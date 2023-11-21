The PlayStation Portal Is Still in Stock at These Retailers, but You'd Better Move Fast
Sony's PlayStation 5 accessory that lets you remotely play your games via cloud streaming is becoming a hot holiday item.
Not everything this Black Friday is a super deal. Some items, like the PlayStation Portal, just need to be in stock for people to swipe their credit cards. The new Sony gaming accessory is already sold out at Best Buy and PlayStation Direct. Meanwhile, other retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon haven't even listed the Portal yet.
That said, we're still seeing the PlayStation Portal in stock at GameStop at the time this is published. And while it's not discounted, the $200 sticker price is better than the $300-plus we're currently seeing on reseller sites like eBay and StockX.
The PlayStation Portal is Sony's $200 PS5 accessory that looks like a Nintendo Switch, but isn't a dedicated gaming handheld. Games stream via Wi-Fi from your PS5 to the device, allowing you to game in bed, from the sofa or wherever there's a good connection. While the streaming quality won't compare to when you're playing on your PS5 on a TV, it's still a good stopgap measure when you can't game on the couch, for whatever reason.
