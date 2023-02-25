Your Guide to Solar Panels, Incentives and Installers in Colorado

Solar power has grown nationwide, including in Colorado. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, Colorado has 2,268 megawatts of solar power capacity, enough to power more than 440,000 homes. That includes large scale installations, but more Colorado residents are turning to solar panels too, saving money on energy bills and lowering household carbon emissions.

According to CNET's sister publication SaveOnEnergy, Colorado residents paid an average electricity bill of $105.39 in October 2022, or approximately $1,264 over a full year. Covering their energy use with rooftop solar panels could save the average Coloradan up to $1,264 annually (minus set charges and local fees). Electricity rates in Colorado increased 10% from August 2021 to August 2022. If energy rates continue to go up, residents could save even more with solar panels.

While traditional energy rates have gone up, the cost of solar panels has decreased substantially. According to SEIA, solar panel costs in Colorado have fallen 52% in the last 10 years. There are also a growing number of tax credits and rebates to help bring down the cost of a solar panel system further.

Colorado solar panel cost

There are several factors that influence the cost of a solar panel system, including the number of panels in the system, installation costs and additional components like solar batteries. According to the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the average solar panel system in Colorado costs more per watt of capacity than the national average cost.

Colorado vs. US average



System size (kW) Cost per watt Installed cost Colorado 6.79 kW $4.08 $27,696 Nationwide 8.6 kW $3.67 $31,558

Solar panels are a big investment. There are several financing options to make the upfront cost of solar more affordable. Some people choose to buy their system outright, while others finance it with a solar loan. There are also solar leases or power purchase agreements in Colorado. With a solar lease or power purchase agreement, you won't own your system and will save less over time, although these options do significantly lower the upfront price of solar.

Colorado solar panel incentives or rebates

There are several solar tax credits and incentives available at the federal, state and local levels to make solar panels more affordable. Depending on where you live in Colorado, you may qualify for several additional solar incentives.

The residential clean energy credit (formerly called the investment tax credit) is a federal solar incentive offered in every state that credits you 30% of the total cost of your solar system when you file their federal income tax. The rate increased from 26% after the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August 2022.

In Colorado, the residential clean energy credit would save you $8,308 on the average solar panel system. There is no cap on the amount you can claim with this credit, so you can receive the full 30% regardless of the size or cost of your system.

To apply for the residential clean energy credit, fill out IRS form 5695 (PDF). The IRS provides detailed instructions on how to fill out the form properly. Once your application is approved, you will receive your credit when you file your federal tax return.

There are state and local solar credits, rebates and incentives available in Colorado, too. The Database of State Incentives for Renewables and Efficiency offers a comprehensive list of programs. Here are a few you should know.

Program Description City of Boulder Solar Grant Program This program offers grants for solar system installations on qualifying homes, non-profit organizations and low- to moderate-income housing. Colorado Springs Utilities Renewable Energy Rebate Program People who install a grid-tied solar system receive a rebate for every kilowatt of power their system produces. Property Tax Exemption Renewable energy technology, including solar panels, are exempt from property taxes as long as they are located on a residential property and owned by the property owner. Sales and Use Tax Exemption Renewable technology like solar panels are exempt from Colorado's sales and use tax. Xcel Energy Solar Rewards Program Residential customers of Xcel Energy who own a solar panel system receive monthly or annual payments in exchange for Renewable Energy Credits for the solar power their system produces.

Colorado solar panel companies

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, there are 384 solar companies operating throughout Colorado, 149 of them installers. As solar panels continue to grow in popularity, the number of solar companies in Colorado will also likely increase to meet demand.

We've compiled a list of solar panel companies that excel in the industry. Here are a few Colorado solar installers to consider. As with most large projects, it's a good idea to get multiple quotes before making a decision.

ADT Solar

ADT Solar (formerly Sunpro Solar) provides solar and battery installation services in Colorado. ADT Solar provides 25-year labor, power production and manufacturer warranties -- as long as solar warranties come -- and offers a price-match guarantee on installation costs.

Currently, ADT Solar only offers solar panel systems for purchase and does not offer solar leases or power purchase agreements. It partners with top-tier solar manufacturers to provide high quality products from Enphase, Tesla and more.

Blue Raven Solar

Blue Raven Solar operates in 17 states, including Colorado cities such as Colorado Springs, Denver and Fort Collins. It offers a 25-year product warranty and 10-year quality-of-work warranty. Blue Raven Solar also offers a power production guarantee that lasts for two years. Under this guarantee, Blue Raven Solar checks the amount of electricity your solar system produces twice over two years to ensure the production level is close to the amount the installer originally estimated when you signed your contract.

Blue Raven Solar does not currently offer solar leases or power purchase agreements, so customers will need to purchase their solar panel system. However, it stands apart from other competitors in its exclusive solar financing option program, BluePower Plus+. With this program, you won't pay anything upfront and receive solar power at no cost for the first 18 months of your system's life. After 18 months, you can enroll in Blue Raven Solar's SmartStart financing program, which secures a fixed interest rate for the next five years to keep payments affordable.

Palmetto Solar

Palmetto Solar has become one of the largest solar companies in the nation since it was founded in 2010. It offers solar panel systems for purchase, solar leases and power purchase agreements. Most of Palmetto's customers buy their solar panels outright because of the benefits of owning the system.

Palmetto Solar's panels have an efficiency rating above 19.8% and come with a minimum 12-year product and 25-year performance warranties. Palmetto says it is committed to providing the best customer service in the industry. It offers a subscription service called Palmetto Protect, which monitors how a solar panel system is performing. The subscription also provides tiered levels of support in the event the panels are damaged or fail.

Sunrun

Sunrun is currently the largest solar company in the country and stands out in the industry because of its focus on solar leases. For many people, the cost of a solar power system is too high. Signing a solar lease with Sunrun makes solar power accessible to a wider range of households, though solar leases come with their own disadvantages, including lower savings over time and ineligibility for most solar tax incentives.

Sunrun customers who lease their systems will receive "bumper-to-bumper" coverage on system maintenance and monitoring. The installer does offer systems for purchase, although customers will need to rely only on the manufacturer's warranty terms. Sunrun offers a 10-year quality of work warranty, covering roof and installation damage.

Tesla Solar

Tesla offers two solar routes to choose between -- traditional solar panels and the Tesla Solar Roof. The price, warranty terms and specifications will vary between these two options.

The Tesla Solar Roof has a higher price tag than the other solar panel options on this list. Tesla offers a 25-year product warranty and guarantees performance at 95% capacity after five years and 85% after 25 years.

Tesla solar panels, on the other hand, are a more affordable option. Tesla warranties its solar panels at 85% capacity after 25 years. They have an efficiency range between 19.3% and 20.6%.

Installation factors to consider

Before signing a contract with a solar installer, you should consider whether solar panels are the right choice for you and your home. Here are some installation factors to consider:

Is your roof right for solar? The age, shape, size and slope of your roof impacts how efficiently a solar panel system generates energy. The Department of Energy says solar panels will generate the most electricity on roofs with a slope of between 15 and 40 degrees. Older roofs or roofs in need of repairs should be maintained or replaced before solar installation occurs.

Are solar panels allowed in your neighborhood? In Colorado, homeowners' associations aren't allowed to ban solar panels. However, your homeowners' association or neighborhood may have requirements or approval processes that you should consider before signing a contract.

Can you add solar panels to your insurance policy? Most standard homeowner insurance policies cover rooftop solar panels. However, you should still check with your insurance agency for the specific details of your policy.

Does your home receive enough sun? While solar panels can generate some electricity in indirect sunlight, direct sunlight of at least 4 hours per day is a general rule of thumb for when they make financial sense. In Colorado, many residents receive significant snowfall in the winter. Solar panels are designed to operate in the snow, although they will produce less power if it remains cloudy. If your roof gets consistent shade coverage, a solar panel system may not generate as much power as you'd like.

Do you rent your home? If you rent your home you may not be allowed to install solar panels. If this is the case, community solar programs are an alternative option. Community solar allows residents to subscribe to solar power produced in another location (usually somewhere nearby) and receive a credit on energy bills. The subscription rates are lower than the value of the credits, meaning you pay less than you would on normal energy bills.

Colorado solar power FAQs

Is solar power good for the environment? Solar power is a more sustainable source of energy compared to coal or gas because it doesn't emit greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide. Burning fossil fuels is a major contributor to climate change and air pollution. Scientists say we need to quickly transition away from fossil fuels and rely more on green energy sources in order to avoid the worst effects of climate change. While manufacturing solar panels does have environmental impacts, they have a much lower impact over their lifetime compared to continued burning of fossil fuels.

Does Colorado have a solar tax credit? There are a variety of solar tax credits, rebates and incentives available in Colorado. The federal solar tax credit gives you 30% of the price of a solar system back on your taxes and is offered in every state. Colorado also offers several solar incentives at the state and local levels. Check the Database of State Incentives for Renewables and Efficiency for a full list of Colorado solar incentives.