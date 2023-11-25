This Cyber Monday Price Drop Makes My Favorite Peak Design Backpack a Must-Buy
The 30L Peak Design Travel Backpack is perfect for a two-day trip and is $46 off for Black Friday.
I'm always on-the-go because of my work, and I need to carry a bunch of stuff with me for either testing or just having fun. If you're someone who is looking for a backpack that can store your clothes but also your gadgets safely, I've found the best backpack for your needs. The Peak Design 30L Travel Backpack is great for a two-day or three-day trip. It's become my go-to recommendation in the recent past and the Cyber Monday sale makes it more enticing than ever.
The Peak Design 30L Travel Backpack is selling for 20% off and is down to $184 from $230. That's one good deal that you should grab this cyber week, and here's why.
Black Friday isn't the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too.
This backpack has been with me to at least 12 cities. It is rugged, expandable and has grab handles on the back and sides to let you carry it the way to prefer. But the best part is how much I can store in it without being unorganized. It's got a compartment that opens fully but has dedicated space for a laptop, tablet, pockets on both sides (on the inside) for storing small everyday essentials and a big pocket near the laptop space.
I travel with at least two phones, a GoPro with an extra battery and power back, all of which can be stored inside the top pocket on the outside, which has smaller compartments (they feel tailor-made for GoPro). The tech gear is sorted with dedicated spaces and you can use the inside of the backpack to store your clothes (plenty of them) or a camera body with a lens. You need not worry about the tech inside because it's 100% waterproof, and when not filled to the brim it can be minimized to a 27-liter capacity or expanded to a 33-liter space when needed.
I've been using it for at least eight months and there are no signs of wear and tear yet. The current price of $184 is worth it for the flexibility you get with the Peak Design 30L Travel Backpack. The sale is live for the next two days but it's got limited stock. Notably, the black color option is only slashed by $23 and is priced at $207. But the other two Midnight and Sage colors look great too.
