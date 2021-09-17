Getty Images

If you're thinking about buying a mattress, how much should you plan to spend? While buyers pay about $1,000 on average, the price tag on any specific mattress can vary significantly due to several factors. And while it's important to find your best price, keep in mind that a mattress is an essential investment in your health and comfort that might be worth spending a little more on for greater quality and durability, if you can afford to.

Mattress costs can range broadly, depending on:

Features: Innovative, complex models are usually more expensive than simpler, more traditional types.

Innovative, complex models are usually more expensive than simpler, more traditional types. Size: In general, larger beds cost more than smaller ones.

In general, larger beds cost more than smaller ones. Materials: Hybrid mattresses and varieties constructed of latex cost more than memory foam.

Hybrid mattresses and varieties constructed of latex cost more than memory foam. Where it's made: American-made products tend to be pricier than those manufactured elsewhere.

American-made products tend to be pricier than those manufactured elsewhere. The type of store it's sold in: Buying a mattress online

Shipping and delivery charges: Most come with free shipping and if white glove delivery is offered, it's usually optional with a fee, but read all the fine print and carefully choose how your mattress is delivered --and how your old mattress will be removed.

Most come with free shipping and if white glove delivery is offered, it's usually optional with a fee, but read all the fine print and carefully choose how your mattress is delivered --and how your old mattress will be removed. Any additional accessories needed: Foundations, bases or box springs can add on to your cost.

Foundations, bases or box springs can add on to your cost. Warranties and return policies: Certain specifications can increase mattress prices, such as "restocking fees." Read them carefully.

But you came here for hard numbers, so keep reading to figure out how much different types of mattresses cost -- and learn how cheap you can reasonably expect to go.

What can you get for the money?

Mattress prices can be divided into three general ranges: budget, mid-range and luxury, with some overlap between the three. Depending on how much money you've got to spend, you can expect to afford different types of mattresses, from foam to hybrid to latex.

Budget mattresses

Budget mattresses can vary in price from approximately $250 to $1,000, depending on whether you're looking for a twin, twin XL, full, queen, king or California king.

While you might find a cheaper one, it probably wouldn't last long enough to be worth the trouble of setting it up. If you're in a pinch and that's all you can afford, then by all means, try it. But if you're looking for the lowest amount to pay for at least some level of quality, we think that's around $250. (Your best bet? Shop during major sales for big savings on mattresses -- we'll get into those dates later.)

Budget beds usually comprise either innerspring or all-foam. Although they are more affordable, they can still be of a decent quality if you browse selectively and pay attention to detail. Get an idea of which brands make less expensive, good quality mattresses by first searching for the best cheap mattresses available online.

Foam mattresses are common on online retailers and they usually offer good pressure relief and motion isolation, so if you sleep with a partner you won't wake up every time they move. Price variations in foam have to do primarily with the types of foam used and whether any other materials are added, such as graphite or gel for cooling. For example, denser, more supportive foams like memory foam are pricier, while poly foam, commonly found in sofa cushions, is lighter and cheaper. The is one example of a budget foam mattress.

Those looking for a bargain may also opt for an innerspring mattress. Innerspring mattresses are constructed of a coil system. They're somewhat resilient but lack much motion isolation and need a box spring underneath.

Mid-range mattresses

Mid-range mattresses range in price from around $500 to $1,500, depending on sizes.

These are usually constructed of higher-quality materials and typically come in either all-foam or hybrid form. A mid-range mattress will allow you to enjoy a bit more longevity and durability, eliminating the need to buy a new mattress every few years. You may not get the most high-end, luxurious model out there, but you can expect optimal comfort that lasts much longer than the budget range. You can also find natural and organic materials more easily in this price range.

When it comes to mid-range foam mattresses, you'll find no shortage of options, like the and the SleepOn Latex's Pure Green Organic Latex foam mattress. These pricier foam mattresses often offer cooling properties and more supportive and durable foam.

Hybrid mattresses combine layers of foam with inner metal coil systems to give the sleeper a combination of support and comfort. Foam or latex may be used -- assuring the bed will have plenty of bouncy resilience -- and some also offer other perks, like temperature regulating properties. Hybrids offer pressure relief from the foam, as well as support from the coil systems for proper spinal alignment. These mattresses are often good for all sleeping positions. One example of a mid-range hybrid mattress is the .

Luxury mattresses

Luxury mattresses start around $1,000 and can go as high as $3,000 or more, especially if you want the largest size and height available.

Luxury beds should be expected to last many years, even longer than most mattresses, and have a warranty to match that expectation (think 25 years). They're usually hybrids, or made of latex and other premium materials, and these mattresses are a worthy purchase if you can afford one.

Known for their bounce and resilience, latex mattresses can be made either synthetically or naturally. All-natural latex mattresses are popular with eco-conscious shoppers for their sustainable materials and they're also naturally hypoallergenic and temperature-regulating, making them ideal for hot sleepers and allergy sufferers. Prices may vary between the Dunlop and Talalay latex varieties since the Dunlop manufacturing method is more efficient, while Talalay is considered more breathable and luxurious.

On the less expensive end, you can find natural Dunlop latex mattresses like the SleepEZ Natural Latex mattress. And on the pricier end, there are mattresses with multiple layers of Talalay latex, like the premium .

How to save money on your next mattress

Now that we've looked at a few of the main types and prices of mattresses you'll likely encounter, let's talk about ways to save money. The first and best way to save money on a mattress is to shop holiday sales. Mattresses go on deep discount during a ton of holidays, including:

Presidents' Day

Memorial Day

Labor Day

4th of July

Veteran's Day

Columbus Day

New Year's Day

Cyber Monday

Black Friday

And if you're wondering the best general months during which to buy a mattress, the answer is March, April, or May. The late winter and early spring months are when companies get their newer models in, so older models go on sale big-time to make room.

Comparison shop

Check out which stores have your favorite brands and models and see which prices are better. It only takes a minute online and a few stores in person.

Don't be afraid to haggle

You may actually be able to get a better deal by negotiating, especially in brick-and-mortar stores or specialty chains where the markups are known to be excessively high. If you've seen the mattress on sale, tell the sales rep how much you're willing to pay and don't waver. Walk away if you don't feel like you're getting the best possible deal. And don't be too upset if it doesn't work -- just make sure your sales price is the real thing so you can go back to where you saw it originally and get it if need be.

Skip the extras

Unless you absolutely need it, don't be harassed into purchasing box springs, toppers or other extraneous accessories. Do your homework ahead of time and research what you'll actually need for your mattress.

