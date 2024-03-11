X
Unbeatable Deal: Cozy Up With 35% Off Sitewide at Cozy Earth

Save on bedding, bath, skincare and more with this CNET-exclusive offer at Cozy Earth during Sleep Week.

A duvet cover, two towels and a pillow from Cozy Earth are displayed against a blue background.
Cozy Earth/CNET

If you've been wanting to refresh your space for spring with cozy, luxury upgrades, now's the time. It's Sleep Week, and Cozy Earth is making it much more affordable to snag new bedding, towels and other home goods that will bring new life to your home. CNET readers can score 35% off sitewide -- that applies to all Cozy Earth and Fount Society skincare products -- now through April 1 when you use the promo code CNET at checkout.

This story is part of Sleep Awareness Month 2024, CNET's deep dive into how sleep impacts your overall health and why it's crucial to all aspects of life.
Your bed should be an oasis where you can cuddle up, rest and rejuvenate. Cozy Earth makes our favorite luxury cooling comforter, and while the queen size usually lists for $769, you can get one for your home for just $500 right now with the code applied. And the brand also makes one of our picks for the best cooling sheets for 2024, which are down to $250 right now for the queen size set -- a $139 discount on the regular list price. 

Looking to overhaul your entire setup? We've rounded up mattress deals to help you score one at a great price. And for other home upgrades, be sure to check out the best smart home deals happening now for savings on smart lighting, speakers, thermostats and more so that you can control everything right from the comfort of your own bed.

