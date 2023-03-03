Despite Months of Snow, Solar Panels Can Still Pay Off in Michigan

Michigan winters are chilly, but sunlight still makes a generous showing there for over half the year. Michigan's solar energy generation lags behind that of other states, but keeps making gains, like when the largest solar farm in Michigan, Assembly Solar, went live in 2022. From the Motor City to Muskegon, residents of the Upper and Lower Peninsula are using solar panels on their homes to create energy and lower their electricity costs.

The average electricity rate in Michigan also rose modestly in the last year. According to SaveOnEnergy, owned by CNET's parent company, the average Michigan electric bill in October 2022 was over $121, making it the 15th highest nationwide.

Michigan solar panel costs

According to data from FindEnergy.Com, the average household in Michigan needs a smaller solar panel system to cover its energy needs than the rest of the country. Because fewer panels are needed, the average solar system in Michigan costs less than the countrywide average, despite more expensive panels. The exact cost of solar will ultimately depend on your home's energy consumption and solar array size.

Michigan vs. the US



System size (kW) Cost per watt Installed cost Michigan average 7kW $4.14 $28,989 National average 8.6kW $3.67 $31,558

Solar financing options for Michigan residents

Paying for solar panels in Michigan is typically done via cash, solar loans, solar leases or power purchase agreements. Cash is the only interest-free way to pay for solar panels, but requires a large amount of upfront capital. A solar loan is an alternative way to buy a solar array and qualify for tax incentives, but you will have to pay interest. Solar leases and power purchase agreements will typically save less money over their lifetime than the above options and you won't qualify for tax incentives, but they're often more financially accessible than a purchase.

Michigan solar panel incentives and rebates

The most substantial solar incentive in Michigan is the residential clean energy credit. This 30% solar tax credit applies to solar panels purchased between 2022 and 2032 and could save you more than $8,500 on the average solar system price of $28,980.

Michigan solar panel companies

According to the Solar Energy Industry Association, over 60 solar installers are available for Michigan residents. Below, we've called out five top solar installers operating in Michigan based on data from customer reviews and buying trends.

The Green Panel

The Green Panel is one of the few solar companies with brick-and-mortar solar showrooms, with locations in Grand Rapids and Brighton. The Green Panel is an authorized retailer and installer of many leading solar products from Enphase, Panasonic, SolarEdge, Tesla and more. You can purchase your system outright or finance it through a loan. The product warranty will depend on the brand of components you pick for your system.

Michigan Solar Solutions

Michigan Solar Solutions is known for its "cash-back energy guarantee," which includes free system monitoring by Omnidian for three years. According to their brochure (PDF) "if your system generates less than 95% of forecasted energy, we pay you for annual energy loss even if you experienced a bout of bad weather." The company also has 4.9 out of 5 stars with GuildQuality, which surveys customers in the home building industry.

Palmetto Solar

Palmetto operates in 24 states and is one of the largest solar installers nationwide. It installs solar panels from REC and QCells, Palmetto offers a personalized service experience from start to finish. Palmetto also offers a range of subscriptions to monitor your system after installation.

SunPower

SunPower has been around for over three decades and operates in all 50 states. Although quotes tend to be on the higher end of the spectrum, SunPower's in-house products and services are some of the best in the industry. You can purchase or lease your system and enjoy a 25-year warranty.

Tiger Solar

Tiger Solar is a regional solar company that serves Idaho, Maryland, Michigan and Virginia. The company promises a "non-pushy" sales force and works with "non-profits and credit unions whose sole purpose is to connect you with green financing options."

Five things to consider before installing solar panels

Besides deciding on your budget, solar installer, purchase and financing method, consider these five aspects of your home when considering residential solar panels.

Own or rent. Homeowners are set up to get the best incentives and return on investment with solar panels. Renters who want to use renewable energy are better off looking into community solar programs, such as Arcadia.

Roof condition. If your roof needs repairs before solar panel installation, factor that expense into your budget. Make sure your installer advises you on how the size and slope of your roof will affect panel placement and performance.

Location. A roof oriented toward the sun with an unobstructed view will generate more electricity.

Neighborhood and HOA rules. Michigan does not have solar rights laws, which means home owner associations can ban solar panels. Check your neighborhood bylaws before proceeding with solar installation. Your installer may help you navigate this.

Homeowners insurance. Consult your home insurance company to ensure a solar system can be covered under your policy.

Michigan solar power FAQs

Are solar panels in Michigan worth it? Solar panels in Michigan can be worth investing in if your energy costs are high and your home has the conditions for efficient solar performance. A reliable solar installer can provide you with an estimate of the cost and return on your investment for solar panels. Get three to four quotes from different solar companies to accurately estimate whether solar panels are worth it for your home.

Can I get free solar panels in Michigan? Completely free solar panels are not an option in Michigan. However, several federal and state incentives exist that benefit homeowners and businesses when purchasing solar panel systems in the state.