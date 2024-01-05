X

Best Melatonin Supplements of 2024

Having trouble falling asleep? Try melatonin for better deep sleep. Here are our top picks for the best melatonin supplements.

Updated Jan. 5, 2024 12:00 p.m. PT

Written by  Caroline Igo
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission.
Caroline Igo Editor
Caroline Igo (she/her/hers) is a wellness editor and holds Sleep Science Coach and Stress Management certificates from the Spencer Institute. She received her bachelor's degree in creative writing from Miami University and continues to further her craft in her free time. Before joining CNET, Caroline wrote for past CNN anchor, Daryn Kagan.
Expertise Sleep, mattress accessories, vitamins and supplements, nutrition & personal care Credentials
  • Carl R. Greer/Andrew D. Hepburn Award for Best Nonfiction Essay (Miami University, 2020)
What to consider

Ingredients

Every supplement will have melatonin, but they may also contain ingredients you'd rather avoid. 

Dosage

Always take note of the dosage of melatonin in your supplement -- don't exceed 10 mg.  

Serving size


Some melatonin supplements have serving sizes of two gummies. Others only require one tablet each night. 

Form

The most popular forms of melatonin are capsules, tablets, gummies and liquid. Decide which one is best for you.

Third-party certifications


Extra certifications help you feel confident that the supplement only contains what’s on the ingredient label.

Health concerns

Always consider your medical conditions and current medication when choosing a melatonin supplement. Speak with your doctor.

View details
View details
Olly Sleep Gummy
Natrol Melatonin
Thorne Melatonin
View details
Sleep is essnetial in order to be a functional person. I don't have a proper sleep schedule at all, and if you are anything like me, you know how frustrating losing sleep is, especially after trying all the tips and tricks on the internet. There are plenty of natural supplements that can help you chill out and get to sleep faster. Melatonin, a natural hormone in our brains, can be taken at night to help you sleep. By doing so, your brain will tell your body it's time to sleep. The artificial melatonin in a supplement mimics the naturally occurring melatonin in our brains when it gets dark out. It's a natural sleep aid with no prescription required. 

How much melatonin can adults take?

Typical melatonin doses are between 1 and 5 milligrams, although some products go to as high as 20 mg. Experts at the Cleveland Clinic recommend trying 1 mg of melatonin for a whole week, then upping the dose by 1 mg each following week. Stop once you get to 10 mg (do not exceed 10 mg) or until the time it takes for you to fall asleep has decreased. Talk to your doctor about any dosage concerns.  

Here are the best melatonin supplements on the market, chosen by our vitamin experts.

Best melatonin supplements of 2024

$7 at Amazon$7 at Walmart$10 at Target
Pros
  • Nature Made supplements are always USP-verified and affordable
  • One bottle is enough for 90 nights
Cons
  • May take up to an hour to kick in
  • Not intended for anyone under 18 years of age
Price
$
Form Tablet
Serving size One tablet, one hour before bedtime
Supply 90 days
Melatonin per serving 5 mg
Best overall melatonin supplement

Nature Made Melatonin

Nature Made is one of the best vitamin supplement brands on the market, if not the best. All of its supplements are USP-verified, meaning that the products and facilities have been tested for toxins and contaminants and that the label is correct. Nature Made Melatonin tablets contain 5 mg of melatonin and 80 mg of calcium (as dibasic calcium phosphate), about only 6% of the daily recommended value of calcium. If you already take a multivitamin with calcium, this shouldn't interfere. In addition, one tablet also contains sodium starch glycolate, magnesium stearate and croscarmellose sodium. Nature Made is free of added colors, preservatives, artificial flavors and gluten.

Take one tablet about an hour before you go to bed. One bottle will last about 90 days.

Nature Made Melatonin
$6 at Amazon$13 at Walmart$6 at Target
Pros
  • A great price for the amount of tablets and melatonin
  • Bi-layer tablets for quick release and extended release later
Cons
  • Not USP-verified
  • Only enough for 60 nights
Price
$
Form Tablet
Serving size One tablet at bedtime
Supply 60 days
Melatonin per serving 5 mg
Best budget melatonin supplement

Nature's Bounty Melatonin

Nature's Bounty has over 50 years of experience in the supplements industry. The company is known for being affordable and accessible. The tablets in a bottle of Nature's Bounty's Melatonin are double-layered, meaning that the first layer of 2.5 mg of melatonin is fast-acting. The second layer of an added 2.5 mg of melatonin is intended for extended-release. In addition to the melatonin, one tablet contains dicalcium phosphate, vegetable cellulose and less than 2% of silica, triacetin, vegetable juice color, vegetable magnesium stearate and vegetable stearic acid. Nature Bounty's supplements are non-GMO and contain no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, sugar, starch, milk, soy, sodium, gluten, wheat, yeast or fish.

Take one tablet at bedtime. One bottle will last for about 60 nights.

$11 at Walmart$12 at Amazon$13 at Target
Pros
  • L-Theanine, chamomile, passionflower and lemon balm extracts are all proven to aid in relaxation and sleep
  • Gummies are NSF-certified
Cons
  • One bottle contains only enough for 25 nights
  • Lower dose of melatonin
Price
$
Form Gummy
Serving size Two gummies, 30 minutes before bedtime
Supply 25
Melatonin per serving 3 mg
Best gummy melatonin supplement

Olly Sleep Gummy

Olly consistently produces great-tasting gummy vitamins. If you don't like swallowing pills with an aftertaste, gummy supplements may be for you. Olly Sleep gummies are unique on this list because they don't just contain melatonin. Each serving size of two gummies contains 15 calories, 3 grams of carbohydrates, 2 g of added sugar, 1 g of protein, 100 mg of L-Theanine, 3 mg of melatonin, 17 mg of chamomile extract, 17 mg of passionflower extract and 16 mg of lemon balm extract. Other ingredients include glucose syrup, beet sugar, water, gelatin, natural flavors, citric acid, coloring (from blueberry and carrot juices), pectin, vegetable oil and carnauba wax. They're processed in a facility that makes products that may contain soy, egg, peanuts, tree nuts, milk, fish, shellfish and wheat.

The gummies are blackberry-flavored, gluten-free and contain no artificial flavors. Take two gummies 30 minutes before bed -- no water or food required.

$13 at Amazon$13 at Walmart$14 at Target
Pros
  • Only takes about 20 minutes to kick in
  • No added sugar
Cons
  • Not everyone will like the flavor
  • With this high of a dose of melatonin, you have to be careful
Price
$$
Form Tablet
Serving size One tablet, 20 minutes before bedtime
Supply 100 days
Melatonin per serving 10 mg
Best fast-dissolve melatonin supplement

Natrol Melatonin

Natrol is one of the most popular melatonin brands. One bottle of Natrol contains 100 tablets, enough for 100 nights. The fast-dissolving tablets don't require any water. One serving contains 10 mg of melatonin and other added ingredients such as dextrose, microcrystalline cellulose, cellulose gum, crospovidone, maltodextrin, glyceryl behenate, sucrose esters, gum acacia, beetroot powder, silicon dioxide, sucralose and artificial flavor. The tablets are free of milk, egg, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, yeast and preservatives. 

This is the exact melatonin supplement that I sometimes use before bed. The only reason why these supplements aren't the best overall is that they may not be for everyone. The flavor is similar to children's cherry cough syrup, so I make sure to always brush my teeth after taking one tablet. However, Natrol does offer another citrus flavor.

$13 at Walmart$13 at Amazon
Pros
  • These supplements are NSF-certified for sport
  • In addition to melatonin, it contains only four other ingredients
Cons
  • One of the more expensive on this list
  • Only enough for 60 nights
Price
$$
Form Capsule
Serving size One capsule at bedtime
Supply 60 days
Melatonin per serving 3 mg
Best vegan melatonin supplement

Thorne Melatonin

Thorne is a well-known personalized supplement subscription brand. Thorne is popular with athletes because some of their supplements are NSF-certified for sport. You know what you are putting in your body from looking at the label -- no surprises. Thorne Melatonin contains 3 mg of melatonin and other ingredients including microcrystalline cellulose, hypromellose (derived from cellulose) capsule, calcium laurate and silicon dioxide. The capsules are free of artificial flavors, gluten, dairy and soy.

This vegan supplement is to be taken at bedtime. One bottle will last about 60 nights. 

$8 at Walmart$14 at Amazon
Pros
  • Vegan
  • In addition to flavoring, only contains melatonin
Cons
  • Lower dose of melatonin than others on this list
  • Some people reported the bottles arriving broken or damaged
Price
$
Form Liquid
Serving size 1/4 teaspoon (about 20 drops) at bedtime
Supply 66 days
Melatonin per serving 3 mg
Best liquid melatonin supplement

Now Liquid Melatonin

Liquid supplements are great for anyone who dislikes swallowing pills or artificial flavors of gummy vitamins. Now Liquid Melatonin comes in a pack of two 2.0 fluid ounce bottles and requires about 20 drops a serving. Each bottle contains about 60 servings. The lower dose of 3 mg may require a second serving before bed. In addition to melatonin, the supplement also contains water, vegetable glycerin, fructose, xylitol (which is very harmful to pets -- keep out of reach), organic cane alcohol (6%), natural orange extract (citrus sinensis), natural flavors, potassium sorbate (as preservative), citric acid, malic acid and natural lemon oil. This liquid supplement is free of gluten, soy, milk, egg, fish or shellfish ingredients.  

At bedtime, take the drops directly, or you can add them to your favorite beverage. The flavor is citrusy, but reviewers have described the taste as unpleasant. Drinking something afterward is recommended.

What to consider when looking for a melatonin supplement

Keep these factors in mind when searching for the best melatonin supplements for sleep. 

Ingredients 

You don’t want anything unnecessary added to your melatonin supplements, such as fillers or extra sugar. Always study the ingredients in any vitamin supplement, and speak with your doctor before starting any supplements. 

Dosage

The amount of melatonin in your supplement can have a direct effect on how fast it takes you to fall asleep. 3 mg is the lowest dose of melatonin that will still help you fall asleep. 10 mg is the highest dose, and you shouldn’t go any higher than that. 

Serving size

The serving size directly affects how long a bottle of melatonin will last you. Even if you have a product with 50 gummies, if you have to take two gummies at night, this will only last you 25 days. 

Form

Melatonin can come in tablet, capsule, gummy or liquid form. You should look for a form that fits your needs. For example, if you don’t want extra sugar in your vitamins, don’t buy gummy vitamins. However, if you don’t like swallowing pills, maybe gummy vitamins are the best option. 

Verifications 

While dietary supplements aren't regulated by the FDA, there are a few verifications you can check for that ensure the product you're buying is safe to use.

Those verifications include:

How we chose the best melatonin supplements

All supplements on this list are 100% drug-free. They were chosen by my personal experience of taking melatonin supplements and my expertise in vitamin brands, pricing, ingredients and verification knowledge.

Melatonin supplements FAQs

What does melatonin do?

Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone in the brain. It helps our circadian rhythm tell us it is time to sleep when we're exposed to darkness. 

What are the negative effects of melatonin?

There are some negative potential effects of melatonin to be aware of with these supplements. These include waking up groggy, headaches, dizziness, nausea and drowsiness. 

Always speak with your doctor before starting any supplements, such as melatonin. They can help you determine the correct dosage. 

Does melatonin make you sleepy?

Yes, melatonin works by making you sleepy around bedtime. The supplement mimics the naturally occurring hormone in our brains that tells our body it is time to fall asleep. In addition, melatonin can also make you dizzy or drowsy. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.