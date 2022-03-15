Senate Unanimously Passes Bill to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Anna Blazhuk/Getty Images

The US Senate has unanimously passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the nation. The Sunshine Protection Act still has to face a vote in the House, but if eventually passed would mean an end to changing the clocks twice a year -- and a potential end to depressing early afternoon darkness during winter.

The Sunshine Protection bill was reintroduced by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in 2021. Rubio said Tuesday that permanent Daylight Saving Time will help prevent pedestrian accidents, reduce crime and decrease seasonal depression and childhood obesity.

The bipartisan bill is "commonsense," according to co-sponsor Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden.

"Springing forward and falling back year after year only creates unnecessary confusion while harming Americans' health and our economy," Wyden said last year. "Making Daylight Saving permanent would give folks an hour back of sunshine during the winter months when we need it most."

Daylight saving time this year began on Sunday, March 13, and is set to last until Sunday, Nov. 6. The bill delays the implementation of permanent DST until November 2023 to give time to airlines and railways to adjust their schedules.