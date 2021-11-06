Getty Images/Peter Dazeley

The end of daylight saving time is right around the corner, meaning earlier sunsets and even earlier sunrises -- morning people, this one's for you. On Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. our clocks will fall back one hour, giving us one more hour of sleep that day, but considerably less sunshine in the evening.

For example, after daylight saving time ends in the city of San Francisco, citizens can be ready to greet the sunshine peeking through their window around 6:30 a.m., as opposed to the 7:30 a.m. time they're currently used to. Conversely, nighttime will approach around 5 p.m., whereas the sun sets in San Francisco on Nov. 6 at 6:05 p.m. The time change in your area should look very similar; expect sunrise and sunset to occur an hour earlier.

There will be even less daylight as we near the Dec. 21 winter solstice, the day of the year that has the least amount of sun and longest night. Daylight saving time will return on March 13, 2022, but until then, you can expect more moonlight during your evening trips to the grocery store after work. Unless, of course, you're in one of the few states that doesn't participate in this clock-changing ritual.

Here's what you should know, and how to adjust to the time change without losing sleep.

2 states won't be changing their clocks, and more are on the way

If you're questioning why you have to change your clocks twice a year, you're not alone. Hawaii and Arizona don't observe daylight saving time because they both deem it unnecessary. Arizona has such a hot climate that they prefer shorter days, and Hawaii is located in a tropical region where there isn't a significant difference in daylight during summer versus winter.

Interestingly enough, 47 out of the remaining 48 states have all either passed, introduced, or attempted to pass a bill through legislature that proposed the abolishment of clock-changing. The bills that were signed into law are either waiting for Congress and the US Department of Transportation to make it official, and/or for their neighboring states to join the cause so they don't disrupt regional time zones.

Some argue for permanent daylight saving time, while others, like the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, say we should adopt standard time year-round. Either way, popular opinion is clear: DST is a pain. So why do we do it?

Why did daylight saving time start?

The idea of daylight saving was first proposed in 1895 in New Zealand, but it wasn't put into practice until World War I, when Germany used it as a way to save energy by using less electricity on lighting. The United States followed suit in signing DST into law in 1918 to preserve daylight and save energy, but it was quickly appealed in 1919 after the war due to its unpopularity among citizens.

Since then, the United States has had a long, confusing back-and-forth relationship with DST. For the most part states and cities have been left to decide for themselves whether they want to observe the time change or not. As you could imagine, this made it difficult for public transportation services and broadcasting networks on TV and radio to properly coordinate times.

In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson put an end to the confusion and signed the Uniform Time Act, which created set dates when the nation would collectively start and end DST. Any state that didn't want to participate was allowed to pass a law through their own legislatures, hence Alaska and Hawaii.

Tips for adjusting to daylight saving time

Light and darkness play a huge role in dictating our circadian rhythms, the internal bodily process that signals when it's time to wake up and time to hit the hay. When the time comes to set the clock back, it might take your body five to seven days to properly adjust to the change due to changes in your sleeping patterns and productivity. You may feel yourself getting hungry earlier than you typically do, and drowsier earlier in the evening. Here are a few tips you can use to adjust to the new time change.

Prepare for the Sunday time change : In the week leading up to the end of DST, start waking up around 15 minutes earlier so the adjustment isn't as drastic when that Sunday hits.

: In the week leading up to the end of DST, start waking up around 15 minutes earlier so the adjustment isn't as drastic when that Sunday hits. Keep a routine sleep-wake schedule : After the time change, try going to bed and waking up at the same time each day to help reset your body's circadian rhythm. Once you get into a consistent pattern, your body will align with your schedule and naturally recognize when it's time to wake up or go to sleep.

: After the time change, try going to bed and waking up at the same time each day to help reset your body's circadian rhythm. Once you get into a consistent pattern, your body will align with your schedule and naturally recognize when it's time to wake up or go to sleep. Try a sleep mask: If you like to wake up in the morning on your own time and not the sun's time, aka 6:30 a.m., try using a sleep mask

