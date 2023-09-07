12 Easy Ways to Make Your Mattress Last Longer

Sleep affects every aspect of your health. It can boosts your immune system and help to fight off diseases, improve your mood and enhance brain performance. This is why your mattress is such a critical component of healthy sleep hygiene.

How long your mattress lasts depends on the material and maintenance. Innerspring mattresses typically last five and a half to six and a half years. Meanwhile, foam and hybrid beds keep their use a little longer (six to seven years.) Latex beds offer the most durability -- 10 to 20 years on average.

Our guide on making a mattress last longer contains helpful tips to help you get the most out of your investment so you can sleep soundly.

How to make your mattress last longer

Let's get into some of the ways you can prolong the life of your mattress.

Use a mattress protector

It's no surprise that a mattress protector is an essential part of your bedding kit. They serve as a protective barrier between you and your bed, absorbing sweat, dirt, makeup, dust mites, dead skin cells and other items that would nestle into the mattress if left unprotected. Most importantly, it prevents the bed from staining, which in many cases can void your warranty.

When selecting a mattress protector, finding a durable one is vital. If you tend to sleep warm, look for one possessing performance fabric. It will absorb the sweat, so your bed doesn't have to.

There are also two kinds of mattress protectors available. Fitted mattress protectors work like a fitted sheet, covering every inch of your bedding. Meanwhile, encasement mattress protectors use zippers on the side to cover the bedding. The benefit to these is they keep out dust mites, bugs, and more.

Wash bed sheets frequently

Ideally, you want to wash your bed sheets weekly. When you wash them, you can use the setting for delicates. If your washer has a setting specifically for sheets, use that. Unless you have thick bedding, you won't need the heavy-duty function. Washing your bed sheets ensures your bedding remains fresh and protects your mattress from incurring stains and moisture from sweat.

Ensure your mattress is well supported

Having support under your mattress ensures it wears evenly with regular use. For innerspring mattresses, have a box spring to support them. With foam beds, a solid platform suffices. Along with helping the mattress spread its use evenly, it keeps your bed under warranty with your manufacturer.

No more monkeys jumping on the bed!

I know this will be the rule you'll like the least. As much fun as it is to treat your mattress like a trampoline, over time, this action could wear down your bed faster. Manufacturers design beds for regular use. Jumping on the bed creates harsher impacts that can damage the bed and void your warranty.

Flip your mattress regularly

One of the most effective ways to make your bed last longer is to flip or rotate the mattress. It prevents your bed from forming a permanent dip because you use the same part of your bed every night.

Your manufacturer has instructions on if you need to rotate or flip your bed and when to do so -- usually, this is every few months. Meanwhile, some models like Tempur-Pedic won't require any movement.

Spot clean stains immediately

Hands in rubber gloves removing a blood stain on a mattress

Oopsies in bed can happen. When they do, treat the stain fast. Home Revolution recommends creating a paste from lemon juice and salt. Rub it into the stain, let it sit for 30 to 60 minutes, and wipe it off with a clean towel. For darker color mattresses, do not use lemon as it will bleach your bed. Alternatively, use water, dish soap and baking soda to treat the stain. It'll smell and look fresh.

Get a separate bed for your pets

Pets are cuddly by nature, and there's nothing like reading a book with your cat or dog nestled next to you. The only issue is that your favorite four-legged companion might carry more germs and other ickiness than you want, like roundworms. Once these parasites attach to your furry best friend, they'll hatch eggs into your pet's hair. When your pet lies down with you at night, those eggs can slide off into your sheets. So unless you enjoy a bed full of parasites, it might be best to get them their own bed.

Avoid eating or drinking on your bed

While channeling your inner Winston Churchill sounds cozy, eating and drinking in bed can result in small, unnoticeable stains. You might not spot these, but ants and cockroaches will take these as an invitation to join you in bed.

Beware of bedbugs

A bed bug infestation can render your mattress useless. Therefore, you'll want to protect it from bedbugs by using an encasement protector, keeping your bedroom clean and being careful what you bring into and out of your bedroom, such as used furniture.

Protect your mattress when moving it

You can buy a mattress protector when transporting it from your old to your new residence. Doing this ensures it remains protected from stains and can prevent bugs from entering it. After all, you don't know what's been in the moving truck before you used it.

Deodorize and clean your mattress frequently

Sprinkling baking soda over your mattress every six months helps it remain fresh. It also rids the bed of smells accumulating from stains, dust mites, sweat and more.

Follow the owner's manual for proper care

Your manufacturer's instruction manual is your best friend when learning how to make your mattress last longer. It contains tips on when to flip or rotate it (if necessary), how to clean it and other helpful information for maximizing use. It's also an excellent resource should you need to consult anyone about care.

Mattress FAQS

How long should a mattress last? Mattresses tend to last five to seven years, with the best beds extending to over 10 years.

Are you supposed to flip your mattress? It depends on your manufacturer's recommendations. Some beds require you to flip or rotate them every few months for even wear. However, some brands like Tempur-Pedic don't require rotations.

How often should a mattress be replaced? The material of the bed determines when you should replace it. Innerspring mattresses last five to six years, while foam and hybrid beds run six to seven years on average. By paying close attention to your manufacturer's warranty, it can clue you in on your mattress's operational life.