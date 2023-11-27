X
This Anker Bluetooth Keyboard Is Just $7 for Cyber Monday

Amazon Prime members can snap up this versatile keyboard for laptops or tablets at 58% off.

Typing on your phone or tablet can be a real chore, especially for writing anything longer than a text. That's why a investing in small, portable keyboard is ideal -- and with Cyber Monday here, you can score big savings on one right now. Anker makes plenty of solid tech accessories, and today the brand's wireless Bluetooth keyboard is available at a bargain price. While it usually lists for $18, Prime members can score one for just $7 during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. That's a 58% discount. 

This wireless keyboard can pair with phones, tablets, computers and laptops via Bluetooth. It weighs just 181 grams and measures in at 9.45 by 5.12 inches, with a low profile of just 0.7 centimeters. The compact design makes this keyboard an ideal travel companion that can fit into most bags. And a full charge can get you a whopping 90 hours of battery life, which should last most people over a week, generally speaking. While the keyboard may be too small to use as your everyday keyboard for major projects, it's a solid option to pair with a tablet for most people when you need to get things done. 

