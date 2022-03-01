Stearns & Foster

Stearns & Foster is a luxury mattress brand and veteran in the mattress industry, up there with the likes of TempurPedic and Beautyrest. It was an established textile company long before it started making mattresses, but after merging with the well-known bedding brand Sealy in the early '90s, the vision for luxury mattress-making was set to action. The brand offers four different collections, each more premium than the last.

These Stearns & Foster mattress reviews will give a broad overview of its product catalog, which kinds of sleepers I think each bed would be best for, and whether these beds are really worth the money. I've personally tested over 150 beds, and can tell the difference between a good value and an overhyped mattress.

It's worth mentioning that the Stearns & Foster mattresses in this review aren't available for purchase directly from the brand's website. The company has a store locator where you can find local retailers that offer the Stearns & Foster mattress you're looking for, or you can buy them online from a store like or even .

8.5 Stearns & Foster Like Premium hybrid mattresses

Multiple firmness options

Available with or without a fluffy pillow top

Suitable for all body types and sleeping positions Don't Like Not available through Stearns & Foster's website

Too expensive for budget shoppers

What types of mattresses does Stearns & Foster offer?

Here's an overview of Stearns & Foster's four mattress collections to get us started.

Stearns & Foster

Estate

This is the entry-level collection from Stears and Foster, featuring the Hurston and Rockwell. While they're the most affordable of the bunch, they still offer the luxury quality you expect from this brand. They're hybrid mattresses that offer superior support for any body type, and each comes in five different firmness options, which will appeal to a wide range of sleeping positions.

Stearns & Foster

Lux Estate

A step up from the Estate collection, the Lux Estate Cassatt features memory foam designed by the experts at TempurPedic and three pillow tops to add fluffy comfort to your mattress. Its hybrid construction is appealing to all body types, from petite to plus-size, and there are a whopping six different firmness options including the three pillow-top models.

Stearns & Foster

Lux Estate Hybrid

This collection features a mattress called the Pollock. The major differences between the lower-level Lux Estate Cassatt and the Lux Estate Hybrid Pollock is that the Pollock offers a softer firmness option, while the Cassatt comes with three pillow top options which change up the feel of the mattress. The Hybrid Pollock also has an IntelliCoil HD, meaning it has 20% more coils and a microcoil layer for extra reinforcements. That's beneficial for sleepers (especially those over 250 pounds) looking for additional support.

Stearns & Foster

Reserve

The most premium mattress in the Stearns & Foster catalog is the Reserve Hepburn. I'm going to be honest and say I couldn't tell a huge difference between it and the Lux Estate Hybrid Pollock. It has a pillow top option, which the Lux Estate Cassatt doesn't come with, so there's that. There's also an IntelliCoil Micro HD layer, as opposed to the standard IntelliCoil Micro layer found in the Hybrid Pollock. It sits in the top of the mattress in between two pieces of foam and has an air vent for more breathability.

Firmness options

If there's one thing Stearns & Foster gives you, it's choice -- and lots of it. Maybe even an overwhelming amount. The good thing is, you can find something to fit any sleeping position. Here are the firmness options offered in the brand's catalog:

Ultra Plush: Offered with the Lux Estate Hybrid Pollock and Reserve Hepburn mattresses, the ultra-plush models are around a medium to medium-soft or a 4 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

Offered with the Lux Estate Hybrid Pollock and Reserve Hepburn mattresses, the ultra-plush models are around a medium to medium-soft or a 4 out of 10 on the firmness scale. Plush: Every Stearns & Foster mattress is offered in this firmness level, and I'd rate it around a 5 out of 10 on the firmness scale or a medium.

Every Stearns & Foster mattress is offered in this firmness level, and I'd rate it around a 5 out of 10 on the firmness scale or a medium. Cushion Firm: Sitting in the middle of medium to medium firm or a 6 on the firmness scale, you can get this firmness with the Estate Hurston or Lux Estate Hybrid Pollock.

Sitting in the middle of medium to medium firm or a 6 on the firmness scale, you can get this firmness with the Estate Hurston or Lux Estate Hybrid Pollock. Firm: I'd rate this around a medium-firm or a 7 on the firmness scale. All beds except the Lux Estate Hybrid Pollock offer this firmness profile.

I'd rate this around a medium-firm or a 7 on the firmness scale. All beds except the Lux Estate Hybrid Pollock offer this firmness profile. Ultra Firm: This is the firmest profile you can get, and it lands around a 9 to 10 on the scale. If you want your bed almost as firm as the ground, opt for the Estate Rockwell or Lux Estate Cassatt.

Materials by mattress

Here's a simple breakdown of the materials you can find inside each mattress offered by the brand, plus the heights you can choose from. (We've sorted the mattresses into their respective four collections for easy reading.) For each mattress type, note that the height is dependent on the firmness level you choose.

Estate

The materials inside the Estate Hurston include:

Premium gel foam

Premium gel memory foam

IntelliCoil support layer

PrecisionEdge and AirVent

The height ranges from 14 inches to 14.5 inches.

The materials inside the Estate Rockwell mattress:

Premium gel foam

Indulge memory foam

IntelliCoil support layer

PrecisionEdge and AirVent

The height ranges from 13.5 inches to 15 inches.

Lux Estate

The materials inside the Lux Estate Cassatt include:

Premium gel foam

Indulge memory foam

IntelliCoil HD

PrecisionEdge and AirVent

The height ranges from 13.5 inches to 16 inches.

Lux Estate Hybrid

The materials inside the Lux Estate Hybrid Pollock include:

Premium gel memory foam

Indulge HD memory foam

Indulge memory foam

IntelliCoil Micro and AirVent

IntelliCoil HD

PrecisionEdge and AirVent

The height ranges from 15 inches to 16 inches.

Reserve

The materials inside the Reserve Hepburn mattress include:

Indulge memory foam

IntelliCoil Micro HD and AirVent

Indulge HD memory foam

Premium gel foam

IntelliCoil HD

PrecisionEdge and AirVent

The height ranges from 15 inches to 16 inches.

Now playing: Watch this: Sleeping with the Nest Hub: Thoughts after one week of...

Comfort and feel

The exact feel of a Stearns & Foster mattress will differ from model to model. Here's an overview of the different types of mattresses offered by the brand and how they will feel once you snuggle up to them.

Pillow top models: If you get your Stearns & Foster mattress with a pillow top, it'll feel like a durable innerspring mattress with thick, plush and supportive pillows on top. You get pressure relief, support and comfort all wrapped up in one.

If you get your Stearns & Foster mattress with a pillow top, it'll feel like a durable innerspring mattress with thick, plush and supportive pillows on top. You get pressure relief, support and comfort all wrapped up in one. Gel foam: The entry-level Estate Hurston is made with a gel-foam in the comfort layer, and the gel helps to regulate temperature. It's a neutral feel that's more responsive than typical memory foam and it's fairly bouncy.

The entry-level Estate Hurston is made with a gel-foam in the comfort layer, and the gel helps to regulate temperature. It's a neutral feel that's more responsive than typical memory foam and it's fairly bouncy. Indulge memory foam: The Estate Rockwell contains the brand's standard Indulge memory foam from the material experts at TempurPedic, but it adds an ample amount of pressure relief to the mattress without making it feel like memory foam. It's much more neutral and responds more quickly to pressure.

The Estate Rockwell contains the brand's standard Indulge memory foam from the material experts at TempurPedic, but it adds an ample amount of pressure relief to the mattress without making it feel like memory foam. It's much more neutral and responds more quickly to pressure. Indulge memory foam HD: The beds that incorporate the brand's HD memory foam including Lux Estate, Lux Estate Hybrid and Reserve, will give you a slight memory foam feel thanks to how dense it is. However, the other foams and a pillow top especially work to neutralize it so you don't get that "stuck" feeling.

Edge support

These mattresses are all hybrids and designed with PrecisionEdge, meaning extra reinforcements along the sides of the mattresses to ensure they stay strong, supportive and sturdy. If you're looking for a bed with great edge support because you sleep with a partner or large furry friend, you can't go wrong with any of these mattresses.

Motion isolation

Unless you buy an innerspring mattress or a hybrid mattress with a thin comfort layer, most beds these days are decent at isolating motion. Hybrid mattresses typically aren't as good as foam beds, but the beds in this catalog perform better than most hybrids (with the exception of the Reserve and Lux Hybrid due to their dual-coil layers). The ones that stood out the most were the pillow top beds because of how great they were at deadening movement across the bed.

Temperature

None of the mattresses in the Stearns & Foster catalog can be considered cooling beds, but they don't sleep hot either. With the combination of gel foam, coils and air vents, you'll get a temperature neutral sleeping experience. In this case, your body temperature will depend on the pajamas you wear, the temperature of the region you live in and how high you blast your AC or heat.

Who are these beds best for?

Thanks to the amount of options available with the Stearns & Foster mattresses and the support they offer, they appeal to all sleeping positions and any body type.

Position

To find the best Stearns & Foster mattress model for you, you should first think about the primary position you sleep in.

I think side sleepers will like the Ultra plush and plush models the most because they offer the most pressure relief for your hips and shoulders, especially the ultra-plush model. Combination sleepers will probably like the plush model best, also, because it has a middle-of-the-road firmness level that accommodates any position.

Back and stomach sleepers have several firmness options to pick from:

Plush offers a solid balance between supportive and pressure-relieving.

Cushion firm is a sweet spot between medium and medium-firm for sleepers who want more support than pressure relief.

Firm is a medium-firm which suits people who suffer from back pain. It keeps your back in proper alignment with your neck and prevents your lower back from sinking, and there's still some pressure relief being offered.

Ultra firm is for heavier back and stomach sleepers or those who want maximum support from their mattress.

Body Type

Hybrid mattresses are ideal for any body type, and people under 250 pounds would be comfortable on almost any of the Stearns & Foster mattresses.

The Reserve and Luxe Estate models might be a little too overkill, however, for people under 150 pounds because of the two coil layers. Petite body types don't need all that extra support, and it may not be the most comfortable.

Heavier individuals will also be comfortable on any of the mattresses because they all have hybrid constructions and are amply supportive. With that being said, the Luxe Estate model offers two layers of coils that provide even more durability and support if that's what you're looking for. The Reserve model does also, but I honestly don't think it's different enough from the Luxe Estate to be worth the extra $1,000.

Price

These beds are premium, luxury mattresses and their prices reflect that. If you're on a budget, there are plenty of other great mattress options that run for under $1,000. The most affordable model is the Estate Hurston and it's still more expensive than your average mattress (especially online), while the Reserve mattress is one of the priciest beds I've come across. Here are all the bed's prices according to US Mattress.

Mattress Twin XL Full Queen King Cal king Split king Estate Hurston $1,699 $1,749 $1,799 $2,399 $2,399 $2,798 Estate Rockwell $2,199 $2,249 $2,299 $2,899 $2,899 $3,798 Estate Lux $2,499 $2,549 $2,599 $3,199 $3,199 $4,998 Estate Lux Hybrid $3,199 $3,249 $3,299 $3,899 $3,899 $6,398 Reserve $4,199 $4,249 $4,299 $4,899 $4,899 $8,398

You can expect discounts, primarily on the higher-up models, but you'll still be looking at luxury mattress prices even with promos applied.

Trial, shipping, warranty

Even though Stearns & Foster isn't an online mattress brand, you get a few company policy perks if you buy from particular online retailers. Here are the policies offered by US Mattress:

Free no-contact delivery or white glove delivery (the delivery people will set up your mattress in-home for you)

120-night risk-free trial

10-year warranty on manufacturer defects

The final verdict

Not only are you paying for the high-end Stearns & Foster name, but you're also paying for high-quality designs and materials. The company takes its time on crafting premium beds and it's had almost three decades of experience getting it right. These mattresses won't be for everyone, but if you want to invest in your sleep with a top-of-the-line bed, you should find these mattresses ultra.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.