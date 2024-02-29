Sleep Better and Save Up to 50% Off Casper Mattresses for a Limited Time

Casper has long been one of our go-to companies when choosing the best mattresses around, but your options just got even better. Casper on Thursday unveiled a range of newly refreshed models that are designed to be better than ever, and it's offering customers a full 20% off to celebrate the new launch. You'll need to be quick if you want to take advantage of these prices, though, since they end on March 7.

Looking to save even more? Casper is also offering up to 50% off its older generation of mattresses, which are still among our favorite mattresses -- and you'll sleep even better knowing how much money you saved. There's no end date in place for this deal, but it'll come to a close when the previous generation of mattresses is sold out, which means getting your order in soon is absolutely the best way to go.

In terms of the previous generation mattresses, Casper is now offering 50% off two models in particular: The Nova Hybrid Plush now starts at around $898, while the Nova Hybrid Snow starts at $1,148. Both models offer a range of features and are available in three different sizes. CNET named the Casper Nova Hybrid the best overall hybrid mattress for side sleepers. Alternatively, the Element Pro is a great option in the queen or king size with prices starting from $746. Remember these are the older line, and as they're on final sale they don't have the same warranty or exchange options as the new beds.

The new models include the One, Dream and Snow mattresses, with different sizes and configurations available. All benefit from upgraded construction while still maintaining that familiar Casper feel. The One mattress (starting at $696) has a foam construction and is available in sizes ranging from twin to California king, while the Dream hybrid mattress (starting at $1,195) is available in the same sizes. Choosing the Snow (starting at $1,495) gets you a cooling hybrid mattress with sizes ranging from twin XL to California king. The Dream and Snow are both available in Max configurations and offer additional support.

As great as these prices are, we know they won't be for everyone. Be sure to check out our collection of the best mattress deals if you're looking for something a little different.