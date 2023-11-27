These Magnetic Tiles Keep Kids Occupied for Hours, and They're on Sale for Cyber Monday
Along with keeping your toddlers occupied, magnetic tiles help develop spatial awareness.
I might be in my mid-20s with no children in my home, but I'm still thinking about buying these magnetic tiles from PicassoTiles, which are a great deal this Cyber Monday. I can explain.
Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.
While I don't have any kids of my own, there are young children in my family. The last time I went to visit, the toddler -- we'll call her Emily -- immediately ran into the living room, where these colored tiles were all over the floor.
At first I was reminded of the colored tiles and shapes we used to build figures in geometry during elementary and middle school. But these are a lot cooler. The tiles, each set containing a variety of shapes, sizes and colors, have magnets along each edge. This lets you stick the shapes together to create beautiful designs or build 3D towers. Emily's favorite way to play? Have me and her parents build towers for her to knock over (while she giggles the whole time).
Each set also comes with a guide book, which illustrates all the different things you can build with the tiles, including but not limited to Olaf from Frozen, castles, roller coasters, flowers and more. Emily's parents and I spent some time trying to build a realistic-looking rocket ship, and it was a blast. The car trucks with wheels can help make your designs mobile.
Perhaps most impressive, and most importantly, these tiles engaged Emily's attention for quite a while. And, as a colleague pointed out, these tiles grow with the kids -- as children's spatial awareness and understanding of shapes and construction grows, the tiles will still be an appealing toy.
I mean, I'm 23, and spatial intelligence isn't my strong suit, so maybe they're educational and fun for all of us who are kids at heart. I'll have a nice time messing around with them whether or not I've got Emily lurking, waiting, yearning to knock my creations down.
You can buy these PicassoTile sets on sale now at Amazon: the 100 piece set is $32 (you save $29) and the 60 piece set is $20 (you save $6). The set of two trucks is also discounted at $10.
More Cyber Monday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
- Cyber Monday 2023 Live Blog: The Very Best Sales and Deals Happening Now
- These Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon We've Found So Far
- Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale Has Started: Xbox and More Hit New Low Prices
- Apple Cyber Monday Deals: New All-time Lows on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The 150+ best Cyber Monday deals you can buy: Expert top picks
Cyber Monday Deals by category
- The Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday TV Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals (starting at $179)
- The Best Cyber Monday AirPods Deals (starting under $80)
- The Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals (starting under $230)
- The Best Cyber Monday PS5 Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals