If there was a masthead of mattress industry veterans, Beautyrest would be among the top three. Way before the bed-in-a-box industry popped off, Beautyrest was making premium, comfortable mattresses you had to walk into a store to buy. Now, Beautyrest has a large catalog of different mattresses from high-end, fancy hotel-worthy beds to quality beds that offer excellent value.

Our Beautyrest mattress review will give an overview of its different mattress collections and explore features like firmness, feel, most optimal sleeping position for the beds and more.

Continue on to learn more about Beautyrest and if its beds are worth the money.

The pillow top model from the Beautyrest Black collection. Beautyrest

First impressions

Black Collection: The Beautyrest Black Collection is made up of two premium mattresses made with premium materials like silk, cashmere and comfortable Beautyrest foams. These are thick mattresses with pocketed coils. The Black model has a light and airy pillow top, while the Black Hybrid has a memory foam topper and cooling technology.

Harmony Collection: The Harmony collection includes three mattresses. The Harmony is the entry-level mattress with a competitive price that's comparable to similar hybrid beds. Then there's the Harmony Lux and Harmony Lux Hybrid, more premium models with extra support and enhanced cooling technology. The major difference between these two are the pillow tops; quilted or memory foam.

Pressure Smart Collection: The previous two collections are the brand's bread and butter and will be the primary focus of this Beautyrest mattress review, but the Pressure Smart Collection includes the Pressure Smart mattress. It's a cooling mattress available in two different profiles (standard and hybrid), and it retails for a very affordable price. The standard is even less expensive than popular foam mattresses like the Casper Original and the Nectar, but it's made with strong pocketed coils.

Designer Collection: This collection is a collaboration between Beautyrest and renown interior designer Nate Berkus. It includes a premium hybrid mattress and different bedding accessories including a mattress protector and a luxurious down pillow.

Beautyrest mattress constructions

Black Collection

A look at the inside of the Beautyrest Black Premiere L-Class mattress. Beautyrest

Quilted Black Premier L-Class in Medium: 13.5 inches thick

BlackICE cover with plant-based technology

1.25 inches of AirFeel Foam



0.75 inch of SurfaceTouch gel memory foam



1 inch of Beautyrest memory foam



1 inch of GelTouch Foam



Thick T3 zoned pocketed coils



Also available in Firm, Medium Pillow Top and Plush Pillow Top. Construction differs slightly based on the model you choose.

Quilted Black Enhanced C-Class in Medium: 13.75 inches thick

BlackICE cover with plant-based technology

0.75 inch of SurfaceTouch gel memory foam



0.5 inch of Firm foam



0.5 inch of Self Response latex foam



1 inch comfort Layer made with alpaca, cashmere and silk fibers



2 inches of GelTouch Foam



Thick T3 zoned pocketed coils



What stands out here most is the extra inch of alpaca, cashmere of silk fibers for a more luxurious and plush feel. Also available in Firm, Plush, Medium Pillow Top and Plush Pillow Top.

Quilted Black Exceptional K-Class in Plush Pillow Top: 16.5 inches thick

BlackICE cover with plant-based technology

1.25 inches of AirFeel foam



0.75-inch layer of SurfaceTouch gel memory foam



3-inch layer of AirCool memory foam



0.5-inch layer of Self Response latex foam



1-inch comfort Layer made with alpaca, cashmere and silk fibers

Thick T3 zoned pocketed coils

Extra layer of 2k Nano Coils



The main difference between the K-Class model and the others is its layer of microcoils for additional support and extra memory foam. Also available in Firm Pillow Top.

The Beautyrest Black Hybrid models use a lot of the same materials as the quilted black collection, but their T3 pocketed coil systems are slightly more advanced and include a memory foam top for a more nestling, hugging feel. There are no pillow top options here – your topper is memory foam!

Harmony Collection

The construction of Beautyrest's Harmony Cayman mattress in Plush. Beautyrest

Beautyrest Harmony Cayman Plush: 13.5 inches thick

NaturalCool cover

1.25 inch of AirFeel Foam



1 inch of AirCool Foam



0.5 inch of Beautyrest's Charcoal memory foam



1 inch soft comfort foam



T1 Pocketed coil system



This is the brand's most affordable, entry-level mattress. It's also available in an Extra-Firm profile.

Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Medium: 13.75 inches thick

InfiniCool Lux cover

1.25 inch of AirFeel Foam



1 inch of RightTemp Wave Foam



0.5 inch of Beautyrest gel memory foam



1.5 inch of medium-firmness comfort foam



T2 pocketed coil system



The main difference between this and the base Harmony Beautyrest mattress is the Lux model has an upgraded pocketed coil system and enhanced cooling technology.

More firmness options are available, and you can also upgrade to the Diamond model. It's similar to the Carbon model, but it has advanced cooling technology and increased pressure relief.

Beautyrest Harmony Lux Hybrid Empress Firm: 13.5 inches thick

InfiniCool Plus cooling cover

2-inch layer of Beautyrest gel memory foam



2-inch medium-firmness comfort foam layer



T2 pocketed coil system



This is the model to choose if you're looking for a prominent memory foam feel. Rather than a quilted top, the main comfort layer is hugging, contouring memory foam. It's also on the firm end of the spectrum, making it best for back and stomach sleepers.

Beautyrest mattress feel and firmness levels

How firm are the Beautyrest mattresses?

Beautyrest mattresses come in a range of firmness levels from plush to firm, with or without a pillow top.

Ultra Plush Beautyrest mattress models will primarily be for side sleepers or petite folks who need the softest of the soft. It's rated around a 1-2 on the firmness scale out of 10.

Beautyrest mattress models will primarily be for side sleepers or petite folks who need the softest of the soft. It's rated around a 1-2 on the firmness scale out of 10. Plush Beautyrest mattress models are still on the soft end of the spectrum, around 3-4. Soft mattresses from Beautyrest will be best for side sleepers, and petite combination sleepers under 230 pounds.



Beautyrest mattress models are still on the soft end of the spectrum, around 3-4. Soft mattresses from Beautyrest will be best for side sleepers, and petite combination sleepers under 230 pounds. Medium Beautyrest mattress models should fall around a five on the spectrum, making them accommodating for all sleeping positions.



Beautyrest mattress models should fall around a five on the spectrum, making them accommodating for all sleeping positions. Firm Beautyrest mattress models should fall around a 6-7 on the firmness scale, making them best for heavier combination sleepers over 230 pounds, back and stomach sleepers.



Beautyrest mattress models should fall around a 6-7 on the firmness scale, making them best for heavier combination sleepers over 230 pounds, back and stomach sleepers. Extra Firm Beautyrest mattress models are the firmest profiles you can get. I recommend this model primarily to heavy back and stomach sleepers. If you're under 230 pounds, you may find this model a little too firm.



What does a Beautryest mattress feel like?

The feel of your Beautyrest mattress will depend on the model you choose. Pillow top mattresses feel more light and airy and respond quickly to pressure.

The models within each collection with the word "Hybrid" in their name are designed with extra memory foam, giving those mattresses a prominent hugging and contouring feel. Memory foam beds feel like the top comfort layer is giving you a hug as it molds around the curves of your body.

If you opt for a Beautyrest mattress that comes without a pillow top, you'll be getting more of a blended foam feel. You get the pressure relieving benefits of memory foam, but it's also more responsive to pressure than the traditional foam.

Beautyrest

Beautyrest mattress performance

Motion isolation

Beautyrest mattresses are all premium beds and will be good at isolating motion across the mattress. Though, the best ones will be the Beautyrest Hybrid models, like Beautyrest Black Hybrid, because they have memory foam top layers that are notoriously good at absorbing motion.

Edge support

The perimeter of your mattress should be sturdy enough to make you feel supported while you're laying or sitting on it. The Beautyrest mattresses are made with steel pocketed coils, making the beds sufficiently supportive all the way around.

Durability

Hybrid mattresses that utilize both foam and steel coils tend to be more durable and last around eight to 12 years, depending on how well you take care of your mattress. You can expect the shelf life of a Beautyrest mattress to fall within that range thanks to their durable, supportive constructions.

Off-gassing

All Beautyrest mattresses are hand-delivered to you via white glove delivery. There's no unboxing or unrolling needed like bed-in-a-box mattresses. This means your mattress will not omit an off-gassing smell when you receive it. This is one perk of buying from a luxury brand, as they typically offer a white glove delivery service.

Who should sleep on a beautyrest mattress?

Position

Soft beds are typically best for side sleepers because they provide more contour underneath shoulder and hip pressure points. CNET

Side sleepers should opt for Beautyrest mattresses that offer firmness levels in between Ultra Plush and Medium. Smaller side sleepers under 150 pounds may like the Ultra Soft model, but most other side sleepers will appreciate Plush and Medium for the extra support they offer.

Back and stomach sleepers should pick a Beautyrest mattress that offers a firmness level in between Medium and Ultra Firm.

I primarily recommend Ultra Firm to heavier back and stomach sleepers over 230 pounds, because it's the most supportive.

Medium offers a nice balance between pressure relief and support, and the Firm mattress model is a good choice for people who live with back pain because of its medium-firm profile.

Combination sleepers who spend an equal amount of time in different sleeping positions, a Beautyrest mattress with a Medium firmness level will be soft and firm enough to accommodate you.

Body type

Beautyrest mattresses are all designed with pocketed coil systems that the brand refers to as T1, T2 and T3 technology. Regardless of the mattress you get, it'll be supportive enough for all body types. Beds that boast T3 pocketed coils will just be even more supportive and durable.

Beautyrest mattress prices

Twin Twin Xl Full Queen King Cal King Black

$2,849 $3,129 $3,299 $3,899 $3,899 Black Hybrid

$2,749 $3,029 $3,199 $3,799 $3,799 Harmony $999 $1,029 $1,079 $1,099 $1,499 $1,499 Harmony Luxe $1,599 $1,649 $1,719 $1,799 $2,299 $2,299 Harmony Luxe Hybrid $1,599 $1,649 $1,719 $1,799 $2,299 $2,299 Pressure Smart $999 $1,199 $1,349 $1,349 $1,849 $1,849

Prices listed above reflect the cost of the base model.

Prices of a Beautyrest range from very fair to pretty expensive. While the brand offers a lot of luxury mattresses, you can also get a premium mattress for a very fair price. The Harmony and Pressure Smart models are more comparable to bed-in-a-box mattress prices.

Trial, warranty and shipping

With every Beautyrest black mattress purchase, you can expect:

100-night trial

Free white glove delivery



10-year limited warranty



Once you purchase a model, you will be contacted by a customer service rep from Beautyrest who will coordinate a delivery date with you. When the delivery people arrive, they'll set up your mattress and conveniently take your old one away for you.

Beautyrest mattress review final verdict

Beautyrest is up there with the likes of Sealy and Tempur-Pedic and have been in the industry for long enough to know how to make a darn good bed.

The Black Collection is their ultra-premium line while the Harmony Collection quality beds at more affordable prices. When you buy a Beautyrest mattress you can rest assured that you're making a good investment.

You can always return your mattress for a full refund if it isn't up to your standards. So if you want a premium mattress from a reputable brand, Beautyrest beds are a good choice and worth the money.

How does Beautyrest compare to other mattress brands?

Beautyrest vs. Tempur-Pedic

When you compare two of the bedding industry's biggest names, Beautyrest versus Tempur-Pedic, you have a lot of high-end mattresses to choose from.

The biggest difference between the beds these brands offer is feel. Tempur-Pedic is known for its dense, prominent-memory foam feeling beds. It's the signature feel. Beautyrest mattresses can be purchased with big fluffy pillow tops, and feel more neutral and responsive.

Beautyrest vs. Saatva

Saatva is a luxury online mattress brand. You won't find one in a brick-and-mortar store like Macy's or Mattress Firm. Like the beds from Beautyrest, the Saatva Classic is a durable and supportive hybrid bed. Saatva, however, has two layers of coils and a Lumbar Support wire for additional back support. Saatva is also more affordable than a lot of the beds offered by Beautyrest.