Sleeping Too Much or Too Little? Here's How Depression Can Influence Your Sleep

Sleep is essential for our body to rest, repair and restore to ensure we function at our fullest potential. Sleep does more than just repair cells and consolidate memories; it's also essential for our mental health.

Sleep disruptions are a core symptom of depression. How sleep troubles present will depend on the person and their daily habits. There are two main ways in which depression can influence your sleep habits: insomnia or hypersomnia. Below, I'll dig into what they are, the differences between them and some practical tips to manage them.

What is depression?

First, let's establish what depression is and isn't. Depression is a diagnosable mood disorder that can influence how we think, feel and act. It's more than just feeling sad or having temporary negative feelings triggered by life events. Depression can affect your ability to function in everyday life, although many people manage their symptoms with medication, therapy and lifestyle changes.

Someone can live with depression and not be actively depressed each day. For many people, it's a series of depressive states over their lifetime.

Common signs of depression include:

Consistent low mood

Concentration issues

Atypical levels of anger or irritability

Decreased appetite

Loss of interest in activities you typically enjoy

Thoughts of self-harm

Sleep disruptions

Depression and sleep disorders are often comorbid, and the relationship is bidirectional, meaning they can both contribute to and exacerbate the other. They are so interconnected that sleep troubles are often the first sign that someone may be depressed.

The two ways sleep disruptions present with depression are hypersomnia and insomnia. With both types, the sleep you manage to get isn't restorative.

Hypersomnia is daytime sleepiness

Hypersomnia is what most people associate with major depressive disorder. It's described as excessive daytime sleepiness and feeling like you're never well rested, no matter how much time you spend asleep.

Hypersomnia happens much less than you'd expect, occurring in about 15% of people with atypical depression. Oversleeping doesn't cause depression, although it can worsen symptoms.

This type of oversleeping becomes a cycle of action that can be difficult to break.

Think about it like this: you may be experiencing depression symptoms like loss of interest and fatigue, so you spend your time sleeping. Maybe you use it as a way to escape negative thinking and then guilt that you're sleeping so much sets in, contributing to a low mood. It's easy for this pattern to repeat.

This cycle can become a regular occurrence that can cause interruptions in your ability to function, maintain relationships and keep up with your health.

Insomnia is not getting enough sleep

Hypersomnia is what most people think a person with depression would act. The reality is that insomnia is a more common symptom.

Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder and is marketed by difficulty falling asleep and frequent awakenings that result in fragmented sleep. About 75% of people who have depression have a hard time falling asleep at night.

In addition to the side effects of sleep deprivation, like fatigue or difficulty concentrating, it also has a significant impact on your mood. Just like any other part of the body, your brain also needs sleep. When the emotional structures of the brain are sleep-deprived, you're more likely to be irritable and less likely to be able to interpret everyday situations accurately. Which will make it more challenging to cope with daily stress.

3 things that you can do to sleep better right now

There are minor habit changes you can make to help ease depression symptoms. The first thing you should do is talk to your doctor about addressing your depression. You cannot only focus on solving one and expect the other to follow. Making a plan for both is the only way to break the cycle between depression and sleep.

That said, improving your sleep habits will go a long way in boosting your mood and decreasing irritability. Studies have shown that getting quality sleep can combat depressive symptoms. Try implementing these three simple tips to make a difference in your sleep tonight.

Get some sun first thing in the morning

One of the easiest ways to get your sleep habits back in shape is to get sun first thing in the morning. This will help your body work toward stabilizing your circadian rhythm (sleep-wake cycle), which is influenced by the sun. When it's dark, our brain releases melatonin, making us sleepy. Exposure to sunlight with a walk or cup of coffee on your porch will tell your body it's time to start the day and stop melatonin production.

Getting sunlight won't just help normalize your sleep; it will also boost your mood. Studies have shown that sunlight increases serotonin production in the body.

Stay consistent with your sleep timing

I mentioned that circadian rhythm is our body's internal clock that dictates our sleep and wake cycles. This natural process thrives on routine. If you want to get the most out of your sleep, you should try to go to sleep and wake up around the same time each day. That means avoiding the snooze button and staying consistent even on the weekend.

An effective way to achieve this is to create a bedtime routine you follow each night. This will help your body to relax and prepare for bed. Not to mention, implementing self-care into it can boost your mood.

Be careful with naps

If your depression is presenting with oversleeping, you can easily fall into a cycle of napping during the day. While naps aren't bad, they can compromise your ability to get quality sleep at night. They also are not a healthy way to cope with depression symptoms.

It's best to use naps sparingly to boost energy.

Too long; didn't read?

I cannot overstate how intertwined sleep and mental health are. If you don't have good habits with one, the other will suffer too.

The two main ways sleep troubles from depression present are hypersomnia or insomnia, although it isn't always just one or the other. It is possible to go through phases of both. While focusing your habit changes on good sleep can help with depression symptoms, it's best to fully address your depression with your doctor to create a treatment plan.