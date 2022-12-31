6 Best Duvet Covers for 2023

Need to cover up a hole in an old comforter? Or need to hide a stain? Don't throw out your out-of-style or old comforters and don't waste your money on a new one. Instead, invest in a duvet cover -- the removable, machine-washable and customized option to comforters. If you're considering a new duvet cover for an old insert or comforter, we've rounded up the most comfortable and durable options.

Comforter vs. duvet: What's the difference?

A comforter is a large type of bedding similar to a blanket or quilt. It is often the top layer of a bed and is one piece; the inside of a comforter cannot be removed without completely deconstructing it. A duvet insert is also a large type of bedding that rests atop the bed. The insert is then put inside of a duvet cover -- an often colorful and soft case.

Duvet covers are similar to pillowcases in that they encapsulate the blanket, comforter or duvet insert on a bed and can be easily removed. They're often ideal if you sleep with your pets (like I do) or you want to wash your bedding often. Duvet covers are a lot easier to wash than large comforters.

The following list of the best duvet covers took into account price, materials, customer reviews, available colors and durability. All prices are shown for queen sizes.

L.L. Bean L.L. Bean's best-selling Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Cover is our pick for the best duvet cover. Despite the name, it is technically a duvet cover and can be used with any duvet insert. The cover is a comfortable weight, as a Queen is about four pounds without an insert. Reviews state that the duvet cover is perfect for winter months, but with warmer seasons, the insert can be swapped with something lighter. The textiles contain no harmful substances and are Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified. The cover comes in an assortment of colors such as bay blue, driftwood, frost gray, heather gray, mariner blue, natural, silver sage and white. Do note that it is not available in a Twin XL or California King. Best features: 100% brushed cotton flannel



Gets softer after washing



Hidden buttons and internal ties

Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king

Target This machine-washable, linen blend duvet cover is one of the more affordable covers on this list. Its heavyweight design is great for winters, but it is not recommended for hot sleepers. Reviewers of this product compliment its luxury look and feel. The cover is available in 13 colors such as warm brown, dark clay, dark gray, light gray, mauve, natural, rose, sage green, white, dark teal blue, moss green, terracotta and washed black; however, a few colors are usually out of stock online. Casaluna is Made in Green by Oeko-Tex certified, meaning that it was manufactured in environmentally friendly factories and has been tested for harmful substances. Note that for the Twin and Twin XL sizes, the cover only comes in two colors and is currently out of stock online. Best features: Includes two matching pillow shams



An oversized, trendy fit



Corner and side ties as well as a zipper to hold insert

Sizes: Full or queen, king

Amazon Made of soft microfibers, the Nestl duvet cover set is a great bang for your buck. In addition to the solid color duvet, the set comes with two pillow shams. It is also machine-washable and lightweight, making it great for hot sleepers. In colder months, a heavy duvet insert can be added for extra warmth. Four corner ties and hidden buttons keep the insert in place. Nestl's duvet cover comes in 37 different color options. A few of the unique colors include steel blue, vanilla yellow, taupe, teal, gray lavender and off-white. Nestl is Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, therefore has been tested for harmful substances. Best features: Available in an individual California king size



Lightweight and breathable



Good for all seasons

Sizes: Twin or twin XL, full, queen, king, California king You're receiving price alerts for Nestl Duvet Cover

Brooklinen Brooklinen is known for its luxury sheets, but it also offers pillows and pillowcases, quilts and shams, blankets, mattress toppers and comforters and duvets. Its Classic duvet Cover is made entirely of soft cotton and uses ties and larger duvet buttons to keep an insert in place. The "long " and "short" sides are labeled. Although this duvet is the most expensive on this list, Brooklinen usually has sales. The cover comes in 11 colors and four colorful patterns. The limited edition colors (which sell out faster) include dusk blue, macadamia tan, sienna, musical spheres, warm gray, aqua blue, orchid, limoncello, cape flora and toffee. Brooklinen duvet covers and sheets are Oeko-Tex certified for chemical safety. Best features: Comes in bright colors and a few vibrant patterns



100% long staple cotton



270 thread count

Sizes: Twin or twin XL, full or queen, king or California king

Amazon Bedsure's duvet cover is made with polyester microfiber, making it soft and breathable. The cover is light, weighing just a little over three pounds without an insert. If you're looking for a heavy or warm duvet cover, this thin cover won't work for you. The insert is held in place by corner ties, side ties and a large zipper at the bottom -- an uncommon but helpful feature in duvet covers. Bedsure's cover comes in 13 solid colors including white, olive, sage green, light pink, black and teal. Note that it is not Oeko-Tex certified. Best features: Available in an individual California King size



Comes with two pillow shams



Thin and lightweight

Sizes: Twin or twin XL, full, queen, king, California king You're receiving price alerts for Bedsure Duvet Cover

Sijo The Sijo Eucalyptus Duvet Cover is not only great for hot sleepers, but it is also the best eco-friendly option. Made entirely of sustainable eucalyptus fibers, the material is cooling and moisture-wicking. The breathable eucalyptus fibers are also naturally antibacterial, antimicrobial and hypoallergenic. Four ties and a row of buttons hold the insert in place. Sijo's duvet cover comes in six solid colors: snow, fog, dove, blush, sky and forest. The materials are Oeko-Tex certified and free of harmful chemicals. This duvet cover comes with free shipping, free returns and exchanges and a 30-day money back guarantee. Best features: Made of 100% TencelL Lyocell (or eucalyptus fibers)



Certified allergy and asthma friendly



Usually can save 15% off as a new customer

Sizes: Twin or twin XL, full or queen, king or California king

Duvet cover FAQs

What is the best type of duvet cover to buy? Duvet covers are usually made of cotton, linen, silk, wool, polyester or a blend of multiple materials. The best type of duvet cover to buy is one that is accommodating to the type of sleeper you are and what you are looking for in bedding. For example, a wool or heavy duvet cover would be best if you live in a colder climate, don't sleep hot or are looking for something to keep you warm in the winter.

What is the most breathable fabric for a duvet cover? If you're a hot sleeper, you should opt for a duvet cover made of breathable fabric. The most lightweight materials include cotton, polyester, linen and eucalyptus fiber.

Which duvet insert material is best? The best duvet insert material depends on the type of sleeper you are (for example, hot and neutral sleepers will need different covers) and whether you live in a warm or cold climate. If you're a hot sleeper or live in a place with warmer climates, consider inserts that are made of cotton, polyester, linen, eucalyptus fibers or any other lightweight material. If you sleep neutral, live in a cooler climate or need a warm duvet for the winter months, goose or duck down feathers, wool or down alternatives are good options.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

