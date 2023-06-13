Solar Panels in Georgia: Take Advantage of the Sun

Georgia's solar industry is growing. Solar provided more than 5% of the state's electricity in 2022. But the vast majority of that came from utility-scale solar farms, not from Georgians' rooftops.

It isn't because of geography. The Peach State gets plenty of sunlight for panels to be worth it. Georgia offers fewer financial incentives for residents to go solar compared with neighboring North Carolina and South Carolina, according to Jill Kysor, a senior attorney and leader of solar initiatives with the Southern Environmental Law Center. Georgia has fewer than 10,000 residential customers with solar, compared to nearly 40,000 in North Carolina and nearly 30,000 in South Carolina, Kysor said.

"Georgia has a long way to go when it comes to rooftop solar adoption," Kysor told CNET. "There's very low numbers when it comes to rooftop solar adoption, especially compared with some other states in the region."

Solar panels might make sense for your personal energy situation, as electricity bills have soared in recent years while solar panel costs have dropped by half in the last decade.

Here's what you should know if you're thinking about going solar in Georgia.

Average cost of solar panels in Georgia

Here's a look at the average cash price for a 5-kilowatt system before factoring in tax credits and incentives, according to data from FindEnergy.com.

Georgia solar panel costs System size (kW) Price per watt Total cost 5 $3.74 $18,700

How to pay for solar panels in Georgia

Solar is a serious investment, and you'll want to know all your purchasing options before making a decision. Be sure to evaluate all your options and pick a method that best fits your financial situation. Here are a few ways to pay for your solar panels.

Cash: Cash purchases are the interest-free and tax credit-eligible option, but paying upfront may not be affordable. If you have plans to go solar in the future, consider saving up in a high-yield savings account. This will help net you more money over time.

Solar loan: Solar installers will typically offer solar panel financing options in the form of a solar loan. These loans may be a good option for those interested in taking advantage of tax credits but who can't pay upfront. Be sure to inspect all associated fees and interest rates.

Other loans: Solar loans aren't your only available financing option. You could take out a personal loan through your bank or open a home equity line of credit. Just be aware that if you go with a HELOC, your home becomes collateral. It's a good idea to compare loan rates with multiple providers before signing off on anything.

Lease or power purchase agreement: Solar leases and power purchase agreements are different ways you can benefit from solar panels without having to buy them. Instead, a solar company will own the panel. In a solar lease, you pay a fixed monthly fee, but in a power purchase agreement, you pay a fee based on the energy you consume from the solar panels.

Georgia solar panel incentives and rebates

Despite its great solar potential, Georgia lacks strong solar incentives. Many rebate and solar loan programs were available in previous years but have now expired. Georgia isn't a state that requires net metering, so contact your utility company and ask about any potential solar benefits.

"I think it's really important for folks to have a good understanding of what policies are in place with their electric utility and the stability of those policies," Kysor said. "If they sign up, will that policy only be in place for a couple of years? You'll want to know how long you can depend on having that particular policy."

Luckily, Georgia residents are able to apply for the federal solar tax incentive, the residential clean energy credit, which offers a 30% tax credit on your next return for the price of a solar system.

"The Inflation Reduction Act ramped tax credits up to 30%. For folks that might be installing solar, that tax credit can apply to storage now as well, which is really exciting," Kysor said. "There are also some areas that might be able to get even higher tax credits. If you live near a retired coal plant, you might get another 10% tax credit added on, so there are a lot of good opportunities right now."

Learn more about the solar tax credit and perks in the following table.

Georgia solar incentives Program Description Central Georgia EMC loan program Central Georgia EMC provides a loan program for energy efficiency upgrades, including solar systems. Review the company website for specific details regarding eligibility. Net metering/billing There is no law requiring net metering from all utilities in Georgia. Net metering is a program where excess energy generated from your solar system is sent back to the grid in exchange for credits on your next electricity bill. Net billing is when customers purchase electricity and can sell excess energy at a specific rate determined by the utility. Contact your utility to see if net metering or billing programs are available. Residential clean energy credit A 30% federal tax credit applied to your next tax return for solar systems installed from the beginning of 2022 through 2032. In 2033, the credit decreases to 26%, then to 22% in 2034. The credit is currently set to expire in 2035.

The best national solar companies in Georgia

Georgians have an abundance of options for solar companies and installers, 224 total to be exact. Solar companies and installers differ slightly. Some solar companies complete their process from start to finish, while others are subcontractors hired just to complete the installation portion of the project. Inquire with prospective companies, so you know who to contact throughout the process. The following are national solar companies operating in Georgia, which we researched and selected based on customer reviews and industry trends.

ADT Solar Previously known as Sunpro Solar, ADT Solar is a solar panel and battery installer available in Georgia and 23 other US states. The company's products and services are backed by its price protection guarantee: It will match the price another company quotes you for equal products and services. ADT installs monocrystalline solar panels and name-brand solar batteries like the Tesla Powerwall. Its certified solar professionals handle the permit, inspection and installation processes following a free consultation.

Palmetto Solar In the solar industry since 2010, Palmetto is one of the top 10 solar installers in the US. The company installs Q Cells and REC Alpha Pure Black solar panels with 25-year manufacturer warranties. Customers can choose other name-brand products for inverters like SolarEdge or Enphase. Installations by Palmetto are equipped with a 10-year quality of work warranty in addition to manufacturer warranties. The company also offers a subscription service called Palmetto Protect for system monitoring and potential maintenance needs.

SunPower Solar SunPower, a major national brand and manufacturer, provides solar systems backed by a 25-year complete system warranty. The warranty is stronger than what most competitors offer, because it guarantees solar panel production at 92% capacity after 25 years, while competitors usually guarantee 85% panel production. The company offers online tools such as a design studio to see how solar panels might look on your home and the mySunPower app for system performance updates.

Tesla Solar One of the biggest names in solar, Tesla scored well for its affordable panels and a price match guarantee. Its panels are also known for being sleek and attractive. But the biggest concern with the company is customer service, as the company has a reputation in online reviews for coming up short.

Momentum Solar Although it doesn't operate in many states, Momentum Solar is available in Georgia. The company, which has been around since 2009 and is based in New Jersey, scored well in our review for the panels, inverters and warranties it offers. All of Momentum's installation teams are in-house, not subcontractors.

How we chose the best solar companies



Solar panels are difficult to put through hands-on testing, so our reviews are based on research on each company's offerings, focused on what we can measure. CNET's list of the best solar companies was selected based on the equipment they offered, their stated warranties and apparent commitments to customer service. Here's a detailed look at our selection methodology.

Local solar companies in Georgia

While there are a lot of national solar companies that operate in the Peach State, you can also opt for a local installer. Here are a few we identified based on our research.

Creative Solar USA



Located in Kennesaw, Georgia, Creative Solar provides solar design and installation services throughout the state. Creative Solar installs solar batteries with choices of the Tesla Powerwall and Sonnen solar battery. The company offers a limited installation service warranty in addition to a 25-year no-leak guarantee and manufacturer performance and product warranties.

Solar SME

Solar SME is a solar company serving six states, including Georgia and North Carolina. The company installs panels from brands like Panasonic and Q Cells. If you're interested in adding a solar battery to your system, Solar SME provides choices from LG, Generac, Panasonic and Enphase. You can receive reward credits through the Solar SME referral program, including a potential $1,000 when your referral makes a purchase.

Installation factors to consider

Choosing solar power is a financial commitment. Consider the following five things to help determine if installing a solar system is right for you.

Current roof condition: If your roof is old or damaged, repairs may be required to ensure your solar system lasts. A certified installer should recommend any needed maintenance prior to solar panel installation.

If your roof is old or damaged, repairs may be required to ensure your solar system lasts. A certified installer should recommend any needed maintenance prior to solar panel installation. Home location: If your roof is shaded by trees or other outdoor elements most of the day, your solar panels may not generate as much energy. Panels perform best with a minimum of four "peak sun hours," a measurement of sunlight intensity.

If your roof is shaded by trees or other outdoor elements most of the day, your solar panels may not generate as much energy. Panels perform best with a minimum of four "peak sun hours," a measurement of sunlight intensity. Insurance policy: Review your current homeowner's insurance policy. If the policy doesn't cover solar panels, contact your insurance company.

Review your current homeowner's insurance policy. If the policy doesn't cover solar panels, contact your insurance company. Neighborhood rules: Some homeowner associations or other neighborhood associations in Georgia have rules regarding solar panels and placement. Make sure your plans follow any neighborhood rules.

Some homeowner associations or other neighborhood associations in Georgia have rules regarding solar panels and placement. Make sure your plans follow any neighborhood rules. Rent or own: Community solar programs are subscription-style solar services for renters.

Georgia solar power FAQs

What is the price of solar panels in Georgia? The total cost of solar in Georgia averages around $35,910, depending on the solar system size. The size needed for your home may vary depending on whether you want to cover your entire home's energy needs. A certified solar installer should provide recommendations following a consultation.

Are solar panels worth it in Georgia? Yes. Solar panels can be worth it if you want to power your home with a renewable energy source and take advantage of the federal solar tax credit before it expires. Georgia receives more than the average recommendation for direct sunlight on solar panels.

How do I choose a Georgia solar panel company? There are many options for solar panel companies in Georgia. Review those mentioned on this page in addition to CNET's top picks. We recommend getting quotes from multiple solar companies to choose the best option for your home and budget.

CNET's Sarah Drolet contributed to this article