many solar panels would I need in New Mexico? The average solar system includes 20 to 25 solar panels. However, the number of solar panel modules depends on several factors, including your budget and energy consumption habits. You should also consider whether you want your solar system to cover your energy usage completely, or if the panels only need to cover a portion. The more energy you want your system to produce, the more solar panels your system will need.