Tempur Cloud Mattress Review 2024: A Tempur-Pedic Bed at an Entry Level Price

The Tempur Cloud mattress is one of several mattresses from Tempur-Pedic available online. In the past, Tempur-Pedic focused on brick-and-mortar stores, but nowadays you can buy all of the beds directly from its website. The Cloud mattress is specifically meant to be similar to other brands that are sold exclusively online due to its price and shipping method.

Dillon Payne/CNET

First impressions of the Tempur Cloud mattress

The Tempur Cloud mattress arrived at our office in a large bag, as opposed to a box or white-glove delivery like the other beds from Tempur-Pedic. Shipping in a bag versus shipping a box is functionally the same, although, you might be able to find a use for the bag, but we definitely didn't.

After we removed it from the plastic, the off-gassing process was quite long. The cover looked loose and too big for the mattress because it took quite awhile for the foam to fully expand. When I first laid down on the bed I sunk down very far and was able to feel the slats on our foundation. After a full 24 hours this issue was mostly resolved, although it was still a little bit soft.

So the overall first impression out of the bag wasn't my favorite, but this is to be expected with a mattress with this design and a first impression can easily change.

Video: Tempur Cloud mattress

Tempur Cloud mattress policies

Free shipping

The shipping method of the Tempur Cloud is a selling point for the bed. All other beds from Tempur-Pedic arrive full size with in-home setup, which is often called "white glove delivery."

The Cloud uses the more common online mattress delivery method of being roll-packed in plastic and then shipped via FedEx or UPS inside of a bag (most beds use cardboard boxes but the process is virtually identical). This means there will be a bit of labor on your part to set up the bed, but it's pretty easy to do, especially with a second person.

A mattress shipped this way will arrive much faster than a mattress with white glove delivery.

90-night trial

All Tempur-Pedic mattresses come with a slightly shorter than standard 90-night trial period to determine if you actually like the mattress and want to keep it long-term.

This is shorter than what we usually see with most brands, which offer 100 nights or even up to a full year. I think 90 nights is still enough time to come to a decision on the long-term viability of the bed, but you just should focus on your sleep quality during this three-month period.

Dillon Payne/CNET

Return policy

Even though the Tempur Cloud ships differently, there is still a return fee. If at any point after the first 30 nights post-delivery you decide the Cloud mattress isn't for you for any reason, you can return it and get a refund, minus a return fee of at least $175, which is steeper than what we usually see with brands that don't have free returns.

Warranty

All Tempur-Pedic mattresses, including the Cloud, are backed by a standard 10-year warranty. If you buy a mattress online, a 10-year warranty is the minimum you should expect.

Tempur Cloud construction and feel

The Tempur Cloud doesn't have a lot of layers under the cover. On the all-foam model there is a thick layer of dense support foam which is what we usually see with all-foam mattresses.

The next layer above that is a layer of "Tempur Material," which is a type of memory foam. Tempur-Pedic is one of the original pioneers of memory foam mattresses. This specific foam is meant to be noticeably firmer than the top comfort layer of memory foam and it functions as a comfort layer and as a transition layer.

That top comfort layer on the Tempur Cloud is a thinner, softer layer of a Tempur material that is also a bit more responsive than the layer below.

Dillon Payne/CNET

The construction is nearly identical on the hybrid except the layer of support foam is replaced by a layer of individually wrapped pocketed coils.

The feel of the Tempur Cloud mattress is a classic dense memory foam, which is exactly what Tempur-Pedic as a brand is known for. When you lay down on it, the top layers of foam will feel quite firm at first and then you slowly start to sink into those top two layers of memory foam as it conforms to your body's shape. The bed will almost cradle you and provide a nook for you to sleep in. One of the hallmarks of a memory foam bed like this is that the foam is slow to respond, which means if you try to rotate between sleeping positions, the bed works against you, not with you. The idea is to get in one comfortable position and stay there the entire night on the Tempur Cloud.

Tempur Cloud mattress firmness and sleeper types

The Cloud mattress has two options when it comes to firmness, medium and medium hybrid. Despite the difference in construction, the firmness rating is the same between both beds, which is somewhere between a medium and a medium-firm.

This means it should work pretty well for all sleeper types -- back, stomach, side and combination. Although it might not be ideal for strict side sleepers, especially petite side sleepers because those in that category will likely feel this bed to be closer to a medium-firm than a medium.

Dillon Payne/CNET

The hybrid model doesn't impact the firmness profile to any noticeable degree; however, the hybrid model will be a bit more responsive in terms of feel.

If you're looking for a mattress from Tempur-Pedic that has more firmness options, you'll want to check out the Tempur ProAdapt mattress which comes in a soft, medium, medium hybrid and a firm model.

Tempur Cloud performance

Edge support

During testing, we didn't notice any red flags in the edge support department. Even though the memory foam comfort layers compress and conform to your body's shape, we didn't observe any roll sensation on the Cloud mattress.

Dillon Payne/CNET

Motion isolation

Having excellent motion isolation is one factor Tempur-Pedic is known for as a brand. If you're in your 30's, like me, you might remember these old commercials from Tempur-Pedic showing off this feature, and we have to say that it lives up to the hype. If you are a light sleeper who wakes up when your partner tosses and turns at night, the Cloud mattress is one of the best options available when it comes to motion isolation.

I have actually been sleeping on the Tempur ProBreeze mattress for the last several months because my partner is a light sleeper and struggled with motion isolation on different beds, and switching to a Tempur-Pedic has made a significant difference in their sleep quality.

Temperature regulation

The biggest area where the Tempur Cloud struggles to keep up with its more expensive Adapt and Breeze mattresses is in sleeping cool. The cover on the Cloud is plenty breathable, but it doesn't have any active cooling elements woven into it.

Memory foam in general sleeps a bit warmer than other materials, mostly because you sink into it and you wind up sleeping more "in" the mattress than "on" it, so more of your body heat is reflected back onto you while you sleep.

We still think for most, the Tempur Cloud will sleep temperature neutral, but if you sleep especially hot you might want to look elsewhere in the Tempur-Pedic lineup, such as the ultra cool "Breeze" beds.

Tempur Cloud (All-Foam) mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x74 inches $1,699 Twin long 38x80 inches $1,699 Full 53x74 inches $1,899 Queen 60x80 inches $1,999 King 76x80 inches $2,399 Cal king 72x84 inches $2,399



The Tempur Cloud mattress is the most affordable bed in its lineup and is meant to compete on price with other online-focused brands like Casper, Nectar and Leesa. Even though this is the most affordable bed from the brand, it's still fairly expensive overall. It will go on discount somewhat often and I've seen it get as low as $1,399 for a queen size and at that price it is a much better value.

The hybrid model costs an additional $200 for any size. Make sure to look at our mattress deals page to see the latest deals on Tempur-Pedic and other brands.

Final verdict

The Tempur Cloud is an interesting mattress, and I see this bed being for a pretty specific type of person. If you're really interested in Tempur-Pedic as a brand, but you don't have the budget for the more expensive models and you want the whole "bed-in-a-box" shopping experience, then I think this is the bed for you. You'll be getting the classic, dense memory foam feel Tempur-Pedic is known for, an accommodating firmness profile and excellent motion isolation.

In my opinion though, the base model Tempur Adapt mattress is a much more compelling option because the retail is only about $200 more, it has the same firmness and hybrid option, it comes with complimentary white glove delivery, and it features a cooling cover to assist with temperature regulation. The biggest reasons to get the Cloud over the Adapt is price and the different shipping method.

Dillon Payne/CNET

You might like the Tempur Cloud mattress if:

You want the "bed-in-a-box" shopping experience



You have a decent amount of money to spend on a new bed



You want a dense memory foam feel



You are OK with the provided firmness profile



You might not like the Tempur Cloud mattress if:

You are shopping on a strict budget



You dislike the feel of memory foam



You are a hot sleeper looking for cooling features



Other mattresses from Tempur-Pedic

Tempur Adapt: This mattress is the entry-level bed in Tempur-Pedic's Adapt line. It's pretty similar to the Cloud, with the same memory foam feel and a medium and medium hybrid option. The biggest difference between the two is the shipping method; the Adapt is shipped via white glove delivery instead of in a large bag from FedEx or UPS. The other big difference is that the Tempur Adapt has a cooling cover that should help you sleep a bit cooler at night.

Tempur ProAdapt: This is the middle level mattress in the Tempur Adapt lineup and is the most compelling option in my opinion. You get the same type of memory foam feel, a strong cooling factor and the largest variety of firmness options to choose from: soft, medium, medium-hybrid and firm. The ProAdapt is significantly more expensive than the Cloud and the Adapt, but it has the most options.

How does the Tempur Cloud compare to similar mattresses?

Tempur Cloud vs. Nectar

The Nectar mattress is an ultrapopular online bed that shares quite a few similarities to the Tempur Cloud. They both have a classic, dense memory foam feel, they both have coil options, and they both have a similar firmness profile. I would say the Cloud is slightly softer, but neither are ideal for strict side sleepers. Nectar is also significantly more affordable than the Tempur Cloud. Tempur-Pedic is a much older brand that shoppers trust, but if you're looking for an affordable memory foam bed, Nectar is a great pick.

Tempur Cloud vs. Layla Memory Foam

This is one of our favorite memory foam mattress options, thanks to its flippable design. It has a soft side and firm side in the same mattress, so you can try one and if it's not to your liking, you can just flip it over and try the other side. The soft side will be popular with side sleepers and the firm side is generally accommodating. The memory foam feel of Layla isn't quite as dense and enveloping as the Tempur Cloud, but memory foam fans should enjoy the feel of it.

Tempur-Pedic Cloud mattress FAQs

Can I find Tempur-Pedic beds in stores? Yes, Tempur-Pedic stores exist in many areas in the US and its mattresses can be found at other physical mattress stores.

Does the Cloud mattress sleep cool? The Cloud mattress doesn't feature any cooling element, so it sleeps temperature neutral. Hot sleepers will want to look at higher-end options from Tempur-Pedic.