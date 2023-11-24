This Baseus Power Strip Is Only $13 During Black Friday
Plug in up to six devices with this surge-protected power strip and save over 50% off while this deal lasts.
Black Friday is here and we're seeing price cuts on all sorts of tech. Keeping your most essential devices powered and charged is important, but investing in the right power strip is key to protecting your things from damage. Right now you can score the Baseus PowerCombo Lite 6-in-1 surge protector power strip for just $13. That's a $19 saving over its list price. The catch? You must be a Prime member to get in on the deal and you also have to clip the on-page coupon to get the full discount.
This power strip is equipped with 1,200-joule surge protection and has three AC outlets, two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. It offers 1,625 watts of total power output and you can get up to 20 watts of charging from a single USB-C port (and if you split that and charge two or three devices at once, it still only drops to 15-watt charging). The PowerCombo Lite has a compact design with an angled plug, which makes this a solid option to use at your workstation or to take with you when you travel.
