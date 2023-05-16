Leesa Studio Mattress Review: Best Budget Bed? 7:24 Watch Now

Leesa Studio Mattress Review: Best Budget Bed?

May 16, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So if you've been shopping for a new mattress online, there's a really good chance you've heard of the brand, Lisa. They are ultra popular, mostly for their Lisa original mattress. But what about the more affordable Lisa studio? Is it any good? We're gonna be talking about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm with cnet and we have our solar review of the Lisa Studio Mattress. This mattress isn't really talked about all that often because the lease original is so popular and they have other [00:00:30] more high-end hybrid beds, but there's a lot to like about the Lisa Studio and we're gonna talk about what this bed is actually made of, what it's gonna feel like for you to sleep on, how much it's gonna cost you. We're gonna do a bit of a comparison to the ultra popular original mattress and talk about why you might want to get the lease studio. If that sounds good and you find this video helpful, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. And there's gonna be a lot of extra info down below in the description to help you with your mattress search, including any discounts we can find to save you some money on this mattress or pretty much any other mattress you might be thinking of purchasing. Speaker 1: Let's kick this thing off by covering the policy info for the lease studio. [00:01:00] This is stuff like shipping returns, shop your and warranties. Now, Lisa did send us out this bed and all the other beds were free so we can test them out, tell you all about them. But if you get one for yourself, you're gonna start with free bed in a box shipping. This is how probably 95% of beds are delivered these days. Even if you go to an actual store and buy a mattress, there's a really good chance that it's gonna be delivered in a box because it's super convenient. You just bring it inside, you open it up, you rip off all the plastic wrapping, and then you watch your new mattress inflate. Now there are a couple things I do wanna mention about the unboxing process. It is very quick and easy to do. Speaker 1: [00:01:30] I do recommend having someone there to help you, especially if you're getting a larger size mattress like a queen or a king. If you're getting a full or a twin, odds are, you can probably do it yourself, but having someone there just makes the process go a lot more smoothly. And there's a really good chance that right after you unbox the mattress, it might look a little misshapen and it's probably gonna feel really, really soft. Like if you lay down on it right outta the box, there's a good chance you're gonna sink all the way down to your foundation or your floor. This is just because the bed has been compressed in that plastic wrapping for so long. It just needs a couple days to fully inflate and reach it proper furnace [00:02:00] level. If you sleep on it night one, it's not gonna hurt the mattress at all. Speaker 1: It just might not be all that comfortable once the bed arrives at your doors when your trial period of a hundred nights begins. So you get a little over three months to sleep on the Lisa Studio in the comfort of your own home to really determine if you like it and you want to keep it. If you decide that you don't within the trial window, you can return it. Lisa, like pretty much every mattress brand will ask you to sleep on the bed for at least 30 nights before initiating a return. This is because no matter how well suited your new mattress is to you and your sleep style, it can take a couple weeks, if [00:02:30] not a month, to let your body adjust to a new mattress. So if you don't like the mattress within the trial window, you can return it and get a full refund, which is really fantastic. Speaker 1: And if you wind up keeping the bed, it is backed by a standard 10 year warranty. Lisa kind of goes with the, you know, online standard of policies, which is the a hundred nights and 10 year warranty. They kind of help set this online standard because lease is one of the original bed in a box mattress brands. Let's start getting the more important stuff now, like what the Leases studio mattress is actually made of and what it's gonna feel like for you to sleep on. And this is where we're gonna do some [00:03:00] comparison to the original Lisa. So this is a 10 inch thick mattress made up of three foam layers. You're gonna have a layer of dense support foam at the very bottom. This is how virtually all non-hybrid beds are designed. You kind of need that support foam or else you're not really gonna be able to sleep on it. Speaker 1: And then right above that you have a transition layer of a more responsive, neutral feeling foam. This is here to act as a buffer between the primary comfort layer and that dense sapor foam underneath because the Sapporo foam doesn't really feel all that good to lay down on. And then above the transition [00:03:30] layer, you have the primary comfort layer of the lease of studio mattress, which is a layer of a more responsive memory foam. So this is kind of interesting because if you look at the Lisa Original, those top two layers of foam are essentially flip. So you have the memory foam layer that acts as a transition layer, and then the primary comfort layer is the more responsive neutral foam. So on the Lisa Studio, you get what we like to call a responsive memory foam feel. Now this is different than your classic dense memory foam feel because on a super dense mattress like a nectar or a [00:04:00] Tempur-Pedic, that memory foam layer is really slow to respond, which means when you relieve pressure from it, it takes a long time for it to really go back to its original shape. Speaker 1: The memory foam on the leases studio will take a bit more time to respond than a more neutral poly foam like on the original Lisa, but not quite as much as a dense memory foam like nectar. So you get a pretty nice balance on the Lisa's studio. You will know that it is a memory foam. You will sink into it and it will conform to your body shape like you would expect a memory foam to do. But if you're someone who tosses and turns a little [00:04:30] bit, it won't take quite as much effort as it will on a bed like Nectar. So long story short, I think most sleepers will probably enjoy the feel of the Lisa Studio, but I would say that the Lisa original is probably more accommodating to more sleepers because some people don't really like the feel of memory foam. Let's move over to the subject of firmness now and in our testing, we found the Lisa's studio to be somewhere between a medium and a medium firm on our firma scale. Speaker 1: This means that it's gonna be pretty accommodating for most sleepers back, some excited and combination, but it's gonna be a bit more oriented to those [00:05:00] back in stomach sleepers. If you are a primary side sleeper, I dunno if I would recommend the Lisa Studio for you. I might look at the Lisa Original or the Lisa Legend, which is really oriented towards side sleepers, but you should probably be able to get by in pretty much any position on the Lisa Studio. The Lisa Original is gonna be closer to a medium. So the Lisa Studio is noticeably firmer, which is another slight difference between the two beds. Let's talk about a few considerations for couples, namely motion, isolation and edge support. The motion isolation on the Lisa Studio, which refers to how well the mattress absorbs [00:05:30] cross mattress movement is really, really good because this bed is made entirely of foam layers and it uses some memory foam. Speaker 1: I don't think this will be an issue for anybody. Even if you are a really light sleeper, you're not really gonna feel the motion transferring through the mattress. If your partner tosses and turns a lot, the edge of part on this thing is gonna be just fine. There's nothing that's really gonna improve the edge support in its construction. More high beds will have extra reinforcement along the edges to really beef up that edge support. I don't really see it being an issue. Maybe if you're sharing like a full size bed with a partner, you might have some [00:06:00] edge support problems, but as long as you get a queen, you should probably be just fine. Let's go over the subject of pricing now. And this is where the lease studio is gonna become really appealing for a lot of sleepers out there. So this bed is super affordable. Speaker 1: You're looking at only $800 for the MSRP for a queen size, which makes it much more affordable than the Lisa Original. And it comes in at a lower price point than affordable beds from other brands like Casper. So I think people are really gonna like that price point and it will often go on discount. Right now they're offering 50 bucks off the mattress, which is always nice. Make sure you look down below [00:06:30] in the description if you wanna check that out. And oftentimes around major holidays, Lisa will offer even steeper discounts on this bed days like Memorial Day, 4th of July, black Friday, stuff like that. So if you're interested in saving even more money, you might wanna wait for that, but this is just a really affordable bed year round. So that leaves us with a question, who should think about getting the lease studio mattress? Speaker 1: And I think that's gonna be quite a lot of people. This bed is really affordable. It has a pretty accommodating firmness and feel. I would say the Lisa Original is more accommodating with its more soft, neutral feel and [00:07:00] medium firmness. But I think people will be able to get by on the Lisa studio and it's much more affordable. So I think a lot of people will enjoy this bet. But let us know your thoughts on the Lisa Studio. Would you get it over the Lisa Original? Let us know. And there's gonna be a ton of stuff in the description. I know I said it a lot, but it's true to help you with your online mattress search. If you found this video helpful are interesting, make sure you give a thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel. But it's gonna do it for me. This is own Seen at Home. I'll see you in the next one.