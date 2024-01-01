Best Extra Firm Mattress of 2024

If you're here, you're likely a strict back or stomach sleeper or a plus-size sleeper looking for additional support. Firm beds can also be beneficial for people who live with back pain. If you check one or more of these boxes, you're in the right place.

The CNET mattress testers have tested over 200 mattresses, and only a handful are designed with an extra firm profile. These are the best extra firm mattresses that stood out to be as firm as the floor without sacrificing comfort.

What's the best extra firm mattress overall?

The Plank mattress by Brooklyn Bedding is one of the firmest mattresses I've tested; but it also manages to offer some pressure relief at the same time. How is that possible? The Plank mattress is flippable, with a firm (10 out of 10 on the firmness scale) profile on one side, and medium-firm (seven out of 10 on the firmness scale) on the other. It also offers a really great value.

Mattress price scale: $ = Budget: $799 and below $$ = Average: $800 to $1,699 $$$ = Premium: $1,700 and up These reflect MSRP or list prices. Sales might make a mattress less expensive, but are always changing.

Plank Best extra firm mattress overall Plank Not many mattresses on the market today are flippable, giving customers two opportunities to find the right firmness level. Or you can switch between firmness levels as you wish. The plank is all about choice -- and comfort. Backed by the American Chiropractic Association (ACA), the Plank offers spinal support and a dense foam feel that, after a few moments, cradles under the curves of your body. It isn't made with coils, only foam. With that being said, I'd recommend it most to those who weigh under the 230-pound range. There are more supportive and durable hybrid beds on our best firm mattress list that are more suitable. Pros Two firmness levels in one mattress

A queen size goes for $1,000, which is a good value

Backed by ACA Cons Its all-foam construction makes it less accommodating for heavy people Additional details Type: Flippable hybrid mattress

Flippable hybrid mattress Firmness: 2 firmness levels |Firm: Medium-firm or 7 | Firm: Firm or 10

2 firmness levels |Firm: Medium-firm or 7 | Firm: Firm or 10 Trial: 120 nights

120 nights Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

10-year limited warranty Price scale: $$ $999 at Plank

Best extra firm mattresses for 2024

Jonathan Gomez Best extra firm latex mattress Avocado Green This certified organic latex hybrid mattress also boasts an endorsement by the American Chiropractic Association, along with a long list of other certifications that speak to its "green" construction and design. A few major perks about organic mattresses is that they are antimicrobial, hypoallergenic and don't off-gas. Made with recycled pocketed coils and certified organic latex foam, organic cotton and wool, this bed is a great pick if you're a strict back and stomach sleeper who values environmentally friendly products. Rated on a scale of 1 to 10, this falls around a 10 on the firmness scale. This bed has a bouncy, springy feel thanks to the latex and coils, and it's not as pressure relieving as the Brick. If you're looking for a medium-firm feel, opt for the Medium option with the pillow-top. Pros Made with high-quality, organic materials

Backed by the ACA

Hypoallergenic and antimicrobial Cons It's more expensive than your average mattress

You'll have to pay more if you want a medium-firm feel Additional details Type: Latex Hybrid

Latex Hybrid Firmness: 7 or medium-firm with the pillow top

7 or medium-firm with the pillow top Trial: 365 nights

365 nights Warranty: 25-year limited warranty

25-year limited warranty Price scale: $$$ $1,999 at Avocadogreenmattress

Jonathan Gomez/CNET Best extra firm mattress for back pain Saatva Classic Many of the mattresses in our Best Extra Firm Mattress Review can help if you live with back pain, but the Saatva Classic pulls out all the stops to provide unprecedented spinal and lumbar support. It's one of the few beds on the market with two coil layers for the ultimate supportive feel, and at the same time, a luxury mattress that looks like it belongs in a nice hotel. It also has multiple zoned layers to prived targeted support and pressure relief, and a Lumbar Spinal Wire layer to promote spinal alignment. Saatva definitely has a firm, supportive and bouncy feel because of its dual-coil layers, but it's topped with a light and airy pillow top that adds a little fluff to the feel – it's pretty nice. If you want the firmest Saatva mattress opt for the Firm model. The Luxury Firm will offer more of a medium-firm feel. You can even choose your height profile. Pros Multiple coil layers makes Saatva Classic extra supportive and durable

Three firmness levels to pick from and two height options

Great for all body types

Good warranty and trial policy Cons It's a little on the pricey side

You'll have to pay a $99 fee if you want to return it Additional details Type: Hybrid mattress

Hybrid mattress Firmness: 3 firmness levels | Plush Soft: Medium or 5 | Luxury Firm: Medium-firm or 7 | Firm: Firm or 9/10

3 firmness levels | Plush Soft: Medium or 5 | Luxury Firm: Medium-firm or 7 | Firm: Firm or 9/10 Trial: 365 nights

365 nights Warranty: Lifetime warranty

Lifetime warranty Price scale: $$$ $1,696 at Saatva

Helix Best luxury extra firm mattress Helix Twilight Luxe The Helix Luxe lineup is made of thick, luxurious hybrid mattresses with fluffy pillow tops. The Twilight model is one of the firmest beds in their lineup, made with a little touch of pressure relief to appeal to those firm bed lovers who don't want to fully commit to a hard-as-rock firmness level. Its memory foam layers are dense and firm, while the pillow top is light and airy. Endorsed by the ACA, back and stomach sleepers who are willing to pay a little extra for a luxury-hotel-equivalent bed should enjoy the Helix Twilight luxe bed. You can also pay a little more for a cooling cover if you're a hot sleeper. Pros Backed by the ACA

Made to be firm with added pressure relief

Can add a cooling cover Cons It's the most expensive model on our list Additional details Type: Pillow top hybrid mattress

Pillow top hybrid mattress Firmness: Firm or 9 to 10

Firm or 9 to 10 Trial: 100-night trial

100-night trial Warranty: 15 years

15 years Price scale: $$$ $1,899 at Helix

Jonathan Gomez Best extra firm mattress for heavy sleepers Titan Plus Luxe The Titan Plus mattress by Brooklyn Bedding is an affordable, high-quality firm mattress made with heavy sleepers in mind. The base is made up of almost 1,000 8-inch 100% steel coils and stacked with ultra dense foams for proper support and to protect against sagging. I think the Luxe model is going to be worth it for heavier individuals because it has more durable coils and added cushion in the pillow top for increased comfort than the base model. On a scale from 1 to 10 the Titan mattress is all the way at the end of the spectrum, but it may feel around a medium-firm if you're over 300 pounds. You can also pay for a cooling cover that's only a little over $100 extra. Pros Made specifically for heavier sleepers

Good bang for your back

You can buy a cooling cover for a little over $100 Cons It's on the expensive side of the price spectrum Additional details Type: Hybrid mattress

Hybrid mattress Firmness: 9-10 or firm

9-10 or firm Warranty: 10-year warranty

10-year warranty Trial: 120 nights

120 nights Price scale: $$ $937 at Titan

Jonathan Gomez Best affordable extra firm mattress Allswell Brick Allswell is brought to you by the huge retail giant Walmart, and in line with Walmart's brand values, Asllwell is very affordable. It's the best cheap extra firm mattress on our list by far, but it's still a quality mattress. It's a hybrid bed with an extra firm feel, as the name "brick" suggests. It's a solid 12 inches thick, made with steel coils and copper-infused memory foam for temperature regulation. The real kicker is that a queen size Allswell Brick mattress retails under $500. So if you're a back or stomach sleeper on a tight budget, this is a great pick. Pros Cheapest mattress model on the list

Accommodates all body types Cons Might be more difficult to return than the other beds Additional details Type: Hybrid

Hybrid Firmness: Firm or 10 out of 10

Firm or 10 out of 10 Warranty: 10-year warranty

10-year warranty Trial: Walmart policy

Walmart policy Price: $ The Allswell Brick 12" Bed in a Box Hybrid Mattress, Queen $427 at Walmart

Other mattresses we've tested

This is a list of the best extra firm mattresses available right now. However, other firm options didn't quite make the cut but are still worth mentioning.

Amerisleep AS2 Hybrid: While not the firmest option out there, the Amerisleep AS2 Hybrid mattress strikes a nice balance between relief and support. It has a comfort layer of Amerisleep's Bio-Pur memory foam, which has an open-cell design and renewable, plant-based oils.

WinkBed mattress: The WinkBed mattress is another that we considered firm, but not the firmest out there. It's firm without being overly solid and hard. It's a pillow top mattress with a mix of pocketed innersprings and layers of foam.

How we tested the best extra firm mattresses

Testing mattresses is what we do. With over 200 mattresses under our belt, we've spent thousands of hours testing and rating beds. During our years of testing, we've established various procedures that assess each mattress on factors like firmness, motion isolation, durability and edge support.

Firmness and feel

We assign each mattress a number on our 1 to 10 firmness scale, corresponding with industry terms like "medium" or "medium firm." When testing firmness, we get the perspective of different body types to get the complete picture of a mattress.

When assessing the feel of a mattress, we pay attention to how it feels as we test. Do we sink in or sit on top? Additionally, we note how the materials respond when we remove pressure. Some foams snap back quickly, like latex foam, while more traditional memory foams take a while to respond, which makes it harder to change positions.

Motion isolation

Motion isolation may not seem like a big deal, but if you sleep with someone who moves around at night, you know how crucial it can be for good sleep. We have a few methods for testing motion isolation. First, we note if our tester can feel the movement of the person tossing and turning next to them. Then, we use a glass of water near the end of the bed and roll around to see if it topples over. If it does, the bed doesn't have the best motion isolation.

Durability

We look to the construction for how durable and supportive a bed will be. We do this by cutting the bed open and checking out the layers inside. Beds with an innerspring system or pocketed coils tend to last longer and be more supportive.

Edge support

Edge support is another one that may not seem like a big deal, but it matters if you need access to the entire sleeping surface. Edge support is how strong the bed's perimeter is. We test this by sitting on the edge of the bed. If the edge sinks under our weight, then it doesn't have good edge support.

What to consider when shopping

While we chose the Plank mattress to be the best overall extra firm mattress, there's no one right mattress for everyone. It's subjective and depends on what you require and want from your next bed.

When shopping for a mattress, you need to keep certain factors in mind to help you narrow down the pool and choose the right option. These factors include your sleeping position, body type and budget.

Sleeping position

Extra firm mattresses are best for back or stomach sleepers. The firmness will keep you from sinking into the bed at uneven levels, which would throw your spine out of alignment and cause back pain.

Side sleepers need to be more careful with extra firm mattresses. Side sleepers need a bed that contours to their curves and combats pressure points at the shoulders, hips and knees. In the same way that extra firm mattresses can relieve back pain for back and stomach sleepers, it may cause pain for side sleepers.

Body type

Your body type also matters in determining which mattress you should choose. Not only does it influence how hard or soft a bed feels to you, but it helps you narrow down the type of mattress you should get -- all-foam, innerspring or hybrid.

Heavier body types (over 230 pounds) will sink further into the mattress, which means it will feel softer to them. Petite body types will put the least pressure, making a bed feel even firmer. Petite side sleepers should steer clear from an extra firm mattress.

Your budget

Your budget is one of the most important things you should consider when shopping for an extra firm mattress. Beds are a significant investment. The average mattress costs $800 to $1,200, though there are beds at every price point. Budget shoppers can find mattresses as low as $300, or you can consider a more luxury option at well over $2,000.

Best extra firm mattress FAQ

How firm a mattress is depends on its construction. While there are memory foam layers that can deliver a solid firmness, the firmest mattresses tend to either have an innerspring or pocketed coil system found in hybrid mattresses.

Firm and extremely firm mattresses support those who sleep on their stomach and back. By not allowing you to sink far into the bed, your spine stays aligned all night, which minimizes back and neck pain. They are not the best option for people who sleep on their side as the firm profile will likely cause pressure points on the shoulders, hips and knees.

Firm mattresses are an excellent choice for back pain because they promote neutral spine alignment at night. However, it's really only best for people who sleep on their stomach or back.