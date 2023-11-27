You Can Make Movies with Your iPhone... and This Cyber Monday Deal Has the Right Tools

The iPhone 15 Pro Max arguably has the best video camera available in a smartphone right now.

It's one of the reasons I bought the iPhone 15 Pro Max for myself. Filmmaking is a hobby of mine, and I've always been interested in shooting short films or music videos on my phone. But what you should definitely know is that if you want to pursue smartphone filmmaking, you can't do it with just a phone alone.

The filmmaking process requires much more, like good lighting to set the mood and atmosphere or even a camera rig to capture steady shots and unique angles. And while that may sound like an expensive endeavor, you can always start small and build up.

Sandmarc, based out of San Diego, California, produces high-quality filmmaking iPhone accessories like lenses, filters, tripods, mounting systems and more. For Cyber Monday, you can currently score 20% off orders over $75, but that's only until the end of the day, so act fast.

If you need camera stabilization, the $80 Film Rig is a good place to start. It's a waterproof mounting system that can comfortably hold your iPhone, as well as a light, microphone or hard drive, as you shoot. If you want to step it up, you can snatch up a lens or a filter for your iPhone camera, like the Motion Variable ND Filter which is great for long-exposures and cinematic motion blur.

Go to Sandmarc's website and check out everything you could possibly need to start filmmaking on your iPhone.