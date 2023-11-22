This Black Friday Deal Lets Me Watch My Cats From Anywhere Without Freaking Them Out

I'm not going to lie -- we bought multiple Reolink indoor security cameras to watch our cats when we're away on vacations (we have three cameras and two cats). We put the cameras out before we leave and take them down as soon as we get home, but during those few days we're gone, they're one of my favorite purchases ever, and they're currently $28 off for Black Friday.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

The Reolink security cameras are super easy to set up. You just plug them in to an outlet, connect them to your Wi-Fi network, download the app, and you're all set. Then, if you're like me, you can check on your cats from anywhere to see that they're sleeping and not missing you at all. The cameras easily rotate and zoom to get a full view of any room. They also have night vision and pet tracking features, as well as two-way audio.

I love the E1 Pro model especially (we have two of the older models as well), because it's so quiet when you use the rotation feature with the app. I hate to scare my cats when they hear the camera turning, but with this model, they barely notice it.

Reolink security cameras are a great gift for yourself or any pet owner who wants an easy way to peek in on their animals while away from home. And at 39% off on the E1 Pro, you really can't beat this deal. (I might even buy an extra camera.)