Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress Review 5:03 Watch Now

Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress Review

Aug 3, 2023 Mattresses

Speaker 1: So as someone who's tested the Lisa Superior Hybrid Mattress, I think it is pretty fantastic, but is it right for you? We're gonna talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I am Messina and we have our solar view of the Lisa Superior hybrid mattress. Lisa offers quite a few mattress options, including their ultra popular original, a original hybrid. They also have a more budget friendly studio mattress and the Lisa Legend, but this is their more premium [00:00:30] hybrid bed. We're gonna talk about what this bed is actually made of, what it's gonna feel like for you to sleep on, how firm it is, how much it costs, and who might want to pick one up for themselves. It's right for you. If you find this video helpful or interesting, make sure you give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. We'd really appreciate that. It certainly helps us out and there's gonna be a lot of information in the description to help you with your online mattress search, including more content about all the beds from Lisa and any discounts we can find. Speaker 1: So I'm sure to take a look. Let's just briefly cover the policy info. We're gonna put Lisa's policies up on screen. Lisa does basically the minimum online standard, which in my opinion is still pretty generous. You [00:01:00] get free bed in box shipping, you get a hundred night trial period, you get free returns and a 10 year warranty. Now the returns process can be kind of confusing. Some people seem to think you have to roll the mattress back up and put it back in the box and ship it back to the company. That is absolutely not the case. Usually you'll just call the company up and then they'll arrange someone in your area to come pick it up and it often gets donated to a local charity. So do not be afraid to return a mattress. It is not an arduous process. Enough about that stuff there more information about the policies linked in the description. Speaker 1: Let's get into the more important stuff like the construction of the leases, pure hybrid and what's gonna feel like for you to sleep on. [00:01:30] So at the very, very bottom of the mattress, you have a very thin layer of base foam. This is pretty much only there. So the main support layer of the pocketed coils have something they can sit on and be stable. So pocketed coils are pretty different from traditional innerspring. We talked about it a lot. Basically you're getting the same level of support as innerspring, the same level of bounce as innerspring, but it does a way better job at isolating motion. The coils along the outer edges of the lease of the pure mattress are also extra reinforced to improve the edge support, which I think is pretty noticeable on this mattress right above the coils, you're gonna have a thin transition layer. Speaker 1: This is also a very common thing you're gonna [00:02:00] find in beds with this type of hybrid design. It's really there to make sure you don't really feel the coils that much, just the support from the coils. And then at right above that you have what they call a memory foam recovery layer. This is here to add some pressure relief and a little bit of sinking comfort. And then you have the primary comfort layer, which is a more responsive, neutral feeling foam. And then the superior hybrid is also wrapped up with a pretty nice feeling cover that seems nice and breathable. So the construction of this mattress adds up to give the leads to superior hybrid, more of a neutral foam feel that I think is extremely accommodating. I would say nine outta 10 people [00:02:30] who try out this mattress will probably like it and some will like it a lot. Speaker 1: This bed is designed to just appeal to the widest variety of sleepers out there, and I think it does it really, really well. Even though it has a layer of memory foam in its construction, you're not really gonna feel it as that dense viscous feeling you might normally expect from memory foam. It's just there to add a little bit of pressure relief, and I think most people will like it if you're looking for a more specific feel in your next mattress, like a memory foam, you might wanna look elsewhere, but I think most people will like the feel of this mattress. Let's move over to the subject of firmness. Now this is obviously super important and we this bed right between a medium [00:03:00] and a medium firm on our firmness scale. And this is pretty much what they have on their website, which is always nice. Speaker 1: A lot of times the mattress brands will have a different firmness rating for their beds than what we test. And so this firmness level means it's gonna be generally accommodating for most sleeper types, back, stomach, side, and combination. Now, certain side sleepers might find this bed to be slightly too firm for them, especially if you're really lightweight because firmness is fairly subjective based on your body weight and lightweight. People will probably feel this bed be closer to a medium firm. And side sleepers in general are looking for soft beds. So [00:03:30] if you are a really lightweight side sleeper, this might not be quite enough pressure relief for you. But for everyone else, I think it'll probably be just fine. If you are looking for a noticeably softer mattress from Lisa, you do have the Lisa legend, which is definitely more geared towards side sleepers. They don't really make anything firmer than this bed though. Speaker 1: So if you are looking for an especially firm mattress, we'll try and make some other options down below in the description. And then let's move forward to pricing. This bed is kind of expensive in comparison to the other beds from Lisa. The studio, the original and the original hybrid are more affordable. But I think this is a pretty solid value when you compare it to [00:04:00] other hybrid beds in its class. So once you factor in discounts, you're looking at about $1,700 for a queen size lease of URA Hybrid. And right now they're actually including two free pillows, which is always nice. You can kind of upgrade your whole sleep setup in one go. There are certainly more affordable beds and there are more expensive beds. And I think this strikes a nice balance of quality and price. Make sure you look down below in the description for that discount and for up-to-date pricing on the superior hybrid pricing for online beds does change pretty frequently. Speaker 1: So this price is as and when I'm recording this video. [00:04:30] And that leads us to the question, who should consider picking up the leases superior hybrid for themselves? And I think it's a pretty wide range of people. It's for someone who has a bit of extra money to spend on an online mattress. Some people are looking to spend only about a thousand bucks, and this is definitely not in that price range, but this is a very accommodating mattress when it comes to this firmness and feel. And if you're just looking for a nice accommodating hybrid, this really fits that bill. So let's know what you think about this mattress. Write a down in the comments section. And again, tons of stuff in the description, so be sure to take a look. If you find this video helper interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel [00:05:00] be. That's gonna do it for me. This is own scene at Home. I'll see you the next one.