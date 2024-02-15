Helix Dawn Mattress Review 2024: Testing the Firmest Hybrid Bed From a Reputable Brand

6.6 Helix Dawn Mattress $1,374 at Helix Like Responsive coils and foams provide plenty of support

Responsive coils and foams provide plenty of support The neutral-hybrid feel is accommodating to most

The neutral-hybrid feel is accommodating to most Reinforced coils on perimeter give great edge support

Reinforced coils on perimeter give great edge support Ideal for back and stomach sleepers Don't like Not the best option for side sleepers seeking pressure relief

Not the best option for side sleepers seeking pressure relief People under 150 pounds might not need the added support

People under 150 pounds might not need the added support Not ideal for fans of memory foam

I always look forward to testing a new mattress from Helix Sleep. The company puts out quality beds, and each one is unique when it comes to specific feel and firmness level. I've tested various iterations of Helix mattresses for several years now, and it seems like its beds just keep getting better.

One of the most recent Helix beds we’ve tried out happens to be the core model of Helix Dawn. This is the brand’s firmest option, priced at the most affordable value compared to their other lines of beds. In this review, I’ll take you through everything you should know about this bed if you’re thinking of buying it online.

First impressions

The optional cooling cover is on the Helix Dawn here. Jonathan Gomez/CNET

We received the Helix Dawn mattress shortly after ordering it online. It showed up at my doorstep stuffed inside a large cardboard box, compressed tightly in plastic. Similar to most beds that ship in a box, I dragged it inside, ripped off all the packaging, and watched as the bed rapidly inflated.

This hybrid bed expands faster than an all-foam option, but I still gave it some time to sit and get to its proper form. The bed had a bit of a factory smell right out of the box, but this also dissipated after a couple of nights.

Soon enough, it was time to test out the Helix Dawn. The cover is cool to the touch. The version of the bed that I received included the optional cooling cover upgrade. I'm a hot sleeper, so that was a nice touch. The bed is quite responsive and has a neutral hybrid feel.

The main takeaway from my initial tests with this bed had to do with firmness. Though it's a neutral hybrid bed, it is on the much firmer side. When I lay on my back and stomach, I felt plenty of pushback and resistance, but when I turned to my sides, it didn’t provide that much cushion as my shoulders and hips dug in. The firmness of the bed is almost reminiscent of the Plank or Titan mattresses from Brooklyn Bedding, something with a firm, neutral feel.

Video: Helix Dawn mattress review

Watch me review the Helix Dawn mattress in this video review.

Helix Dawn mattress firmness and feel

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

What does Helix Dawn feel like?

This bed presents a neutral hybrid feel that just about anyone should be fine sleeping on. All the comfort foams used above the coils are neutral in terms of responsiveness, so the bed feels similar to a comfortable coil mattress.

Getting a hybrid bed with a neutral feel is often a safe way to go. Unless you know you want a mattress with a body-conforming memory foam quality or a responsive latex foam feel -- neutral beds should work for you just fine. Since this type of mattress feels so generally accommodating, it could also work out as a great guest room bed, in addition to your main bedroom mattress.

How firm is the Helix Dawn mattress?

Since this bed is designed to be the firmest option in Helix's core lineup, it's on the much firmer side. It's around a medium-firm, maybe even a bit firmer. It's likely best for supporting strict back and stomach sleepers.

Since it’s so firm, this isn't the best option out there for side sleepers and combination sleepers. You might want to look into the Moonlight or Sunset beds from Helix Sleep if you’re looking for a more pressure-relieving option from the brand. The Midnight and Dusk models should be most appropriate for combination sleepers, as they’re both closer to a medium firmness.

Helix Dawn mattress construction

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

The Dawn is a hybrid bed that has a combination of coils for support and various foams for comfort. It’s comprised of the following layers:

1. On the bottom, there’s a layer of base foam. This is a thin, dense foam that acts as a foundation for everything else to rest on.

2. Then you have the bed’s main support system of pocketed coils, which have reinforced edges to give the bed sturdy edge support.

3. Next is a transition layer of Helix Responsive Foam, which acts as a buffer between the coils so you don’t feel them as much.

4. Then you have another slightly thicker layer of Helix Responsive Foam, designed to firm up the bed more and enhance support on top.

5. Under the cover is the bed’s main comfort layer of Helix Dynamic Foam, which gives the bed a firmer responsiveness.

6. On top of the bed, you either get a normal breathe-knit cover or a GlacioTex cooling cover, which might benefit hot sleepers.

Helix Dawn mattress performance

Motion isolation

This refers to how well a bed absorbs cross-mattress movement. If you find yourself waking up your partner at night with the slightest motions, you might be sleeping on a bed with poor motion isolation. Given its firmer profile and responsive feel, the Helix Dawn doesn’t have the best motion isolation out there, but it’s on par with other firm hybrid beds in its class. All-foam beds are usually better at deadening movement at night. Adding dense memory foam into the mix doesn’t hurt things either.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Edge-to-edge support

The reinforced coils that run along the edges of this mattress add up to give this bed some sturdy edge support. Sometimes one person in a relationship hogs a bed more than the other, and to the victor go the spoils -- in this case, the majority of a bed’s sleeping surface.

If you are caused to sleep close to the edges of this bed, we doubt you’ll be falling off the mattress anytime soon. The perimeter of the Dawn provides a lot of support, and the overall firm nature of the mattress contributes in this regard as well.

Temperature

The standard version of the Helix Dawn with the Breathe Knit cover should help the bed sleep predominantly temperature-neutral. It’s not going to help actively cool the mattress down, but I don’t see it warming up excessively.

If you get the optional cooling cover -- which you can see in this review's photos -- I think it'll help the mattress sleep on the cooler side, especially for hot sleepers. Keep in mind that temperature regulation often depends on other factors, such as overall room temperature, and it could come down to the pajamas you're wearing or the sheets you’re using.

Durability

A quality hybrid bed such as this can last for a number of years, sometimes even over a decade. Coil beds generally last longer than those with dense support foam. Foam layers can degrade faster over time as you lie on them night after night, whereas coils retain their shape more since they’re made of metal. Since the Helix Dawn is a hybrid mattress, it’ll likely last you for the next seven to 10 years, if not longer.

Off-gassing

There’s no getting around it: Sometimes your brand-new bed stinks right out of the box -- and I mean that in the literal sense. Like other products that ship to you in a box, there’s often a factory smell. Rest assured, nothing is wrong with your new mattress. This smell is a completely normal part of the process and should dissipate after a couple of nights.

Who is the Helix Dawn mattress best for?

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Though the Dawn could work for all body types, including heavier people, it might not be right for everyone. Here are some factors to consider about the Helix Dawn regarding appropriate body types and sleeping positions.

Sleeping position

Since this is the firmest option in the Helix Sleep core line, it should be most suitable for primary back and stomach sleepers. If you’re a combination sleeper who prefers a much firmer style of mattress, you could get by on it, but if you prefer something much softer, this may not be the right bed for you.

Based on our observations, side sleepers tend to gravitate towards softer beds. Certain side sleepers prefer firm beds, but it’s uncommon. For these reasons, you might want to check out the Dawn if you’re a primary back or stomach sleeper.

Body type

The Helix Dawn is a hybrid mattress by default, so it should work for all body types just fine. Medium to petite-sized people will get plenty of support, but all-foam beds could also be suitable for those body types. If you’re heavier, you shouldn’t have any support concerns with this bed.

If you’re on the much heavier side, say around 300 pounds or up, the Helix Plus may work out more for you in the long run. This bed has a much more durable support system than the Dawn, and it’s around the same price after a discount.

Helix Dawn mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x75 inches $936 Twin XL 38x80 inches $1,061 Full 54x75 inches $1,249 Queen 60x80 inches $1,374.00 King 76x80 inches $1,749 Cal King 72x84 inches $1,749

Considering the level of quality that’s put into this bed, I’d say it’s priced quite reasonably. You can usually expect to pay in and around the $1,100 for a queen size after a discount code is applied. Hybrid beds of this caliber can go for a lot more, especially with prices continually going up within the online space. It’s nice to see the beds in Helix Sleep’s core line priced at a solid value.

As a brand, Helix Sleep usually bundles in two free pillows with every mattress purchase these days. So, if you’re looking to get more out of a deal than just a bed, this brand has you covered.

Trial, shipping and warranty

As a brand, Helix backs its beds with above-average policies. Its beds ship to you in a box for free, and once it’s in your possession, you get a 100-night trial period to try it at home risk-free. If you happen not to like it within that time frame, you have a return option. But if you decide to keep it, you’re backed by a 15-year limited warranty. Just be sure to use the right foundation for the bed. Otherwise, you could void your bed’s warranty.

The final verdict

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

I’d check out the Helix Dawn if you’re a strict back or stomach sleeper looking for a bed on the firm end of the spectrum. If you want a hybrid option with a neutral feel that should work for all body types, definitely consider this option in the Helix Sleep core line.

If the criteria above sound like you and you only have a budget of around $1,000, that could also be reason enough to look into it.

You might like the Helix Dawn mattress if:

You want a supportive hybrid mattress

You’re a primary back or stomach sleeper

You like a bed with some optional cooling cover upgrades

You’re an average to heavier-sized person

You might not like the Helix Dawn bed if:

You're looking for an all-foam mattress

You’re a smaller-sized person who doesn’t need extra support

You want a soft mattress for strict side sleeping

You’re on a super strict budget

Other mattresses from Helix Sleep

I’m not going to list all the other Helix beds individually because there are far too many to cover. The brand has six core models, six luxe versions of those beds and six more Elite renditions. Woof -- that’s a lot of mattresses.

These options are ranked in terms of firmness. The Sunset and Moonlight are the softer beds, the Dusk and Midnight are the medium options and the Dawn and Twilight are the firm mattresses. Helix Sleep also has a Plus mattress, which is designed to support much heavier people, and it even has a couple of natural and organic beds to choose from in the sub-brand, Birch.

So many options could present a bit of a challenge when it comes to picking the right one for you. I mean, how are you supposed to navigate your way through such an extensive lineup of beds?

The cool thing about Helix is that it offers an online sleep quiz that runs you through a series of questions. This quiz asks you about your sleeping preferences and body proportions, and then the quiz comes up with the right bed for you based on your answers. This makes finding the right Helix Sleep option for you quick and easy. Feel free to take the Helix Sleep Quiz for yourself.

How does the Helix Dawn compare to other mattresses?

Helix Dawn vs. Helix Dawn Luxe

Both the core Dawn model and the Luxe version have coils on the bottom for support, but the coils are reinforced along the edges and have a Zoned Support design on the Luxe model. The pillow top on the Luxe model also gives the bed a bit more of a comfort advantage, and a bit more pressure relief. If we’re talking about price, though, the Core model is considerably more affordable than the Luxe version, which could be worth it if you're on a tight budget.

Helix Dawn vs. Dusk

These are two affordable options from Helix Sleep, and both are offered at the exact same price. The real difference between the two is the firmness. The Dawn is firmer, between a medium-firm and a proper firm, so it should work best for back and stomach sleepers. The Dusk is softer -- between a medium and a medium-firm -- making it more accommodating for all sleep styles. Neither of these beds is made with memory foam, which gives them a neutral hybrid feel. The Dawn is just firmer than the Dusk.