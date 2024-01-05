Our team has spent years expertly selecting vitamins by studying the market, reading hundreds of customer reviews and understanding which essential vitamins our bodies need.

Sleep is essnetial in order to be a functional person. I don't have a proper sleep schedule at all, and if you are anything like me, you know how frustrating losing sleep is, especially after trying all the tips and tricks on the internet. There are plenty of natural supplements that can help you chill out and get to sleep faster. Melatonin, a natural hormone in our brains, can be taken at night to help you sleep. By doing so, your brain will tell your body it's time to sleep. The artificial melatonin in a supplement mimics the naturally occurring melatonin in our brains when it gets dark out. It's a natural sleep aid with no prescription required.

How much melatonin can adults take?

Typical melatonin doses are between 1 and 5 milligrams, although some products go to as high as 20 mg. Experts at the Cleveland Clinic recommend trying 1 mg of melatonin for a whole week, then upping the dose by 1 mg each following week. Stop once you get to 10 mg (do not exceed 10 mg) or until the time it takes for you to fall asleep has decreased. Talk to your doctor about any dosage concerns.

Here are the best melatonin supplements on the market, chosen by our vitamin experts.

Best melatonin supplements of 2024

Not intended for anyone under 18 years of age Price $ Form Tablet Serving size One tablet, one hour before bedtime Supply 90 days Melatonin per serving 5 mg $7 at Amazon Best overall melatonin supplement Nature Made Melatonin Nature Made is one of the best vitamin supplement brands on the market, if not the best. All of its supplements are USP-verified, meaning that the products and facilities have been tested for toxins and contaminants and that the label is correct. Nature Made Melatonin tablets contain 5 mg of melatonin and 80 mg of calcium (as dibasic calcium phosphate), about only 6% of the daily recommended value of calcium. If you already take a multivitamin with calcium, this shouldn't interfere. In addition, one tablet also contains sodium starch glycolate, magnesium stearate and croscarmellose sodium. Nature Made is free of added colors, preservatives, artificial flavors and gluten. Take one tablet about an hour before you go to bed. One bottle will last about 90 days. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Only enough for 60 nights Price $ Form Tablet Serving size One tablet at bedtime Supply 60 days Melatonin per serving 5 mg $6 at Amazon Best budget melatonin supplement Nature's Bounty Melatonin Nature's Bounty has over 50 years of experience in the supplements industry. The company is known for being affordable and accessible. The tablets in a bottle of Nature's Bounty's Melatonin are double-layered, meaning that the first layer of 2.5 mg of melatonin is fast-acting. The second layer of an added 2.5 mg of melatonin is intended for extended-release. In addition to the melatonin, one tablet contains dicalcium phosphate, vegetable cellulose and less than 2% of silica, triacetin, vegetable juice color, vegetable magnesium stearate and vegetable stearic acid. Nature Bounty's supplements are non-GMO and contain no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, sugar, starch, milk, soy, sodium, gluten, wheat, yeast or fish. Take one tablet at bedtime. One bottle will last for about 60 nights. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Lower dose of melatonin Price $ Form Gummy Serving size Two gummies, 30 minutes before bedtime Supply 25 Melatonin per serving 3 mg $17 at Walmart Best gummy melatonin supplement Olly Sleep Gummy Olly consistently produces great-tasting gummy vitamins. If you don't like swallowing pills with an aftertaste, gummy supplements may be for you. Olly Sleep gummies are unique on this list because they don't just contain melatonin. Each serving size of two gummies contains 15 calories, 3 grams of carbohydrates, 2 g of added sugar, 1 g of protein, 100 mg of L-Theanine, 3 mg of melatonin, 17 mg of chamomile extract, 17 mg of passionflower extract and 16 mg of lemon balm extract. Other ingredients include glucose syrup, beet sugar, water, gelatin, natural flavors, citric acid, coloring (from blueberry and carrot juices), pectin, vegetable oil and carnauba wax. They're processed in a facility that makes products that may contain soy, egg, peanuts, tree nuts, milk, fish, shellfish and wheat. The gummies are blackberry-flavored, gluten-free and contain no artificial flavors. Take two gummies 30 minutes before bed -- no water or food required. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

With this high of a dose of melatonin, you have to be careful Price $$ Form Tablet Serving size One tablet, 20 minutes before bedtime Supply 100 days Melatonin per serving 10 mg $13 at Amazon Best fast-dissolve melatonin supplement Natrol Melatonin Natrol is one of the most popular melatonin brands. One bottle of Natrol contains 100 tablets, enough for 100 nights. The fast-dissolving tablets don't require any water. One serving contains 10 mg of melatonin and other added ingredients such as dextrose, microcrystalline cellulose, cellulose gum, crospovidone, maltodextrin, glyceryl behenate, sucrose esters, gum acacia, beetroot powder, silicon dioxide, sucralose and artificial flavor. The tablets are free of milk, egg, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, yeast and preservatives. This is the exact melatonin supplement that I sometimes use before bed. The only reason why these supplements aren't the best overall is that they may not be for everyone. The flavor is similar to children's cherry cough syrup, so I make sure to always brush my teeth after taking one tablet. However, Natrol does offer another citrus flavor. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Only enough for 60 nights Price $$ Form Capsule Serving size One capsule at bedtime Supply 60 days Melatonin per serving 3 mg $19 at Walmart Best vegan melatonin supplement Thorne Melatonin Thorne is a well-known personalized supplement subscription brand. Thorne is popular with athletes because some of their supplements are NSF-certified for sport. You know what you are putting in your body from looking at the label -- no surprises. Thorne Melatonin contains 3 mg of melatonin and other ingredients including microcrystalline cellulose, hypromellose (derived from cellulose) capsule, calcium laurate and silicon dioxide. The capsules are free of artificial flavors, gluten, dairy and soy. This vegan supplement is to be taken at bedtime. One bottle will last about 60 nights. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Some people reported the bottles arriving broken or damaged Price $ Form Liquid Serving size 1/4 teaspoon (about 20 drops) at bedtime Supply 66 days Melatonin per serving 3 mg $8 at Walmart Best liquid melatonin supplement Now Liquid Melatonin Liquid supplements are great for anyone who dislikes swallowing pills or artificial flavors of gummy vitamins. Now Liquid Melatonin comes in a pack of two 2.0 fluid ounce bottles and requires about 20 drops a serving. Each bottle contains about 60 servings. The lower dose of 3 mg may require a second serving before bed. In addition to melatonin, the supplement also contains water, vegetable glycerin, fructose, xylitol (which is very harmful to pets -- keep out of reach), organic cane alcohol (6%), natural orange extract (citrus sinensis), natural flavors, potassium sorbate (as preservative), citric acid, malic acid and natural lemon oil. This liquid supplement is free of gluten, soy, milk, egg, fish or shellfish ingredients. At bedtime, take the drops directly, or you can add them to your favorite beverage. The flavor is citrusy, but reviewers have described the taste as unpleasant. Drinking something afterward is recommended. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

What to consider when looking for a melatonin supplement Keep these factors in mind when searching for the best melatonin supplements for sleep. Ingredients You don’t want anything unnecessary added to your melatonin supplements, such as fillers or extra sugar. Always study the ingredients in any vitamin supplement, and speak with your doctor before starting any supplements. Dosage The amount of melatonin in your supplement can have a direct effect on how fast it takes you to fall asleep. 3 mg is the lowest dose of melatonin that will still help you fall asleep. 10 mg is the highest dose, and you shouldn’t go any higher than that. Serving size The serving size directly affects how long a bottle of melatonin will last you. Even if you have a product with 50 gummies, if you have to take two gummies at night, this will only last you 25 days. Form Melatonin can come in tablet, capsule, gummy or liquid form. You should look for a form that fits your needs. For example, if you don’t want extra sugar in your vitamins, don’t buy gummy vitamins. However, if you don’t like swallowing pills, maybe gummy vitamins are the best option. Verifications While dietary supplements aren't regulated by the FDA, there are a few verifications you can check for that ensure the product you're buying is safe to use. Those verifications include: United States Pharmacopeia : A nonprofit that sets standards for dietary supplements.

: A nonprofit that sets standards for dietary supplements. National Sanitation Foundation : This ensures standards set for the facility are met.

: This ensures standards set for the facility are met. Consumer Lab : Private company tests supplements for accuracy of ingredient identity, content and purity.

: Private company tests supplements for accuracy of ingredient identity, content and purity. Dietary Supplement Verification: Program that ensures any product with a USP-verified label contains accurate, pure ingredients and has been manufactured using Good Manufacturing Practices.

How we chose the best melatonin supplements All supplements on this list are 100% drug-free. They were chosen by my personal experience of taking melatonin supplements and my expertise in vitamin brands, pricing, ingredients and verification knowledge.