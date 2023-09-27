Best Solar Panel Companies in Arkansas

Arkansas has relatively affordable electricity rates, at less than 12 cents per kilowatt-hour in June 2023.

But solar panels might still make sense for your individual home energy situation.

Plenty of sunlight, strong net metering policies and affordable solar panel price make the path to energy independence a little easier in the Natural State. Arkansas averages 4.69 hours of peak sun per day, which is great for solar energy generation, and residential solar costs have decreased by 52% in the past 10 years.

Can solar panels save you money? Interested in understanding the impact solar can have on your home? Enter some basic information below, and we’ll instantly provide a free estimate of your energy savings.

The Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress in 2022 put forward another 30% federal tax credit arming residents with more solar buying power.

If you're looking to go solar ad save money on your energy bills, here's what you need to know and how to navigate this big decision.

Arkansas solar panel companies

SunPower Solar See at SunPower SunPower is a national solar company located in California. The company was founded in 1985 and is a solar panel installer and manufacturer. The company's Maxeon solar panels are equipped with a 25-year warranty with a 92% production capacity guarantee. SunPower offers monitoring through their mySunPower app to check system performance and adjust solar battery settings. The company's SunPower Design Studio shows how solar panels might look on your home.

Local solar panel companies in Arkansas

Located in Russellville, Arkansas, Perihelion Solar is an employee-owned solar company founded in 2018. In addition to solar panel installations, Perihelion provides education about solar energy and advocates for reforms. The company's certified professionals install name-brand products from SunPower and REC.

Since 2015, Seal Solar has performed more than 850 residential solar system installations for homes in Arkansas. Following an instant price estimate, Seal Solar has a five-step process to install a solar system. The company's certified professionals will help determine the exact size your home needs and provide financing options with contracts ranging from five to 25 years. In addition to manufacturer warranties, Seal Solar adds a 25-year quality of work warranty.

Shine Solar has installed solar panels on more than 1,800 homes in Arkansas and some surrounding states, like Oklahoma. The company provides the Shine Promise, which includes lifetime monitoring, a 12-year quality of work warranty, a 25-year minimum production guarantee and a 50% panel buy-back for upgrades.

How to determine which solar company in Arkansas is best for me

Arkansas has just 16 solar developers and installers, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. But you only need to pick one. The most important thing is not to just go with the first company that shows up at your door promising energy independence. Solar panels are a big, expensive investment. Here are some tips:

Get a lot of quotes.

Ask your friends and neighbors with solar panels about their experiences.

Make sure installers have visited your home and are basing their quote on your property and needs.

Consider each company's customer reviews and reputation.

Average cost of solar panels in Arkansas

Here's a look at the average cash price for a 5-kilowatt system before factoring in tax credits incentives, according to data from FindEnergy.com.

Arkansas solar panel costs System size (kW) Price per watt Total cost 5 $3.49 $17,450

Read more: Just looking for an emergency backup? Check out portable solar panels and solar generators.

Solar panel incentives and rebates in Arkansas

Thanks to tax incentives and net metering programs, choosing to power your home with solar energy can make your utilities more affordable. One of the most impactful includes the federal residential clean energy credit offering a 30% tax credit on solar systems purchased from 2022 until the end of 2032. The credit drops to 26% in 2033 and 22% in 2034 before phasing out in 2035. It's important to point out though, that Arkansas does not offer property tax exemption. No exemption means a solar system may increase your home's value and, therefore, your property taxes could increase.

Here's a look at solar incentives available in Arkansas:

Arkansas solar incentives Program Description Net metering A program in which excess energy generated from your solar system is sold back to the utility company for credits on your next electricity bill. Net metering in Arkansas applies to systems under 25 kW. Check with your local utility company for details. Residential clean energy credit Apply through the IRS and receive a 30% federal tax credit for solar panel systems installed from the start of 2022 through the end of 2032. It will lower to 26% in 2033 and 22% in 2034. It is set to expire in 2035 unless it is renewed again. Rural Energy for America Program This initiative of the Department of Agriculture provides grants and loan guarantees for farmers and other rural businesses interested in solar panels or other energy efficiency projects.

Solar financing options for Arkansas residents

Explore the following payment options for purchasing a solar panel system. Review CNET's solar buying guide and consider each option's potential benefits and drawbacks.

Cash: If you want the quickest return on investment and to take advantage of tax incentives, consider making a cash purchase or a solar loan. The upfront costs of a cash purchase are high but have no interest or fees.

Loan: If you don't have the cash to pay for a system upfront but still want to own your own solar panels, consider a loan. Solar companies often have partners with lenders offering solar-specific loans, and you can also buy panels using home equity loans, home equity lines of credit or personal loans.

Lease or power purchase agreement: If you're interested in lower upfront costs, you should explore solar lease and power purchase agreement options. While you won't benefit from incentives, solar leases and PPAs provide the benefits of solar without ownership. In a solar lease, you pay a fixed monthly price to the solar company that owns the panels. In a PPA, you pay a price based on the energy used.

Installation factors to examine

Consider the following five questions when determining if installing solar panels is right for your home.

Are you part of an HOA? There are no laws prohibiting homeowners' associations in Arkansas from banning solar panels. Check the rules of your HOA or other neighborhood association to ensure you follow any guidelines.

There are no laws prohibiting homeowners' associations in Arkansas from banning solar panels. Check the rules of your HOA or other neighborhood association to ensure you follow any guidelines. Do you own or rent your home? Renters may inquire with landlords about getting solar panels or pursue opportunities like community solar through subscription services.

Renters may inquire with landlords about getting solar panels or pursue opportunities like community solar through subscription services. Does your home insurance cover solar panels? Contact your homeowners insurance company to ensure your current policy covers solar panels.

Contact your homeowners insurance company to ensure your current policy covers solar panels. What is the condition of your roof? Depending on the age and wear of your roof, maintenance and repairs may be necessary before installing solar panels.

Depending on the age and wear of your roof, maintenance and repairs may be necessary before installing solar panels. Where is your home? Consider outdoor elements that may shade your roof, such as large trees or nearby buildings. Solar panels can generate some electricity while shaded but perform best in direct sunlight.

How we found the best solar companies

Our Methodology The companies we listed above as "the best" are curated from CNET's best solar companies list. Companies making the best list are scored on the equipment, warranties and customer service they offer. Then, we make sure these recommendations are available in your state. You can read a full breakdown of how we review solar companies here. Companies listed under the local installers were chosen in a less rigorous way. We chose them because they offered something unique or notable to customers in the state, they seemed well-regarded by internet reviewers or because they were one of the few installers we could find information on in the state. Whether we've completed a full review on a company or not, it's always a good idea to get multiple quotes from different installers before choosing a company.

FAQs

Does Arkansas have a solar tax credit? Yes and no. Arkansas residents may apply for the 30% clean energy credit from the federal government and receive electricity credits through the state's net metering program. Arkansas does not have a state incentive for solar panels.

How much do solar panels cost in Arkansas? The average cost is $32,418 before applying incentives. The cost of solar panels in Arkansas varies based on the number of solar panels, roof repairs, installation costs and other factors.

How do I choose an Arkansas solar installer? Receiving multiple price quotes from various companies and comparing customer reviews is recommended. In addition to the solar installers listed in this article, you may also consider reviewing CNET's picks for the top solar companies.