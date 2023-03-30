You can't spell comforter without comfort. A good comforter can complete your bed setup, elevate its feel and make it so comfortable you look forward to getting cozy under the covers each night.

Comforters are made with different materials, textures and fabrics, making some more appealing than others if you're looking for a specific feel.

Even though they're all just big, snuggly blankets, some are better for hotter temperatures, while others are extra fluffy to keep you warm through winter. Many comforters also double as duvet inserts that can be slipped inside a duvet cover, helping to protect against spills, leaks and stains.

This best comforter review will take a look at the different comforters I loved during testing, including the popular Buffy and other top-rated comforters, like the Cozy Earth and Nest Bedding, which uses premium silk. These are the best comforters to drape your mattress with, and they're worth spending your money on. They're listed below with queen pricing.

Buffy 300-thread count.

Eucalyptus fabric shell.



Machine washable.



50-night trial.

Buffy is one of the best-known brands in the bedding world, and you've probably encountered its comforters in your search for new bedding. Between the Buffy Breeze comforter and the Cloud, the Cloud comforter is its warmer, plusher pick, perfect for cooler weather, or for all seasons if you don't have any issues sleeping hot. Unlike with most comforters I've seen, the outside shell of the Buffy Cloud is made with eucalyptus fabric, which offers a softer and more breathable option than cotton. Inside is a soft, eco-friendly, certified-recycled fiber fill that gives the blanket a fluffy, lightweight and airy feel. It's an ultracozy addition to any bed -- I had it myself for a year before making a switch when I reviewed picks for this Best Comforter list. I had no trouble sleeping hot with it, but my partner is a hot sleeper who'd get a little warm when we used it during the summer. If that's the case for you, check out the brand's cooler Buffy Breeze for those high-temp months, or the Cozy Earth listed below. A full/queen size Buffy Cloud comforter retails for $199.

Layla Sleep 300-thread count.

100% cotton shell.



Machine washable.



120-night trial.

There are a few benefits to having a down alternative cover over a down. It's more affordable and eco-conscious. The best alternative comforter I've tested comes from Layla, the maker of the popular flippable Layla mattress. The outside shell is made with 100% cotton, and the inside is filled with what Layla calls Cluster-Loft. It's a soft and fluffy material that replicates the feel of down feathers, but no animals were involved in its production. It's available in multiple colors, white and a light gray. It has a baffle box stitch construction, but instead of square boxes like a traditional comforter, it features an octagon stitch -- a Layla signature. The brand says it also helps keep the filling from bunching in the corners. Each octagon looks and feels particularly puffy, and I think the design gives the comforter a unique look. This comforter was a little heavier than others I tested, so I wouldn't recommend it to hot sleepers or for hot summer nights. However, it's perfect for cozying up the rest of the year, and it's one of the best budget-friendly options on our best comforter list. The Layla Down Alternative comforter retails for $229, but the company often offers deals that drop the price to around $150.

McKenzie Dillon/CNET 400-thread count.

100% cotton sateen shell.



Dry-clean only.



365-night trial.

I unboxed the comforter, and while it was inside its plastic packaging, I was surprised to feel how lightweight it was. I know down is synonymous with soft, but this comforter is seriously like one big pile of cotton candy. Its baffle box design (stitched squares) makes each pocket just as puffy as the last. You won't have to worry about filling shifting to one side of the blanket. The outer shell of the Brooklinen down comforter is made with 100% cotton and a sateen weave, while the inside is filled with soft down clusters. Music to animal lovers' ears, the down is sustainably sourced from duck or geese living on Hutterite farms in Canada. Speaking of fill, you can customize your fill level to your preferred coziness. Choose between lightweight, medium or extra fill for extra warmth. I chose the medium fill, and I think it's perfectly warm and cozy while maintaining a weightless feel. It's a great pick for the cooler fall and winter seasons or for people who don't sleep hot. A full/queen size Brooklinen down comforter in medium fill retails for $379.

Nest Bedding 300-thread count.

100% organic cotton sateen shell.



Dry-clean recommended, machine wash under specific care instructions.



30-night trial.

With a name like Silk Cloud and a pretty steep price tag, I had high expectations for this comforter, and I can definitely say they were surpassed. This comforter has almost no stitching on its cover, just a few tufts throughout, but the plush and airy fill stays perfectly in place. The comforter almost has a creamy feel, in the sense that it feels rich, luxurious, soft and airy. It's like draping yourself in a marshmallowy blanket. The outside is made with 100% organic cotton sateen, which is more breathable than regular cotton. On the inside is 200 grams per square meter of premium, 100% mulberry silk. This makes for an ultra-soft combination that's also surprisingly breathable. Even though it's such a big, fluffy comforter, it's really airy and doesn't make me or my partner sleep hot. If you have the money to spend on it, go for it; I give this one my stamp of approval. It's now the comforter I use on my own bed -- too good to pass up. The full/queen size Nest Bedding Mulberry Silk comforter retails for $437.

McKenzie Dillon/CNET 100% bamboo viscose.

Dry-clean recommended, machine wash under specific care instructions.



100-night trial.

In the nightly fight between hot sleepers and their heat-promoting comforter, the comforter usually ends up halfway or completely off. While big, feathery and poofy comforters are cozy, hot sleepers need something more breathable. Enter the Cozy Earth bamboo viscose comforter. It's made with 100% bamboo viscose, a lightweight and breathable material that makes the blanket feel smooth rather than soft and fuzzy. It even has a slight sheen to it in certain light, reminiscent of silk and satin. I also appreciate how Cozy Earth made it oversized; the comforter was able to fully cover all sides of my bed frame and drape evenly on both sides. Bamboo is often used in pajamas or other clothing and marketed as breathable material to wear in the heat. This is the lightest comforter I tested in the bunch, and it was a top contender for my hot-sleeping partner. It drapes over your curves without creating a microclimate of heat in between you and the blanket, earning its spot as the best cooling comforter on CNET's list. We aren't the only ones who really like this blanket either -- Oprah is a fan of Cozy Earth and its bedding products, too. I also have to give a nod to its packaging, as the comforter came packed inside a white duffel bag -- and a nice one at that. The full/queen size bamboo viscose Cozy Earth comforter retails for $469.

Amazon You're receiving price alerts for TEKAMON All Season Queen Comforter Winter Warm Summer Soft Quilted Down Alternative Duvet Insert Corner Tabs, Machine Washable Fluffy Reversible Collection for Hotel, Snow White Double-brushed fabric with polyester fill.

Machine washable.

Available on Amazon, the Tekamon all-season comforter is a good pick if you don't want any frills or thrills, just a comfortable comforter that'll keep you warm through the night. It's not as fluffy as it shows in its photo online, but it is soft to cuddle up to and makes a bed look nice and cozy. It's recommended you throw it in the dryer with tennis or dryer balls to give it more fluff out of its packaging. You can also spring for a duvet cover to make it more luxurious. People in the Q&A forum on Amazon say they stuffed their duvet cover with a few of these blankets, an approach you can certainly take for more fullness. The Tekamon comforter offers the most color options compared with others on the list. You can choose from black, white, gray or white and gray. A full/queen size Tekamon comforter retails for $50.

Comforter FAQs

What comforters do five-star hotels use? High-end hotels typically use down or down alternative comforters with a high thread count for a fluffy, soft and luxurious feel. They also tend to use white comforters and bedding, as white gives off a more fresh and clean look.

What's the best material for a comforter? The best materials include bamboo, silk, down, down alternative, cotton and organic cotton. It also depends on how warm you want your comforter to be. Bamboo and silk are more breathable, while down/down alternatives are warmer and fluffier.

How much does a comforter cost? Budget comforters will cost under $100, starting at $50 on the low end. Your average comforter costs around $150 to $200, and the best luxury comforters can go for $300 or more.

