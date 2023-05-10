Yes, You Can Make Your Own Solar Panels

A fan to keep you cool in the summer, powered by the sun. A solar-powered cooler to keep drinks cold for a camping trip. Or a simple charger that uses the sun's rays to top off your smartphone's battery.

What do these devices have in common, besides that they're powered by the sun? You can build the solar panels that power them yourself, with some relatively inexpensive components and basic soldering skills.

"It's amazing that we have devices with no moving parts that create electricity, just by sticking them outside," Joshua Pearce, a professor at Western University in Ontario and co-author of To Catch the Sun, a free ebook on DIY solar systems. "But while turning sunlight directly into electricity seems like magic, really anyone with even modest technical skills can get involved, whether they're building their own modules from individual cells or building their own photovoltaic systems from commercially available modules."

If you've got some technical chops and the patience to learn, the (solar) power is in your hands. Here's what you need to know to get started building your own solar panels.

Can you make your own solar panels?

"People can absolutely make their own panels," said Pearce, whose ebook describes the steps to make solar systems and shares stories of people around the world who powered their communities with the sun's energy.

The basic components of a solar panel are the photovoltaic cells, tab wires and a material to encapsulate them, typically glass. All of these materials can be ordered online or purchased at hardware stores, and they're available in varying sizes.

It's best to start small, not only because it'll be simpler, but because buying larger panels is actually cheaper than making them. Pearce recommends a good starting project would be a smaller panel, enough to power, say, a water pump for your yard. This way, you can practice your soldering skills and familiarize yourself with the materials.

Be careful when undertaking such a project, as you're working with electrical components and tools that can burn. "There's a minor risk of wiring it up wrong, creating a short somewhere or burning yourself with the soldering iron, but it's not terribly dangerous one way or the other," Pearce said.

Can you put together a solar panel system yourself?

When you're ready to take on a bigger project, it's entirely possible to put together a solar panel system to provide most of your home's energy needs. And good news, DIYers: The economics are in your favor, Pearce said. It's about half the cost to install solar panel systems if you do most of the work yourself and just have an electrician attach them to the grid than to call a solar installer to power up your home.

First, buy premade solar panels -- it'll be pricier to assemble ones from scratch yourself -- then fit them into racks (you can build your own) and angle them toward the sun. This kind of system can power direct current, or DC, devices. Or, if you're more handy, you can connect it to an inverter to convert the electricity to alternating current, or AC, the standard for American electrical devices.

Be sure to test the system with a multimeter. However, it's recommended to hire a licensed electrician to make sure the system functions properly. In either case, hiring a licensed electrician will be required to connect your system to the electrical grid.

Can you buy solar panel kits?

A variety of kits are available for purchase online or in stores, ranging from DIY solar-powered toys to more extensive kits with multiple panels that cost thousands of dollars. Pearce recommends getting started with an educational kit, like this $20 solar-powered robot kit we found on Amazon.

How to make your own solar panels

If you want to learn how to make your own PV panel and feel confident enough in your soldering skills, here's a broad step-by-step guide to assembling a solar panel, based in part on this guide created by DIY solar panel project Biosphere Solar. Please exercise caution when working with a soldering iron, and avoid contact with live wires.

1. Purchase solar panel components, including PV cells, tab wires and encapsulation material (like glass).

2. Put on gloves and safety goggles.

3. Measure, stretch and cut the tab wires.

4. Solder tab wires to the front and back of the solar cells.

5. Test the connections with a multimeter.

6. Pull wires away from the cells so they're not sealed inside.

7. Either laminate the cells for a short-lived panel or encapsulate in glass. Clean the glass, place the cells on the bottom sheet and carefully place the other piece of glass on top.

8. Seal the panel with caulk or glue.

9. Connect your DIY panel to a DC-powered device, then give yourself a high five for powering a device with the sun!

