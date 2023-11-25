This Vizio Dolby Atmos Soundbar Is Already Discounted for Cyber Monday
The Vizio M-Series 5.1.2 soundbar is a great entry into the world of Dolby Atmos.
With Black Friday technically behind us and Cyber Monday yet to come, the nomenclature for this weekend's deals can be a bit arbitrary. But the savings aren't, and that's the important thing.
Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.
To that end, check out this Black Friday holdover deal on the Vizio 5.1.2 M-Series soundbar for $349 at Amazon. That's a $151 savings, and the lowest price we've seen in the past couple of years. We gave this soundbar a strong score back in 2021 and feel it's a great entry unit to get into the world of Dolby Atmos surround sound.
Unlike most soundbars in this price range, which may only offer 2 or 3 channels of audio, this Vizio takes it up to 5. Thats thanks to included rear speakers which can be connected to the subwoofer. But the thing that really sets the Vizio apart is the upfiring speakers to create a wider soundstage. While not as good as physical speakers mounted into your ceiling, the Vizio's 5.1.2 setup can help create the illusion of a helicopter flying overhead better than a standard 5.1 soundbar.
For anyone picking up a TV this holiday, like one of the dozens of Best Black Friday TV Deals we've compiled, adding a competent soundbar is a must. The speakers inside most TVs simply don't cut it. Having dedicated speakers can make a massive difference to your movie watching experience.
