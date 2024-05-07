Thuma Hybrid Review: A Luxurious Hybrid to Match a Premium Bed Frame

7.7 Thuma Hybrid $1,795 at Thuma Like Premium materials

Responsive feel

Hybrid mattress

Accommodating firmness Don't like Only one firmness option

Other more compelling options at similar prices

Not for memory foam lovers

The brand Thuma advertises heavily on social media and makes some seriously premium bedroom furniture, especially The Bed, which is a super easy-to-assemble platform bed frame. If you're looking to upgrade your bedroom furniture, Thuma is a great place to look. Now, Thuma has a quality mattress to go with its bed frame, making it a one-stop bedroom shop. In this article, we'll talk about the mattress and whether it's worth buying.

First impressions of the Thuma Hybrid mattress

In the same shipment, we received several items from Thuma: its bed frame, nightstands and the Thuma Hybrid mattress. Our impression of the bed frame and nightstands was very positive, and it was also quite positive for the mattress itself.

When we removed it from the box, the look and feel of the Thuma Hybrid reminded me of the Saatva Classic right off the bat, which is pretty high praise considering how highly I and the rest of the CNET Sleep team regard the Saatva Classic. Thanks to its hybrid design and inclusion of latex foam in its construction, it didn't have much off-gassing to contend with, and it didn't need much time to firm up. I noticed it was slightly firmer than the average mattress and had a classic, comfortable feel.

Video: Thuma Hybrid mattress review

Watch me review the Thuma Hybrid mattress in this video review.

Thuma Hybrid construction and feel

The Thuma Hybrid has a pretty straightforward construction, which is to say it doesn't have a lot of individual layers underneath the cover. Although, the types of layers it uses are somewhat atypical.

The bottommost layer is a thick layer of individually wrapped pocketed coils that comprises the support layer. This type of coil layer provides virtually the same level of bounce and support as traditional innersprings while also doing a much better job at isolating cross-mattress motion and allowing for reinforced coils along the perimeter of the mattress to improve the edge support.

Above the coil layer is a transition layer of memory foam that provides some pressure relief and helps to ensure you feel only the bounce and support from the coil layer, not the coils themselves. Most mattresses feature some kind of transition layer like this.

Above the memory foam transition layer is a layer of bouncy, responsive and buoyant latex foam. This type of foam has almost the exact opposite characteristics of memory foam, which is typically very slow to respond and conforms to your body's shape. Lastly, right between the latex foam and the cover is a layer of wool to add some extra comfort to the sleeping surface

Having both foams in the same mattress balances out the feel of both and leaves you with something more accommodating without feeling strongly like latex foam or strongly like memory foam. I would describe the feel of Thuma to be more of a traditional innerspring type of feel that I think most sleepers will find comfortable and familiar.

Jon Gomez/CNET

Thuma Hybrid mattress firmness and sleeper types

After testing the Thuma mattress for a good long while, our team agrees that it sits between a medium and a medium-firm, which makes it a fairly accommodating mattress that should work well for all sleeper types, back, stomach, side and combination.

The group I could see struggling on the Thuma Hybrid are petite side sleepers. A person's body weight does have a significant impact on the perception of firmness, and if you're very lightweight, you will probably feel the Thuma Hybrid to be closer to the medium-firm end of the spectrum, which might not provide you with enough pressure relief for your hips and shoulders if you sleep on your side.

And, of course, there are people who prefer beds that are very firm and have little to no give, and while I think the Thuma Hybrid will be firm enough to sleep on your back or stomach comfortably, there are much firmer options available from other brands.

As of right now this bed only comes in the one firmness option. It wouldn't surprise me to see more in the future, though.

Thuma Hybrid performance

Edge support

A mattress' edge support simply means how well the outer perimeter of the bed holds up under pressure. If a mattress sags at the edges, you can feel like you are going to roll right off the bed, which isn't conducive to good sleep.

I mentioned earlier that the edge coils on the Thuma Hybrid are reinforced, and we could definitely notice that during testing. I didn't notice any roll-sensation when putting my entire body weight onto the edge of the bed, which is great news for couples.

Jon Gomez/CNET

Motion isolation

The Thuma Hybrid mattress is average in terms of its ability to isolate cross-mattress motion. Latex foam is more responsive than most other types of mattress foams, and that's the layer closest to the sleeping surface. However, with the memory foam layer below, it does a bit better than most latex beds in this category.

We don't see this being a deal-breaker for the vast majority of sleepers. However, if you are a really light sleeper who wakes up easily if your partner tosses and turns, it could happen more on this bed than others.

Temperature regulation

The Thuma Hybrid mattress doesn't feature any active cooling elements like a phase-change material woven into the cover, but thanks to the nature of the materials, it should help you sleep without warming up too much.

Pocketed coils, latex foam and wool are all naturally breathable. Additionally, you sleep more on top of this mattress rather than "in" the mattress, which should aid in sleeping temperature neutral as well.

Thuma Hybrid pricing

Jon Gomez/CNET

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x75 $1,295 Twin XL 38x80 $1,395 Full 54x75 $1,595 Queen 60x80 $1,795 King 76x80 $1,995 Cal King 72x84 $1,995

The Thuma Hybrid mattress is about what we would expect for a quality hybrid mattress in terms of price. It has a similar price point to comparable mattresses like the Saatva Classic, the WinkBed, the Leesa Natural Hybrid and the new Casper Dream Hybrid.

From what I've seen, Thuma isn't a brand that offers discounts consistently. I wouldn't be surprised if Thuma offers discounts only around major holidays like Memorial Day, Independence Day and Black Friday, but I can't be sure.

Make sure to look at our mattress deals page to see the latest offers we might find on Thuma or any other mattress you might be interested in.

Thuma Hybrid mattress policies

Free shipping

The Thuma Hybrid is a bed-in-a-box mattress, which means you'll have to unbox it yourself. The process is easy as long as you have someone there to help you out, and it's actually kind of fun. There is an option to pay for an in-home setup, which might be useful if you're ordering additional pieces from Thuma, like a bed frame. However, the Thuma frame is very easy to assemble.

Even when ordering without an in-home setup, there will be a shipping cost. The cost is variable depending on where you live and will be reflected in your shopping cart.

100-night trial

The Thuma Hybrid comes with a standard 100-night in-home trial period, which allows you to determine if you like the mattress and want to keep it. Thuma asks you to try out the bed for at least 30 nights because it can take some time for your body to adjust to a new bed.

Return policy

At any point after the first 30 nights post-delivery you decide the mattress isn't for you for any reason, you can return it and get a refund minus the initial shipping charge.

Warranty

This mattress is backed by a standard 10-year warranty, which is the minimum warranty duration you should expect if you buy a bed online.

Final verdict

Jon Gomez/CNET

Overall, my opinion of the Thuma Hybrid is quite positive. I think it is comfortable, noticeably luxurious, with an accommodating firmness profile and it is competitively priced with other quality hybrids. I think this is a solid choice for anyone seeking a quality hybrid. A lot of people will be happy with it.

However, my only "issue" with the bed has nothing to do with the mattress itself. I just think there are other more compelling options on the market at similar or even more affordable prices. I think if Thuma decided to offer a bundle deal for its bed frame and this mattress, it would be much more compelling, but as of right now, the Saatva Classic and The WinkBed offer a bit more value with multiple firmness options and a similar comfortable feel.

I want to stress that I think the Thuma Hybrid is really nice and comfortable, and if you get it, I think you'll be happy with it, but it doesn't offer quite as much as its competition, in my opinion.

You might like the Thuma Hybrid mattress if:

You enjoy a responsive feel

You are sharing this mattress and want good edge support

You want an accommodating firmness profile

You want a mattress that features coils

You might not like the Thuma mattress if:

You want an especially soft or firm mattress

You want a sink-in memory foam feel

You are shopping on a tight budget

Other mattresses from Thuma

Currently there are no other mattresses that Thuma offers. They might release more options in the future.

How does the Thuma Hybrid compare to similar mattresses?

Thuma Hybrid vs. Saatva Classic

The Saatva Classic is one of our favorite mattresses and has a few features not found on the Thuma Hybrid, like having multiple firmness options. Its softest model we rate at around a medium, slightly softer than the Thuma, and it also has two firmer models in comparison to Thuma. Saatva also has a zoned-support design thanks to a thin memory foam layer in the lumbar area. Also, the Saatva Classic and the Thuma Hybrid have a similar feel and a similar price once discounts are accounted for.

Thuma Hybrid vs. the Winkbed

The comparison between Thuma Hybrid and The Winkbed is a similar story to the Saatva Classic comparison with the key difference being able to pick and choose your firmness level. The Winkbed has a softer model, a luxury-firm and a firmer model, which lines up really well with medium-soft, medium and medium-firm, and there's an option called the Winkbed Plus, which is designed for heavier people. This mattress has a similar price point to the Thuma Hybrid until you factor in discounts, which makes the Winkbed a bit more affordable.

Thuma Hybrid vs. Leesa Natural

Both the Thuma Hybrid and the Leesa Natural have a similar design because both combine natural latex foam, natural wool and more traditional mattress foams for a balanced feel. I do think the Leesa Natural leans more to the latex foam feel end of the spectrum, but it isn't overwhelming, and that's by design. These two beds also have a similar firmness profile and a similar price point, with the Lessa Natural being slightly more affordable after a discount.

Thuma Hybrid mattress FAQs

Is the Thuma Hybrid mattress nontoxic? Yes, the mattress is Greenguard Gold certified and features natural latex foam.

Does the Thuma Hybrid mattress come with the bed frame? No, the Thuma Hybrid mattress and the bed frame aren't bundled together.