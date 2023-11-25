X
You Can Get a Mystery Ridge Wallet for $76 This Black Friday

You could get savings from 20 - 60% depending on what wallet arrives. It's a mystery.

A ridge wallet with a red question mark over it
Ridge makes some of the very best minimalist wallets in the game, but they often don't come cheap. Often they can be a couple of hundred dollars, which may be a little too rich for some. This Black Friday the company is offering a fun mystery box that could bag you any one of its wallets for $76

The cool thing about a mystery wallet is, as long as you like all the Ridge styles, you could get a wallet with a 20% discount, or you could end up with one of the company's titanium collection, bagging you a massive 60% off list price. That's a great bargain and one that makes this gamble worth the risk.

All of the Ridge wallets are incredibly flexible, working as well with one card in as it does with 12. The bands are tight and hold the wallet together nicely. I especially like the extras like the quickdraw slot. It attaches to the front using the screwdriver that comes with the wallet and allows quick access to your ID.  

So what are you waiting for? Roll the dice and take your chances. All of these wallets are great, so why not live dangerously?

