These Cyber Monday Marshall Headphone and Speaker Deals Are Music to Our Ears

We're starting to get into the last few hours of Cyber Monday but the deals are still coming thick and fast. Amazon continues to offer some big discounts across a whole range of categories and now it's the turn of speakers and headphones with Marshal products offered with up to 47% off.

Get the most out of Cyber Monday 2023 Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.

Deals are available on headphones, wireless earbuds, and Bluetooth speakers and these prices are offered as they are, with no need for any additional hoop-jumping. The only thing that you need to consider is any color options and that these Cyber Monday deals aren't likely to hang around beyond the end of the day. Consider ordering your new audio gear now, before it's too late.

At the time of writing, there are six different items on offer, although two of them are the same Marshal Emberton II Bluetooth speaker in two different colors. That Emberton II speakers would normally set you back $170 but today they're 29% off and just $120, and the cream finish is rather lovely indeed.

Prefer to listen to your music in a more personal way? The Marshal Major IV On-Ear Headphones are another option, and they also come with the biggest discount of all -- 47% which makes these headphones yours for just $80.

Be sure to check out our collection of the very best Amazon Cyber Monday deals if you aren't in the market for new earbuds, headphones, or Bluetooth speakers as well -- there are deals available across every category you're likely to think of and a few that you probably won't, too.