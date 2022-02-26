Casper vs. Purple Mattress: Which Bed is Better?

Casper and Purple

Casper and Purple are arguably two of the biggest mattress brand names on the internet, so I don't blame you for wanting to do some extra research into the popular beds before you purchase. They share a few common characteristics, but the beds are honestly very different. You have Casper, a more traditional mattress, going against Purple, a one-of-a-kind bed that utilizes a material that's brand new to the mattress industry.

This Casper and Purple comparison will explore their major differences in construction, firmness level, feel, performance and cost. I'll also explain what these differences mean for you, and which one would suit you best.

Casper vs. Purple: Who are they?

Casper is partly responsible for starting the online mattress craze, while Purple has a reputation for innovating how customers think about mattress materials in general. Both are high-quality, reputable brands that, although they both sell beds, provide very different offerings from each other. You'll start to see what I mean as you learn the differences between these mattresses.

Here's a short overview of the main similarities and differences between Casper and Purple.

Casper vs Purple: A Short Overview Similarities Differences Both Casper and Purple's beds have a medium firmness level, or five out of 10. Casper's flagship mattress is made with comfortable foam and has a "Zoned Support" design for targeted support and pressure relief. Both beds are made with foam and are best for people under 230 pounds. Purple's mattress is made with a bouncy, gel-like material (like a squishy jelly toy) called Hyper-Elastic Polymer. Each comes with a 100 night risk-free trial and a 10-year warranty. The Casper sleeps temperature neutral, but the Purple sleeps cool thanks to its breathable design.

The Casper mattress is around an inch thicker than the Purple mattress.

The Purple mattress retails for a little over $100 more than the Casper.

Firmness levels of Casper vs. Purple

Do you prefer a soft mattress that gives underneath the curves of your body, a firmer mattress that offers support or something that falls in between? Purple and Casper both fall around a five in the middle of the firmness scale, so they offer the best of both worlds: soft enough to cradle your curves but firm enough to prevent your spine from sagging into the mattress.

I speculate their medium firmness levels could be contributing to their widespread popularity; beds with middle-of-the-road firmness levels appeal to a larger range of people than just a solid soft, or solid firm bed.

Construction of Casper vs. Purple

Both the Casper and Purple mattress are three layers thick, but Casper is 11 inches while Purple is just a touch under 10 inches. In the grand scheme of things, it's not a significant difference, but generally, the thicker the bed, the more durable and supportive it is.

Here's a breakdown of the three layers inside a Casper Original mattress:

Matthew Ross/My Slumber Yard

Casper's foundation consists of a thick layer of poly foam, which is dense and firm to help support you and the rest of the mattress.

The center layer is made with comfortable, premium memory foam with a "Zoned Support" design. This center third is firm to support your spine, while the bottom and top thirds are softer to promote pressure relief under your trunk and shoulders.

Airscape foam is in the top layer and it feels light and airy. It's meant to be more breathable than your standard poly foam material.

Here's what's on the inside of a Purple mattress:

Slumber Yard

The first layer is a thick, dense slab of foam, which serves as the bed's primary support layer.

In the center is a softer layer of foam to help balance out the firm foam below.

The top layer is called its GelFlex Grid – that's where you'll find the gel-like Hyper-Elastic Polymer material. It's very springy and covered in air pockets which helps it sleep cool.

Should you buy a Casper or a Purple mattress?

CNET previously gave Casper a rating of 7 out of 10, while Purple got a 7.5 out of 10. However, there's no clear "better bed" here -- rather, it's about what you're looking for in your new mattress. Casper has more universal appeal, but those who love Purple really love it.

Feel

I would argue that the major difference between these beds is how they feel. On one hand, you have a very neutral-feeling Casper mattress with comfortable, soft foam that's more responsive and bouncy than memory foam. It cradles your body without making you feel stuck, making it really easy to move around and switch positions. It's also equally as comfortable for me whether I'm on my side, back, or stomach. That zoned support layer helps keep my spine in a proper alignment, but also acts as a soft cushion around my shoulders and hips.

If 10 people were to lie on the mattress, I foresee nine to 10 of them enjoying the feel, because it's that objectively comfortable. It's like asking people if they like pizza and puppies -- most would say yes.

7.0 Casper mattress Like Zoned memory foam makes it softer where you need it

Sleeps cooler than other 100% memory foam mattresses

Excellent motion isolation

Budget-friendly

Ideal for most sleeping positions Don't Like Not enough support for people over 230 pounds

Not ideal for someone who wants a very firm or very soft mattress

On the other hand, you have the Purple mattress, which makes you feel like you're floating on your back. You can slightly feel the tiny Hyper-Elastic Polymer squares shifting underneath you when you move around, but it's something you get used to once you start sleeping on the mattress more regularly. It's pressure-relieving yet supportive at the same time. The Hyper-Elastic Polymer is also very springy and elastic, making Purple bouncier than the Casper mattress.

Think about a Dr. Scholl's insole -- it's squishy yet supportive for your foot so you're not sinking into the sole of your shoes. In my experience as a mattress tester, people either love Purple or are slightly turned off. If you want a standard, traditional mattress with widespread appeal (like for a guest room), Purple might not be for you. However, if you're open to change, it offers a really comfortable sleeping experience that's extremely popular for a reason.

7.5 Purple mattress Like Extremely breathable because of Purple grid technology

Soft enough to relieve pain around hips and shoulders, but firm enough to support your spine

It's suitable for every sleeper type Don't Like Might feel too strange for those who want a regular foam mattress

Not quite supportive enough in the long term for people over 230 pounds

Not ideal for people on a tight budget

Sleeping position

Do you sleep primarily on your side, back, stomach or a combination of them all? The way you sleep should help you dictate which mattress is best for you. In the case of the Casper and the Purple, since they both have medium firmness levels, they can work for any sleeping position -- they are soft enough for side sleepers and firm enough to support back and stomach sleepers.

Combination sleepers usually enjoy a medium firmness level, too, because it caters to all sleeping positions and will accommodate you no matter how you sleep during the night.

Body type

Considering that both Casper's and Purple's original models are made without steel coils (or innersprings), they are most accommodating for people who weigh under 230 pounds. Foam, as you can imagine, isn't nearly as durable and supportive as steel, so they might not hold up as long as you need if you're a heavier individual sleeping on these mattresses.

For people over 230 pounds, I recommend the Casper Hybrid or the Purple Hybrid. You get the same signature Casper or Purple feel, yet they're more supportive and longer-lasting. Or, feel free to check out our best mattress list for heavier sleepers for even more options.

Casper vs. Purple performance

Here's how Purple's and Casper's beds held up when I tested out their performance.

Motion isolation

This refers to how well a bed absorbs motion when you or your partner moves. Casper takes the trophy in this aspect because of the soft poly foam in the top layers of the mattress. Purple's Hyper-Elastic Polymer is bouncier and doesn't absorb motion quite as well as Casper's foam material. If motion isolation is of the utmost importance to you, because you have a partner who wakes up early or you are an incredibly light sleeper, you might like a Casper mattress more.

Edge support

I'd say it's a tie when it comes to the supportiveness of the Purple and the Casper's edges. Edge support comes in handy when you share a bed with a partner or a large pup and you're nudged to the edge of the mattress during the middle of the night. Each of these two mattresses has average edge support, and you don't feel like you're about to roll off the edge. With that being said, the hybrid versions of these mattresses (the models that contain steel coils) have even better perimeter support.

Temperature

This is where Purple reigns champion -- it's one of the coolest, most breathable beds I've ever tested (right behind the Purple Hybrids). Its grid-like design with the Hyper-Elastic Polymer makes for a ton of air pockets and breathability. It also doesn't absorb heat, making it a wonderful cooling mattress for hot sleepers. Casper, on the other hand, sleeps more temperature neutral.

Read more: How CNET Tests Mattresses: We Do the Work So You Don't Have To

How much do they cost?

The price difference between Purple and Casper honestly isn't much if you're dying for one over the other. With that being said, you might be looking for savings where you can if you're on a budget. Depending on the size you get, Casper will range from $100 to $4 cheaper than Purple (unless you're looking for a twin mattress -- Purple's is more affordable than Casper's).

Here's a breakdown of the Casper and Purple prices by size:



Twin Twin XL Full Queen King Cal King Casper $895 $995 $1,195 $1,295 $1,695 $1,695 Purple $799 $999 $1,199 $1,399 $1,799 $1,799

Shipping and trials

Mattress shopping online usually comes with a few perks and incentives to make it more enticing to buy online instead of in-person. There is some variation across companies, but both Casper and Purple happen to offer the exact same shipping, trial and warranty company policies:

100-night trial

Free shipping

10-year warranty

Casper vs. Purple: Our verdict

The answer between Purple vs Casper, I think, ultimately comes down to two main points: whether you're a hot sleeper, and whether you're open to a new type of mattress experience.

You might like Purple if:

You sleep hot. Its Hyper-Elastic Polymer material doesn't absorb heat and it offers a ton of breathability.

You have an open mind and are willing to try a mattress with a new gel-like material in the top layer rather than foam.

You might like Casper if:

You like the Zoned Support aspect with targeted pressure relief and support.

You're interested in a gentle foam feel that most people will find to be comfortable.

Purple Hybrids vs. Casper Hybrids

If you're curious about the different beds that each brand offers, you can spring (get it? Mattress jokes) for a bed with steel coils in the base layer, which offer more support and durability. The Purple Hybrid mattresses have thicker GelFlex Grid layers which make them even more comfortable, and the springs allow for better airflow than a standard foam base layer.

Casper Hybrid is a great option if you love the Zoned Support design, but want more support than a foam bed can offer. Casper Hybrid feels ultra similar to the original, just with a pocketed coil base layer for added durability and support.

Casper Wave, one of the premium offerings from Casper, is especially great for people who suffer from back pain because of its advanced zoned support design and multiple mattress materials. It's even endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.