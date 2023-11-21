X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

The PlayStation Portal Is Still in Stock at These Retailers, but You'd Better Move Fast

Sony's PlayStation 5 accessory that lets you remotely play your games via cloud streaming is becoming a hot holiday item.

imad-khan
imad-khan
Imad Khan Senior Reporter
Imad is a senior reporter covering Google and internet culture. Hailing from Texas, Imad started his journalism career in 2013 and has amassed bylines with The New York Times, The Washington Post, ESPN, Tom's Guide and Wired, among others.
Expertise Google, Internet Culture
See full bio
Imad Khan
Madden football game playing on screen on PlayStation Portal handheld held in hand

Probably the main use I'll have for the Portal: finally, handheld Madden.

 Scott Stein/CNET

Not everything this Black Friday is a super deal. Some items, like the PlayStation Portal, just need to be in stock for people to swipe their credit cards. The new Sony gaming accessory is already sold out at Best Buy and PlayStation Direct. Meanwhile, other retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon haven't even listed the Portal yet.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy?

Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

That said, we're still seeing the PlayStation Portal in stock at GameStop at the time this is published. And while it's not discounted, the $200 sticker price is better than the $300-plus we're currently seeing on reseller sites like eBay and StockX.

See at GameStop

The PlayStation Portal is Sony's $200 PS5 accessory that looks like a Nintendo Switch, but isn't a dedicated gaming handheld. Games stream via Wi-Fi from your PS5 to the device, allowing you to game in bed, from the sofa or wherever there's a good connection. While the streaming quality won't compare to when you're playing on your PS5 on a TV, it's still a good stopgap measure when you can't game on the couch, for whatever reason.

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers. 