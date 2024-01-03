EcoSleep Hybrid Mattress Review: Natural Latex Foam at an Affordable Price

EcoSleep Hybrid Mattress $1,327 at EcoSleep Like Certified organic wool and cotton

Certified organic wool and cotton Uses natural latex foam Affordable price Don't like Not ideal for side sleepers

Not ideal for side sleepers Not as many certifications as some competitors

EcoSleep has been around the online mattress space for a while, and this is the second time the EcoSleep has been redesigned by its parent company. This time, there are two different beds, the EcoSleep Hybrid and the EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid.

The EcoSleep Hybrid is the more affordable of the two options and is one of the more affordable latex foam mattresses we've tested to this point.

EcoSleep Hybrid mattress first impressions

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Upon first unboxing the EcoSleep Hybrid I noticed a significant difference from the older EcoSleep mattress, which is now unavailable. The pillow-top style design was gone and the zipper that allowed you to reveal the top layer of latex foam was also gone.

The pillow-top design has moved to the EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid and it seems like the EcoSleep Hybrid is meant to have a more simplistic design.

It also didn't have virtually any off-gassing after we unboxed it, which is typical for mattresses with this style of construction. Coils firm up much more quickly out of the box than support foams do, as does latex foam. Plus latex foam doesn't have a chemical odor because it's a "natural" material, which we'll discuss at length.

When we first started testing it properly it reminded us of dozens of latex foam hybrid beds we've tested in the past, which is definitely not a bad thing.

Video: EcoSleep mattress review

EcoSleep policies

Free shipping

The EcoSleep Hybrid is a big, heavy mattress even though it's not that thick. Latex foam is one of the heaviest materials we see in mattresses which will make the EcoSleep Hybrid tough to move around and unbox. Make sure you have a friend or family member help you unbox it.

Fortunately you shouldn't get much of, if any, unpleasant odor when unboxing the EcoSleep Hybrid thanks to the latex foam being chemical free.

120-night trial

EcoSleep offers a slightly longer than standard in-home sleep trial of 120 nights. So you get roughly four months to really test out the bed, which should give you enough time to see if it's supportive enough for you and is comfortable.

Return policy

Within the 120-night trial period you can return the EcoSleep Hybrid and get a refund.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Like most brands, EcoSleep will ask you to sleep on the bed for at least 30 nights before initiating a return. No matter how nice and well-suited your new mattress is to your sleep type, your body will need a bit of time to adjust to it.

Warranty

EcoSleep backs this mattress with a standard 10-year warranty, which is the minimum amount of time you should expect for virtually any online mattress. This covers manufacturer defects for the entire 10 years.

EcoSleep construction and feel

I would describe the construction of the EcoSleep Hybrid to be classic and simple because it shares a lot of construction elements with many other brands that make a latex foam hybrid mattress.

This mattress uses pocketed coils as the primary support layer, which is what you'd expect for any mattress described as a hybrid. These coils might be different than you'd expect because they are not built the same way as traditional innersprings. Most brands will use the terms "innersprings" and "pocketed coils" interchangeably. Basically, you get the same level of support with improved motion isolation (which we'll talk about later on).

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Above this coil layer the EcoSleep Hybrid includes a 3-inch-thick layer of Talalay Latex foam, right above that are two different layers of certified organic wool, and the cover is made of GOTS-certified organic cotton. (GOTS stands for Global Organic Textile Standard.) The wool acts as a natural fire barrier as well as a comfort layer. All mattresses sold in the United States have what's called a "fire sock," or another method of fire protection like the wool layer in the EcoSleep Hybrid. In our experience, a construction like this is standard for most latex hybrid beds and the feel is also similar to what we've tested in the past.

On the EcoSleep Hybrid the construction adds up to provide a springy, spongy and cushioned feel that makes you almost feel buoyant on top of the mattress. The feel is also a lot more responsive than your average bed that uses other types of foam, especially memory foam, so the mattress moves with you when you rotate from your back to your side, for example.

I like to think about the feel of a latex foam mattress like the EcoSleep Hybrid being basically the exact opposite of a memory foam mattress that has a slow to respond, sink-in and body conforming quality. If you really enjoy memory foam I might look elsewhere for your next mattress, but for everyone else I think you'll find it comfortable, as long as you're open to something maybe a bit different than what you're used to.

EcoSleep certifications: Natural vs. organic

The EcoSleep Hybrid has a handful of certifications to show off how natural the materials are. It features a GreenGuard Gold certification and an Eco-Institut certification which covers the entire mattress and means they are free of potential indoor pollutants that can find their way into the air inside your home. The cotton and the wool used in the mattress are certified organic as well.

The latex foam used in the mattress doesn't appear to be certified organic. Some competitors to EcoSleep do feature certified organic latex foam and others don't. Personally it's not something I'd worry about because latex foam is a natural material and is only synthetic in some rare exceptions.

In this instance "organic" also means "natural" but not necessarily the other way around. If you put a lot of stock into having certified organic latex you may want to look elsewhere, like the Avocado Green Mattress which has earned an impressive amount of organic certifications including the "GOLS" (Global Organic Latex Standard) certification, which the EcoSleep Hybrid doesn't have.

EcoSleep Performance

Firmness

We found the firmness profile of the EcoSleep Hybrid to be roughly a medium-firm, or a 7 out of 10. In our experience testing latex hybrid beds like this, a medium-firm profile is to be expected, without any additional foam or features designed to soften the mattress.

This means the EcoSleep Hybrid will be most ideal for back, stomach and combination sleepers and less ideal for strict side sleepers. People who spend the majority of the night sleeping on their side usually prefer softer beds that can better cradle their hips and shoulders.

Firmness is always subjective based on a person's body weight so keep that in mind when shopping for your next mattress. So a heavy person might be able to sleep comfortably on their side on a mattress this firm, but I wouldn't necessarily recommend it.

Edge support

While there's no specific edge support enhancement that we have seen with other beds, the edge support on the EcoSleep Hybrid is solid which is good news for couples.

We didn't observe any roll-off sensation on the edges of the bed so if you're sharing a smaller mattress or you wind up sleeping near the edges thanks to pets you should be fine.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Motion isolation

The EcoSleep is pretty average in terms of its ability to isolate cross mattress motion. Latex foam is more responsive than pretty much any other foams we test and combined with the coils it doesn't work as well as other beds.

We don't see this being a deal breaker for the vast majority of sleepers, although if you're a light sleeper who wakes up easily if your partner tosses and turns, it could happen more on this bed than others.

Temperature regulation

The EcoSleep Hybrid doesn't feature any active cooling elements like a phase-change material woven into the cover, but thanks to the nature of the materials it should help you sleep without warming up too much.

Pocketed coils, latex foam and wool are all naturally breathable, especially in comparison to certain types of memory foam.

It won't actively cool you down (for that check out our best cooling beds list) but you shouldn't be sleeping warm because of the mattress.

EcoSleep Hybrid mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Pric Twin 35x75 inches $927 Twin XL 38x80 inches $1,060 Full 54x75 inches $1,193 Queen 60x80 inches $1,327 King 76x80 inches $1,727 Cal king 72x84 inches $1,727

The EcoSleep Hybrid mattress is affordable in comparison to a lot of latex hybrid mattresses, which tend to have higher prices than most beds in a box.

Also you should expect some kind of discount on the EcoSleep Hybrid throughout the year, with extra savings around major holidays. Make sure you check out our mattress deals page for the most to update pricing and discounts.

EcoSleep Hybrid mattress final verdict

There is a lot to like about the EcoSleep Hybrid mattress, especially its affordability. You're getting a latex hybrid with several certifications for less money than other brands like Avocado, Brentwood Home and Saatva. It doesn't have quite as many certifications as some of its more expensive competitors, but it's still a natural and organic mattress that will have the classic latex foam feel.

The only people I see needing to avoid this mattress are people who love a memory foam feel or need something softer for side sleeping but for everyone else I think this is a solid entry point for someone looking for a latex mattress.

EcoSleep Hybrid mattress FAQ

Are all the materials in this bed organic? Some of the materials like cotton and wool in the EcoSleep Hybrid are certified organic and others are not like the latex foam.

Is this a good mattress for side sleeping? The EcoSleep Hybrid isn't ideal for strict side sleepers thanks to its firmness. If you're a side sleeper I'd recommend a different mattress, including the EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid.