Full-Size Bed Mattress Dimensions: Who's It Best for, and What to Consider

One-third of American adults do not receive enough sleep each night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sleep deprivation can have a severe impact on your health, so it is critical that you do everything you can to get a good night's rest each night. That begins with your mattress.

Also known as a double bed, a full-size bed can be an excellent solution when you are a solo sleeper or are working in a tight space. Here, we explore the many benefits of a full-size bed, and what to expect when you go shopping to buy one.

Full-size bed dimensions

The standard full bed dimensions are 54 x 74 inches.

We often tend to focus on the length of a bed, but how wide is a full-size bed? Think of it this way: a full-size bed is as long as a twin bed but wider than a twin. It is narrower and shorter than a queen, and it is certainly much smaller than a king. Full-size mattresses are also available in different levels of thickness, typically measuring between 8 and 14 inches.

For easy reference, this is an overview of mattress measurements.

Mattress size Dimensions Twin 38" x 75" Twin XL 38" x 80" Full 54" x 74" Queen 60" x 80" King 76" x 80" California King 72" x 84"

It is important to note that full-size mattresses may sometimes deviate from these measurements. You may find that different manufacturers may vary slightly in size from time to time. Before choosing a mattress, be sure to double-check the full bed dimensions and confirm that they work for both your bed frame and bedroom.

What to consider when choosing a full-size mattress

There are a few considerations to make when determining the best full-size mattress for your space.

Room size

Before you can buy a mattress, be sure it fits in your space. The typical room size for a full-size bed is around 100 square feet, although the more room, the better. It is imperative that your mattress can fit comfortably within the room while still allowing you enough space to get in and out of bed. Account for a couple of extra feet of space between the wall and the bed so you can move around more freely.

Individual sleep preferences

The way you sleep can also help determine if a full mattress is best for you. When you sleep on your back or your stomach, you tend to stretch out more, and that requires a bit more room than someone who sleeps on their side with their legs bent. This is where the length of your mattress matters.

Compatibility with bed frames

Not every full-size mattress will fit your bed frame. Just like the size of your mattress can vary, your bed frame's measurements can, too. A full bed frame measures anywhere from 56 to 59 inches by 77 to 80 inches. Check that your new mattress will fit comfortably on your bed frame.

Co-sleeping

It is also important to consider who will be sleeping in bed. A full-size mattress is generally recommended for a single adult or a single adult who has a second, smaller bedmate, like a small child or pet. For two grown adults, a queen mattress may be a better fit as it is six inches wider than the width of a full-size bed.

Moving

A full-size bed is also much easier to move than a king-size mattress. Navigation around tight corners and stairwells is made much simpler by its smaller size, and it is lighter to lift up over door frames and steps.

Cavan Images/Getty Images

Popular full-size mattress models

Once you know a full-size bed is the right fit for you, it is time to seek out the best full-size mattress for your bed frame. These are our expert recommendations based on our latest study.

We chose the Layla Hybrid Mattress as the best full-size mattress for side sleepers. It is about average in price compared to similar mattresses, costing $1,400 (before discounts), which belies the high quality with which it is constructed. The individually wrapped pocketed coils give a responsive, bouncy feel with just enough support for a comfortable sleep. Copper-infused memory foam is able to absorb and then disperse heat so you don't overheat while you sleep. It also has a dual approach to fitness with two different sides for two different types of comfort, including your choice of soft or firm, with just the flip of a mattress.

There are other mattresses we recommend, too. If you have back pain, you may want to give the Saatva Classic a look. This mattress relieves pressure and contours to your body, making it a dream for back and stomach sleepers. It's a little pricey – around $2,000 – but it's suitable for most body types. Another option is the Purple Hybrid Premier 4, which we recommend as the best full-size mattress for stomach sleepers. It's a splurge at $4,800, but there is no denying the premium construction. It manages to remain supportive, plush and bouncy all at the same time, thanks to its hyper-elastic polymer grid formation.

Tips for shopping for a full-size mattress

Before you buy a new full-size mattress, these are some tips to help you with the process.

1. Measure your room. It is critical that you check your room size to ensure that it can comfortably accommodate your new full-size mattress. We recommend a space no smaller than 10 x 10 feet or 100 square feet.

2. Test the size. Visit your local mattress store to test the mattresses yourself. There is a big difference between reading about a mattress and actually feeling a mattress, and you want to ensure that it comfortably accommodates your body and sleeping style before you buy. Spend five to ten minutes on your sides, back, and stomach to ensure not only comfort but also pressure relief and spinal support.

3. Read reviews. After narrowing down the list, take the time to read up on some reviews, especially if you plan to buy online. Check for feedback on things like mattress support and how the mattress firmness holds up over time so you know what to expect.

4. Review policies. A mattress is a larger purchase, so it is critical to review the return policy. Most full-size mattresses also come with a warranty, usually ranging from 10 to 25 years. Be sure to check to see shipping costs and procedures, including whether there is a white glove delivery service.

5. Inspect upon delivery. When your new full-size mattress arrives, inspect it carefully. Do not sign off on the delivery until you can ensure that there are no stains and no damage has been done in transit. Should there be any issues, contact customer service immediately.

Full-size mattress FAQ

What is a full mattress size? A full-size mattress measures 54 x 74 inches. You may find that the dimensions may vary slightly based on the manufacturer.

What is the average cost for a full-size mattress? The cost of a full-size mattress is around $1,500. Prices can run the gamut. In our study, we found the best full-size mattresses range in price from $700 to $3,500, depending on the option you choose.

Is a double bed the same as a full? Yes, the double bed is the same as a full-size bed. The terms are used interchangeably, but they represent the same 54" x 74" measurements.

Can two people sleep on a full-size mattress? A full bed is recommended for a single adult, but you could have room for another small body, whether it is a child or a pet. If you are looking to sleep two adults on your mattress, you may be better served looking for a queen, king or California king mattress.